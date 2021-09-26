15 Ministers Take Oath in Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's New Cabinet

New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi inducted his new cabinet on Sunday, 26 September, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Six of the cabinet ministers are new and one has returned to the cabinet after three years.



The new Punjab Cabinet Members include:

Brahm Mohindra

Manpreet Singh Badal

Tript Singh Bajwa

Aruna Chaudhary

Sukhbinder Sarkaria

Rana Gurjeet Singh

Razia Sultana

Vijay Inder Singla

Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Randeep Singh Nabha

Raj Kumar Verka

Sangat Gilzian

Pargat Singh

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Gurkirat Kotli

Former Minister Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sunder Sham Arora, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi have been reportedly dropped from the cabinet.

Rana Gurjeet Singh's appointment, who was part of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s cabinet, reportedly met with a lot of opposition. According to an NDTV report, six MLAs objected to his inclusion in the cabinet and voiced their complaints in a letter to the Punjab Pradesh Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Singh returns to the cabinet after being dropped in 2018 over a sand mining scandal he was involved in.

