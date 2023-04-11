15-year-old in stolen car carried stolen gun and load of marijuana, Alabama cops say

A 4 a.m. chase that led Alabama deputies across two counties ended in the arrest of an armed 15-year-old in a stolen car — carrying “a large quantity of marijuana,” according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit happened Sunday, April 9, in Somerville, and involved three law enforcement agencies, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Somerville is about 75 miles north of Birmingham.

“Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling northbound, at a high rate of speed, on Hwy 67,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The pursuit traveled north on I-65 into Limestone County. The vehicle pursuit ended when spike strips were successfully deployed, and the vehicle came to a stop near (a) Waffle House in Athens,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The 15-year-old driver was arrested after trying to run away from the scene, officials said.

Investigators discovered the teen’s vehicle had been stolen about 125 miles south in Clanton. The teen’s handgun had also been reported as stolen 125 miles north in Nashville, Tennessee, officials said.

“A large quantity of marijuana was also located,” the sheriff’s office said.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center and charged with “attempting to elude and possession of marijuana,” officials said, with more charges pending.

