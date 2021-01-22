15 new COVID cases in Singapore, including 1 in community
SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore on Friday (22 January), taking the country’s total case count to 59,250.
There is one case in the community, while the remaining 14 are imported. This marks the ninth day in a row where new community infections are reported.
On Thursday, the MOH reported 38 new COVID-19 cases: four in the community and the remaining 34 imported.
Of the four community cases on, three are linked to previous cases in the “case 59429” cluster, the latest and sixth live cluster of COVID-19 cases in Singapore.
This story will be updated later.
99% of total cases have recovered, 1 in ICU
With 33 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 58,959 cases – or 99.5 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.
Most of the 43 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, and one is in the intensive care unit.
A total of 204 patients – with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive – are isolated and cared for at community facilities.
Apart from 29 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.
Amongst the 206 confirmed cases reported from 15 to 21 January, 90 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 29 have tested negative, and 87 serology test results are pending.
