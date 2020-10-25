15 of the best white button-downs to shop for fall/winter (or any time, really)

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
What exactly would a classy wardrobe contain? Through our fashion lens, a sleek pair of seasonless white sneakers, chic loafers, and versatile, form-fitting jeans would be non-negotiable.
The same goes for a crisp white button-down shirt to wear from the office to happy hour, and to couple with worn-in denim for brunch the morning after.
A textbook workwear staple, the white button-down’s migration into street style is nothing new, though its as timeless as ever.
Looking for one to suit your weekly round of activities?
From oversized to cap-sleeved to the most French tuckable, here’s 15 of the best white button-downs to shop for any time of the year and for every occasion.
COS Puff Sleeve Boxy Cotton Shirt
The snappy collar, boxy cut, and slightly puffy sleeves on this top by COS add a bit of flair to its boyish style.
SHOP IT: COS, $45 (originally $89)
Everlane Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt
This silky off-white button-down is made with dyes that are better for the environment and safer for Everlane’s dyehouse workers. Elegant and eco-conscious? We’re obsessed.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $147
Entireworld Organic Cotton Giant Shirt
We’ve got our eyes on oversized thanks to Entireworld. This organic cotton shirt pulls out all the stops: it’s soft, sturdy, lightweight, and full of voluminous fabric to cozy up in.
SHOP IT: Entireworld, $125
Madewell Daily Shirt
Madewell named this loose-fitting button-down appropriately, because it’s perfect for everyday wear. Pair it with jeans for a more casual look or dress it up with some pleather pants for nighttime.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $70
Everlane Silky Cotton Oversized Shirt
With the texture of irresistibly soft silk and a slightly oversized fit, this cotton blouse from Everlane is picture perfect.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $95
AWARE By Vero Moda Miriam Organic Cotton Blouse
Puff sleeves à la 2020. With just the right amount of shoulder height on this organic cotton blouse, you can enjoy wearing it without worrying about appearing too 80s.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $60
STAUD Dill Stretch Cotton Button-Up Blouse
The relaxed fit on this collarless blouse by STAUD is airy and super versatile.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $185
Everlane Square Air Shirt
Taking boxy to a whole new level, Everlane’s Square Air Shirt begs for a pair of high rise jeans to be tucked into.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $68
7 For All Mankind Button-Up Shirt
This button-up from 7 For All Mankind is a standout piece on it’s own, though it’s also an ideal canvas to let a brightly coloured long sleeve shine underneath.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $165
GANNI Ruffle Collar Cotton Poplin Shirt
A vintage-inspired statement collar will always be expressive and assertive, which is why we love the detail on this poplin-style shirt by Ganni.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $165
Everlane Clean Silk Puff-Sleeve Shirt
Also made with Everlane’s Clean Silk fabric, this dainty puff-sleeve shirt is simply darling.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $132
Comme Des Garçons Broad Collar Cotton Shirt
A statement collar doesn’t have to have sparkles or frills to stand out - just take the large, clean-cut collar on this cotton shirt by Comme Des Garçons for example.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $305
Club Monaco Helek Covered Button Silk Shirt
The pearl-like buttons on this silk blouse from Club Monaco are such a pretty, ultra-feminine detail.
SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $160
Anthropologie Rochelle Button-Down
Turning the whole pyjama outfit trend into something a little more sophisticated is this button-down from Anthropologie. “Snug” is an understatement.
SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $108
Mara Hoffman Eleanor Top
You’d never guess that this top from Mara Hoffman was made with sustainable TENCEL Lyocell fabric that’s created by dissolving wood pulp into a flexible fibre, would you? It’s beautifully designed silhouette also comes with a removable belt.
SHOP IT: Mara Hoffman, $295
