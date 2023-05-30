15-year-old killed in shooting at south Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

A 15-year-old was fatally shot at a south Fort Worth apartment complex Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the Arwen Apartments in the 2100 block of Tanna Lane around 6:30 p.m. regarding a shooting call. They found a teen with a gunshot wound. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting as “a criminal offense,” according to WFAA-TV.

Authorities haven’t publicly released the name of the victim, but family members told WFAA that he was 15.