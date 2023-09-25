15 Ordering Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Starbucks Drinks

starbucks drink with don't sign - Static Media / Shutterstock / Getty

Step into any Starbucks, and you're immediately enveloped by the rich, aromatic scent of freshly ground espresso beans, the soothing hum of coffee shop music, and the inviting ambiance of a space dedicated to tranquility and lively conversation. There's an undeniable allure to the Starbucks experience; it's a place where coffee lovers unite over their shared passion for high-quality brews and diverse flavor profiles. However, even within the comforting walls of this coffee haven, there are many ways your experience could veer off into less pleasant territory.

Navigating the extensive menu and the specialized jargon can be daunting, especially for those new to the Starbucks scene. It's far too easy to find yourself lost in a sea of customization options, sizes, and brewing methods. And let's be honest; there's nothing worse than anticipating that first sip of coffee bliss only to be met with a drink that doesn't quite hit the mark.

To help you avoid these pitfalls and ensure your Starbucks experience is everything you dream it to be, we've identified several common ordering mistakes. Knowing about these in advance should help you avoid the disappointment of a ruined Starbucks order.

Forgetting About Caffeine

three caffeinated drinks - Starbucks

At Starbucks, amidst the swirls of whipped cream and the allure of tempting drizzles, it's easy to lose sight of one fundamental ingredient: caffeine. Many succulent beverages camouflage their caffeinated nature with their decadent toppings. But remember, caffeine is more than just an ingredient; it's an experience with the potential to both energize your day and send you into overdrive.

Whether it's the gentle perk to push you through the afternoon slump or an unexpected jolt that has your heart racing, caffeine's impact can vary drastically. For example, when opting for Frappuccinos, it's essential to discern between the caffeine-free creme-based options and their caffeinated counterparts. Naturally, coffee-based Frappuccinos will contain caffeine. However, exceptions like the Matcha Creme or Chai Creme Frappuccino do exist.

But the espresso realm is where things get even trickier. A venti iced Americano boasts four robust espresso shots, tallying up to 300 milligrams of caffeine. Meanwhile, a Venti caffe mocha, despite being the same size, only carries three shots, equivalent to 185 milligrams. In essence, it's more than just choosing a size or flavor. When ordering, always keep an eye on the caffeine content, whether it's virtually non-existent or strikingly potent.

Not Considering Size

Starbucks hot cup sizes - Sndr/Getty Images

Approaching a Starbucks counter can feel like stepping into an unfamiliar world, especially for the uninitiated. The extensive menu and the exclusive jargon can seem quite perplexing. One critical piece of this unique Starbucks lingo is the chain's distinct names for drink sizes, a departure from the conventional small, medium, and large. Here, we are introduced to tall, grande, and venti. There's also a larger iced trenta cup and a smaller cup called a short.

Understanding these terms is beneficial, but what's crucial is letting the size roll off your tongue first when ordering. This is because, in the sequence of entering your preferred concoction into the system, the barista needs to register the size first. Skipping this step and plunging straight into your order can cause your barista to miss pivotal details as they scramble to backtrack, increasing the risk of ending up with a mistaken concoction. So, by simply stating the size as you commence your order, you can save yourself and your barista from unnecessary hassle, ensuring that your drink is crafted to perfection from the get-go.

Forgetting To Specify Temperature

Starbucks iced and hot drinks - Robtek/Getty Images

While specifying the size is fundamental in ordering, communicating what temperature you want your drink is even more important. You should even state the words "hot" or "iced" before the name of your desired size.

This seemingly simple addition could mean the difference between receiving a warm, soothing drink and a refreshing, chilled one. For instance, if a medium iced mocha is what you desire, your order should start with: "iced grande mocha." Neglecting to say iced will lead the barista to default to preparing a hot beverage.

Occasionally, a considerate barista might seek clarification, but this typically occurs when the temperature outside is either frigid or sweltering. It's also pivotal to recognize that some drinks have an inherent temperature. For example, ordering a Frappuccino means you are asking for a blended ice drink. A cappuccino is inherently a hot beverage with espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. The subtle differences in terms, like Frappuccino and cappuccino, may sound trivial. However, these are essential in ensuring your drink is just the way you like it.

Ignoring The Blonde Roast Option

brewed starbucks coffee - Bloomberg/Getty Images

A common grievance often echoed by some Starbucks patrons is that the espresso can lean towards being excessively robust and bitter. It's a characteristic feature of many espressos, but for those seeking a milder alternative, Starbucks offers a solution. Instead of settling for the default espresso, consider the lighter and smoother Starbucks blonde roast. This variant is mild, carries subtle citrus notes, and blends harmoniously with assorted flavors and milk, making it a versatile choice for various espresso-based concoctions.

Swapping the standard espresso for a blonde roast is a delightful alteration we often indulge in. So, if the intensity of the regular espresso in drinks as a default isn't to your liking, don't sidestep the blonde roast. It could be the gentle touch your drink needs to suit your palette perfectly. The blonde roast is a great option for espresso-heavy drinks like Americanos or iced shaken espressos.

Falling In Love With Seasonal Drinks

Seasonal winter drinks - Starbucks

There's something enchanting about Starbucks' seasonal concoctions. The arrival of the famed Pumpkin Spice Latte heralds the onset of fall, creating a stir of anticipation. With summer comes a refreshing array of light and invigorating beverages, and the winter menu, with its heartwarming selections, is a festive treat during the snowy season. Each seasonal drink, meticulously crafted to resonate with the season's vibe, is a delightful way to revel in the holiday spirit.

However, the ephemeral nature of these seasonal delights can lead to a sense of loss when the menu undergoes its inevitable transformation. It's easy to be smitten by the unique flavors of the season, but remember, these exclusive delights are fleeting. Enjoy them while they last, but it's wise not to get too attached.

If you are yearning for your seasonal favorites off-season, explore and experiment. There may be ways to recreate the essence of your beloved drink by ordering from the secret menu.

Expecting Sweetness When There Isn't Any

black iced coffee - Thongden Studio/Shutterstock

A prevalent assumption is that every drink at Starbucks brims with sweetness, but this is far from the truth. Staples like brewed coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, and americanos are served unsweetened by default. Expecting an intense sweetness and encountering a bold, unsweetened drink instead can result in a less-than-desirable experience.

If sweetness is what you desire, clear communication is key. Not everyone is well-versed in customizing their beverages, and that's perfectly fine. If you are in a sweet mood, don't hesitate to consult your barista. They can guide you through sweetening options to ensure your drink aligns with your palate.

When ordering, being knowledgeable or seeking knowledge about the foundational components of your chosen drink allows for precise modifications, assuring that the final product is to your liking. Relying on assumptions only leads to unmet expectations, even if basic coffees allow you to enjoy the roast's intricacies.

Only Ordering In Person

starbucks coffee interior - Kickers/Getty Images

When placing an order at Starbucks, you essentially have three ordering options: Placing an order in person at the counter, ordering over a speaker at the drive-through, or ordering through the app. Each has its merits, but when precision is paramount, especially for those intricate, tailor-made orders, in-person ordering can feel daunting and leave room for potential inaccuracies.

Opting for app ordering is a way to bypass these uncertainties, allowing you to ensure every detail of your order is recorded just as you desire. It eliminates the reliance on the barista's input accuracy, putting complete control at your fingertips. Additionally, ordering with the drive-through offers a layer of reassurance, as there is visual confirmation available on the screen before payment.

Choosing the app or drive-through can be especially advantageous when precision and assurance are the order of the day, minimizing the chances of mix-ups and maximizing satisfaction with your Starbucks experience. Not to mention, if you prefer to save some time in your stop, ordering ahead can allow you to order before you even arrive at the store. Then, you'll be able to pick up your order from the designated mobile order area. It'll be labeled with your name and all the specifications you ordered.

Adding Too Many Pumps Of Sauce Or Syrup

Barista holding Pumpkin spice - Starbucks Partners

Starbucks' range of syrups and sauces is undeniably enticing. The possibility of crafting an extravagant beverage, tailoring each sip to your preference, is tempting. But as with all good things, moderation is key.

Overordering, by adding excessive pumps of sauce or syrup, can easily tip the balance, turning a delightful drink into a cloyingly sweet or thick mess. Moreover, understanding the nuances of how different ingredients interact can make a world of difference in the final taste and texture of your beverage.

For instance, it might seem appealing to transform your iced coffee with a generous dollop of mocha syrup, envisioning a cold, chocolate-filled delight. However, the thick mocha sauce doesn't meld seamlessly with cold coffee. Instead, the perfect blend would be an iced mocha, where the hot espresso acts as a bridge, fusing flawlessly with the mocha before the drink is chilled.

The essence lies in striking the right balance. Knowing not just what to add but how much and in what order can be the difference between creating a Starbucks masterpiece and a regrettable concoction. Embrace the art of subtlety, and your drinks will thank you. And if all else fails, talk to your barista.

Refusing To Branch Out

various blended beverages - AppleZoomZoom/Shutterstock

Having a regular order at your favorite place is understandable. Many of us long for the ability to walk in and ask for "the usual" and then be served our favorite drink. But this seemingly ideal scenario might narrow your taste horizons more than you realize.

Reluctance to venture beyond the bounds of your tried-and-true beverage means potentially overlooking many other delectable creations Starbucks offers. It signifies a missed opportunity to explore new flavors, to be pleasantly surprised by an unexpected combination, or to discover a new favorite.

Stubborn allegiance to your regular order might dissuade you from embracing recommendations and experimenting with customizations, hindering your journey through the vast world of coffee concoctions available. If you're unsure what to try next, you should consider asking your barista for their favorite drink. This will, in all likelihood, open you to a new drink to rotate into your ordering pattern.

Assuming Baristas Know Your Secret Menu Order

baristas at the drive through - Starbucks Partners

The allure of the Starbucks secret menu is enduring, but it's crucial to remember it's not an official or universally recognized entity. Assuming that baristas are familiar with every secret concoction can set you up for disappointment when the resulting beverage isn't what you envisioned.

Instead, equip yourself with the specific ingredients and ratios of your secret menu drink and be prepared to relay them to your barista. Utilizing the app to place such specialized orders allows you to fine-tune your drink without the pressure of a line behind you, ensuring both accuracy and satisfaction. However, the app might fall short in specific customization scenarios, such as layered drink constructions.

Remember, baristas are well-versed in crafting an array of unique drinks and are generally amenable to assisting you in your coffee creation endeavors. They might even find your intricate order intriguing. So prepare by arming yourself with knowledge and approach your next secret menu adventure with clear communication and openness.

Not Adding Coffee To Your Chai

Dirty Chai Drink - Dani Zoeller/Tasting Table

For those yearning for a beverage that straddles the line between the lightness of tea and the robustness of coffee, integrating chai into your espresso drinks could be the delightful compromise you're seeking. This fusion creates a rich, flavorful concoction, swirling with the distinct spiciness of chai and the boldness of espresso.

Stepping into the harmonious world of coffee and chai doesn't just broaden your flavor palette; it brings you a layered beverage experience. A popular drink of this blend is the Dirty Chai, a seamless integration of one or more shots of espresso into your chai, available in both iced and hot variations. Of the many Starbucks chai drinks available to you, a Dirty Chai is, in fact, one of the few secret menu drinks that your barista may actually know by name. It also pairs well with the Pumpkin Spice Latte, as both contain delicious spices.

Always Ordering Frappuccinos For Kids

chocolate frappuccino - M. Unal Ozmen/Shutterstock

Automatically opting for a Frappuccino for a child's treat can be limiting, especially when kids may want a beverage resembling their parent's order. If you, as a parent, aren't a Frappuccino enthusiast, your child might prefer a different Starbucks concoction.

That's where alternatives like Steamers or the Caramel Apple Spice beverage come in. A steamer offers a gentle mix of steamed milk blended with a choice of flavored syrup, served at a kid-friendly temperature. It's a warm, sweet, and caffeine-free option that makes a delightful treat. The Caramel Apple Spice, on the other hand, combines steamed apple juice with cinnamon syrup, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle. It's another wonderful, caffeine-free indulgence served in the iconic Starbucks cup.

These options don't just provide a diverse beverage experience for kids. These drinks allow kids to feel included in the Starbucks culture, allowing them to share in the joy of savoring a comforting drink, just like mom or dad.

Failing To Request A Specific Milk

barista with milk jugs - Starbucks Partners

By default, Starbucks baristas reach for 2% milk when preparing beverages unless the drink's name otherwise specifies. This shift happened for Starbucks in 2007, but before that, the default milk was whole milk. However, the milk universe at Starbucks is rich and varied, catering to a spectrum of dairy and non-dairy preferences.

Whether you have a preference for a different type of milk or lean towards plant-based alternatives, Starbucks has you covered. The options are diverse, encompassing soy, almond, oat, coconut milk, and even vanilla sweet cream, among others, ensuring that your dietary preferences and needs are met.

With this in mind, when ordering your drink, be mindful of the milk used in your drink, and don't hesitate to specify your preference if it is different from the default milk. After all, accidentally ordering the wrong milk may not be as delicious, but it could also result in an upset stomach later.

Not Understanding Proper Terminology

starbucks cappuccino - John-kelly/Getty Images

The size of your drink isn't the only terminology at Starbucks you need to familiarize yourself with, especially if you are a cappuccino aficionado. Knowing the correct descriptors can be the key to ensuring your beverage is crafted to your liking, ensuring satisfaction in every sip.

For example, ordering a dry cappuccino means you're asking for more foam and less milk, creating a stronger and less diluted espresso flavor, perfect for those who relish a robust taste. Conversely, a wet cappuccino yields more milk and less foam, offering a creamier, smoother experience, ideal for those who prefer a milder flavor profile.

A lack of understanding of these essential Starbucks terms may lead to an unexpected beverage experience, potentially diminishing your enjoyment. Not knowing that cappuccinos can be adjusted in this way could result in receiving a drink that doesn't align with your preferences, leading to disappointment instead of delight in your coffee journey.

Leaving The Store Before Your First Sip

barista handing off cup - Starbucks Partners

Ensuring you take that first sip before leaving Starbucks can significantly impact your overall coffee experience. Baristas at Starbucks are trained with a keen focus on customer satisfaction and are there to ensure that every drink they hand out is perfectly crafted to meet the customer's preferences. They value the quality of the drinks they serve and want to make sure that every customer leaves the store satisfied.

It's vital to validate that your drink is up to par immediately after receiving it. If it isn't right, talking with a barista promptly is key. A kind and respectful conversation about any discrepancies in your order can typically lead to quick corrections, ensuring that your beverage is remade to your liking. Baristas are typically very accommodating and willing to make adjustments so that your drink meets your expectations. They appreciate when customers communicate their preferences and are usually more than happy to resolve any issues immediately.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.