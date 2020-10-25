15 of the best white button-downs to shop for fall/winter (or any time, really)

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

What exactly would a classy wardrobe contain? Through our fashion lens, a sleek pair of seasonless white sneakers, chic loafers, and versatile, form-fitting jeans would be non-negotiable.

The same goes for a crisp white button-down shirt to wear from the office to happy hour, and to couple with worn-in denim for brunch the morning after.

A textbook workwear staple, the white button-down’s migration into street style is nothing new, though its as timeless as ever.

Looking for one to suit your weekly round of activities?

From oversized to cap-sleeved to the most French tuckable, here’s 15 of the best white button-downs to shop for any time of the year and for every occasion.

COS Puff Sleeve Boxy Cotton Shirt More

The snappy collar, boxy cut, and slightly puffy sleeves on this top by COS add a bit of flair to its boyish style.

SHOP IT: COS, $45 (originally $89)

Everlane Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt More

This silky off-white button-down is made with dyes that are better for the environment and safer for Everlane’s dyehouse workers. Elegant and eco-conscious? We’re obsessed.

SHOP IT: Everlane, $147

