The 15-minute city isn’t a conspiracy. It’s just a bad idea

A protester holds a sign saying Free Our Streets as protesters gather to demonstrate against 15-minute cities, watched by police officers on February 18, 2023 in Oxford, England. The concept of 15-minute cities suggest that all services , amenities, work and leisure are accessible a 15-20 minute walk or cycle from a person's front door. Protesters argue that the measures will ghetto-ise areas and restrict their freedom to move around as they want to. - Martin Pope/Getty Images Europe

Wouldn’t it be lovely to find most of what you need within a short walk of home? Advocates call it the 15-minute city and want everyone to enjoy this lifestyle. Opponents call it a conspiracy to trap people in their “urban village” by blocking roads and breaking up cities.

I don’t think it’s a conspiracy. I think its fans are quite sincere. My concern is that it ignores important ways that cities work, wasting effort on the town planning equivalent of pushing water uphill, while closing off opportunity.

The idea that large cities can be broken into separate urban villages is such a perennial favourite of town planners that renowned urbanist Alain Bertaud felt he had to debunk it in his excellent book Order Without Design: How Markets Shape Cities. He admits it’s a nice idea with much to commend it, such as shorter commutes, less traffic and perhaps more sense of community. But there’s a snag: it doesn’t work.

Planners sketch a scene of a casual stroll to a local shop as birds sing cheerfully in the trees, but planning cities is like herding cats: people have their own ideas. They go where they will, make their own plans, and real-life cities emerge from all those individual decisions.

Some places do emerge looking like a 15-minute city, with thriving local shops, so people naturally wish to share it with others. But this is where we run into the gap between what people would quite like and what people will put their hand in their pocket to pay for.

People will decide for themselves how far to travel for work, to shop, to meet friends. The planner may wish they’d shop or dine locally, but if there’s something interesting over yonder, they will go there. And who would deter the eager proprietor, bristling with ideas to draw people from far and wide?

The great virtue of cities is the concentration and specialisation of activity. This creates the world-class shows, bespoke shops, and whole new industries that are the hallmark of a thriving city. This goes hand-in-hand with specialist skills enriching the urban labour market.

Bertaud shows that cities create prosperity and opportunity precisely because they allow people to specialise, to travel widely to the right job, and businesses to tap into that vast pool of talent. Cities thrive when they open up opportunities, make it easier to find somewhere to live and easier to reach more places.

But the planners’ imaginary urban villages, if they existed, ignore the purpose of cities as economic engines and curious places bursting with opportunity whose residents don’t stand still. And this is why people fear that the benign 15-minute city has sinister undertones, as the town hall cat herders may twig that the only way to keep the moggies on the ranch is to build a fence. They might, for example, lock in demand for local shops by blocking your route elsewhere. Thus, perhaps more by accident than design, they would dismantle the dynamism at the heart of the city.

I think 15-minute cities are a fad that will fizzle out. But not before they suck up so much airtime that they distract us from making real improvements: more affordable housing, better and faster transport, and tackling crime. We should trust that if city leaders get those right, the city’s natural dynamism will spring forth to supply not just the goods and services we desire, but the innovations we’ve yet to imagine.

Neil Garratt is London Assembly member for Croydon and Sutton