15-year-old intruder continues stabbing woman as she flees her home, Utah cops say

A Taylorsville couple woke just before 4 a.m. to find a 15-year-old intruder in their home, Utah police told news outlets.

The teen began stabbing the couple before the woman escaped to a neighbor’s house and called 911 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police told KTVX.

As she fled, the 15-year-old chased her and continued stabbing her, KSL reported. The man also called 911 from inside the home. Police later arrested the 15-year-old nearby.

“At this point, we believe it’s just a completely random act,” Sgt. Jake Hill of Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune. The teen has no connection to the couple or their home.

The man and woman, in their 30s or 40s, were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, KSL reported.

A child in the home at the time of the attack was not hurt, police told The Salt Lake Tribune. Detectives are still investigating how the teenager got inside.

Taylorsville is a city of about 60,000 people about 10 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

