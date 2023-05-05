15-year-old killed when gun accidentally fires during turkey hunt, NC officials say
A 15-year-old has died after a hunting accident while out with another teen, North Carolina officials said.
The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were hunting early in the morning on May 5 near Belvidere in Perquimans County, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Lieutenant John Beardsley told McClatchy news in an email.
The 17-year-old stood up to look across a field with binoculars, Beardsley said, and while he was standing, he heard the 15-year-old’s gun shoot.
Beardsley said a preliminary investigation showed the 15-year-old had been trying to stand up when his shotgun accidentally fired, shooting him.
The 17-year-old called 911 and tried to save his hunting partner’s life, Beardsley said.
Officials received the call around 8:30 a.m., but by the time emergency personnel arrived, the 15-year-old had died, according to The Daily Advance.
Officials did not release the identity of the teen who died.
Perquimans County is about 150 miles east of Raleigh.
