15-year-old arrested after 5 killed in North Carolina shooting; Raleigh officer among victims

Ashley R. Williams and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A 15-year-old suspect was in critical condition Friday following a shooting in North Carolina that killed five people, including a police officer and a 16-year-old boy, Raleigh's police chief said.

The suspect was taken into custody, Raleigh Police Department Chief Estella Patterson said at a Friday news conference. She did not say how the suspect was critically injured and said police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Two other people were injured in Thursday's shooting, police said.

The shooting, which Gov. Roy Cooper called an "infuriating and tragic act of gun violence," happened in a residential neighborhood of North Carolina’s capital city Thursday. Officers searched for hours before locating and arresting the suspected shooter, authorities said.

"My heart is heavy because we don't have answers as to why this tragedy occurred," Patterson said, adding, "We mourn and share the loss of not only our officer, but all the victims of the senseless gun crime."

Here's what's known about the shooting.

What happened in the Raleigh shooting?

The shooting started Thursday around 5 p.m. near the Neuse River Greenway Trail in a residential area northeast of downtown Raleigh, said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin at a news conference Thursday.

The suspected shooter first fired shots in the streets of Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood, Patterson said Friday. The shooter then fled toward the Greenway Trail, where he shot at more people, she said.

"I think we all know the core truth: No neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities," Cooper said. "No one."

People were told to stay in their homes as police searched for the shooter. The crime scene stretched for two miles, Patterson said Friday. Hours after shooting began, multiple law enforcement agencies cornered the shooter in a home and arrested him before 9:40 p.m.

Authorities evacuated two community centers and a nearby elementary school during the standoff, Patterson said.

Was the shooter identified?

Authorities described the shooter as a white 15-year-old male. He was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Patterson. "I'm so thankful for the quick response, and that we were able to apprehend (him) and get him into custody very quickly," she said.

The shooter's name was not released and Patterson did not say how the suspect was injured.

Crimes committed by a 15-year-old are usually adjudicated in juvenile court under North Carolina law. However, a juvenile court judge must transfer the case to Superior Court for the youth to be tried as an adult if the 15-year-old is accused of first-degree murder and it is determined there is probable cause that the suspect committed the crime.

Authorities have not commented on what charges the 15-year-old could face.

Who were the victims?

The five people killed were between 16 and 52 years old, according to Patterson.

Police identified the victims as Nicole Conners, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35; Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29; and a 16-year-old boy.

Torres was killed while on his way to work, Patterson said.

A 59-year-old and and 33-year-old Raleigh police officer were injured. The officer, Casey Joseph Clark, was released from the hospital, while the other injured victim remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday, authorities said.

What was the shooter's motive?

Investigators had not determined a motive for the shooting Friday, Patterson said.

Was this considered a mass shooting?

Thursday’s shooting was this year's 25th mass killing in which the victims were fatally shot, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database.

Mass killings database: Revealing trends, details and anguish of every US event since 2006

A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed, excluding the perpetrator.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raleigh, NC shooting updates: 5 people dead; suspect in custody

Latest Stories

  • Troy Aikman considers whether Cowboys should stick with Cooper Rush even when Dak Prescott returns

    Hall of Famer Troy Aikman says if Dallas beats NFC East rival Philadelphia this week, QB decision "becomes a real question" for the organization.

  • Five shot dead in North Carolina capital; juvenile suspect arrested

    (Reuters) -Five people including an off-duty police officer were shot dead in the North Carolina capital of Raleigh on Thursday, triggering a massive manhunt that shut down part of city for hours and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect, officials said. Two people were wounded: a police officer who was treated and released and a person in hospital in critical condition, a police spokesman said. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin decried the latest outbreak of gun violence in America, while North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper lamented that "terror has reached our doorstep."

  • Sales of these leggings are up more than 460,000% on Amazon: Why shoppers love them

    At $39 for a pack of three, these soft and comfy leggings are a great deal on Amazon.

  • Drones attack infrastructure west of Ukraine's Kyiv - officials

    KYIV (Reuters) -Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine's capital, early on Thursday with officials saying that critical infrastructure facilities were struck by what they said were Iran-made suicide drones. "There was a overnight drones bombardment by invaders on the Makariv community," Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv region police said on the Telegram messaging app. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskiy's presidential office, said earlier that the attack took place by "kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities", without providing further detail.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada. A spokesman says the Speed Skating Canada board of directors decided that it "was in the best interest" of the federation that Auch no longer serve in the role. A reason for the departure was not provided. Auch, a three-time Olympic medallist in long-track speedskating, spent more than five years in the position. She had previously served as president and vice-president of Speed Skating Canada. Auch, 56, was inducted

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr