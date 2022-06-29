15 Non-Traditional Bridesmaids Dresses You Can Wear Again

Tradition dictates that bridesmaids are there to accompany brides on their wedding days, both in person and in style. As a result, bridesmaids’ dresses have remained classic and demure, with pastel, dusty, and neutral colors reigning in the market. But for many bridesmaids, who spend upwards of $100 on their dresses, according to The Knot’s 2021 Real Weddings Study, having to stick to a style that doesn’t fit them is simply a bad investment, especially when the dress ends up in their closets as memorabilia.

Thankfully, both bridal and ready-to-wear brands have started rethinking their concept of a “bridesmaid’s dress,” ranging from casual A-line numbers and out-of-the-box jumpsuits to trendy cut-outs and summer-ready frocks with puff sleeves. Brides are also breaking the rules, choosing to have their brides wear non-traditional colors like white and black. No matter your style, the dress you (and the bride!) choose should have the perfect balance between the wedding and your personality, guaranteeing a lifetime of wear.

Ahead, take a look at some of the best non-traditional bridesmaid dresses available now.

Traditional Dresses With A Twist

If you still want to keep your look traditional, play with classic silhouettes that have an edge, like velvet textures or one-shoulder necklines.

Slip Dresses With Cut-Outs

While cut-outs may seem risky for a wedding, choosing classic A-line dresses featuring this trend will ensure you’re safe for the big day and beyond.

Summer-Ready Frocks

Summer’s staples silhouettes are a safe bet when it comes to weddings, from casual A-line dresses to silky halter frocks.

Minimalist Dresses

Whether you opt for fringe details or a ruched slip, keeping your dress on the minimal side is a good choice to make sure it’s versatile enough for future wears.

Dresses With Puff Sleeves

Romantic, cottagecore-inspired puff sleeve are a perfect trend to include in a wedding party, keeping your dress wearable for a night out or an overdressed picnic.

