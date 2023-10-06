15-year-old dies in Lewisville shooting between 2 groups; suspect at large, police say

A 15-year-old boy died after a shooting between two groups of young men Thursday, Lewisville police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Lamarcus Dewayne Winn.

Police responded to the 200 block of East Round Grove Road at around 2 p.m. Thursday. The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Valvoline oil change shop and a Popeyes fast food restaurant, according to a report from Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

Both suspect cars left the scene, but one of the vehicles was found west of the scene of the shooting at the Bridges of Oakbend apartment complex at 195 East Round Grove Road, according to the WFAA report.

Police told WFAA that two teenage boys were found inside a black Porsche, one of whom was dead.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said in a Facebook post that they are still looking for a suspect. Witnesses described the second suspect vehicle to police as a Chrysler, according to WFAA.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, but police say all parties involved were acquaintances and the shooting was not random.