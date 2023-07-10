These 15 Kentucky state parks offer the best chances for adventure, Southern Living says

Searching for an adventure in the Bluegrass State this summer? A popular lifestyle magazine says you might not need to look very far.

Fifteen Kentucky state parks were recognized as some of the most approachable and adventurous destinations in the state, Southern Living magazine wrote in early July. Expansive lakes, caves and forests are just some of the signature features these sites hold.

If you’re itching to get outdoors, read up on what these state parks have to offer.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

Located just southwest of Corbin, Cumberland Falls State Resort Park offers views that make some visitors call it “The Niagara of the South.”

That name, of course, comes from the park’s 68-foot-tall Cumberland Falls. Besides looking great in photos, the falls are recognized as one of the only places in the Western Hemisphere where a moonbow — or a rainbow produced by moonlight — can be seen on nights with a full moon.

Visitors to the park can also take a hike along Eagle Falls Trail, mine for gems and fossils, ride on horseback through the forest or tour historic sites like the Pinnacle Knob Fire Tower. The park’s campground offers more than 50 campsites and plenty of picnic spaces.

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park

This state park in Northeast Kentucky is a prime destination for those who aren’t afraid to get wet or spend a day on the water.

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park offers roughly 33 miles of trails, 3,300 acres of forest and a large lake to boot. Some of the park’s most popular offerings include kayaking, swimming, boating and even playing miniature golf. A 36-room fieldstone lodge at the resort offers scenic view of Greenbo Lake.

One of the park’s more unique aspects comes through its 10-acre scuba refuge that, between May and November, allows courageous divers to explore beneath the water.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Surrounded by Daniel Boone National Forest in Southeast Kentucky, Natural Bridge State Resort Park features a natural sandstone arch that spans 78 feet and gives the site its name. You can reach the iconic formation by embarking on a hike or hitching a ride on the park’s sky lift.

Elsewhere, visitors can explore the Red River Gorge, relax in a private cottage or lodge room, fish in Mill Creek Lake or go kayaking between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Over in Union, Big Bone Lick State Historic Site bills itself as “the birthplace of American paleontology.”

That moniker comes from the many fossils unearthed on the park’s property, including several belonging to prehistoric mammals. Park officials believe mammoths were drawn to the location by salt licks deposited nearby. That, combined with soft, marshy earth that often prevented animals from fleeing, laid the groundwork for Big Bone Lick Historic Site’s claim to fame.

On top of exploring interactive exhibits, park guests can visit bison herds, camp overnight, tour the museum and take a hike through nearby forests and along Big Bone Creek. Recreational facilities like swimming pools and miniature golf courses are also available.

Pine Mountain State Resort Park

Recognized as the Bluegrass State’s first state park, Pine Mountain State Resort Park offers sweeping views of the Appalachians in Southeastern Kentucky.

Hiking is the name of the game at this destination. Visitors are invited to tackle 12 miles of self-guided trails that lead to popular destinations like Honeymoon Falls and Timber Ridge. An 18-hole golf course, swimming pools, an outdoor amphitheater and more are also available at Pine Mountain State Resort Park.

Carter Caves State Resort Park

Another Northeastern Kentucky destination, Carter Caves State Resort Park is a top choice for geology fans.

The park’s name derives from its high concentration of caves, which are accessible through guided tours. Several trails guide visitors along nearby woodlands that boast their own geological features, including natural bridges and arches. Multi-use trails are available for mountain bikers and horseback riders, too.

Carter Caves State Resort Park also offers fishing along Smoky Valley Lake, recognized as Kentucky’s first trophy bass lake. More courageous visitors might consider rappelling and rock climbing along the park’s sandstone cliff line.

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park

This 3,400-square-foot park in Southern Kentucky sits on the northern shore of Dale Hollow Reservoir. As you might expect, its standout feature is Dale Hollow Lake, which welcomes boating, fishing and swimming.

Park guests can hike along 15 miles of multi-purpose trails, play 18 holes of golf, explore natural caves and watch for exotic birds at several overlooks and trail stops. Eagle-sighting opportunities are most plentiful between December and February, the park says.

General Butler State Resort Park

Up north in Carrollton, this 791-acre state park features a lodge, cabins and campgrounds, fishing an canoeing along Butler Lake, trails for hiking and mountain biking and more.

The park is named after General William Butler, a soldier who served in both the War of 1812 and the Mexican-American War. Several historic sites throughout the property, including a museum, honor Butler and others. Guided tours are available from April through mid-November.

Green River Lake State Park

This 1,331-acre state park is accompanied by an expansive, 8,200-acre lake that offers opportunities for fishing, swimming, boating and more.

Green River Lake State Park, located in Central Kentucky near Campbellsville, also offers a 157-site campground and roughly 28 miles of trails suitable for hiking, biking and horseback riding. There’s plenty of wildlife to see, including deer, turkeys, eagles, hawks and skunks, the park says.

Those looking for some low-profile recreation might consider checking out the park’s miniature golf course, beaches, picnic areas and playgrounds.

John James Audubon State Park

This state park was inspired by John James Audubon, a French-American ornithologist, artist and naturalist who immigrated to the U.S. and settled in Kentucky in the early 1800s. Located near Henderson in Northwestern Kentucky, the park features a museum, nature center and plenty of hiking trails.

One relatively new feature of John James Audubon State Park is its wetlands, which were acquired in 2011. The 649-acre site features a boardwalk and views of the unique ecosystem. Mosquito repellent is encouraged.

Notably, pets are not permitted on most of John James Audubon State Park’s hiking trails, though Eagle Glen Pet Trail and Audubon Wetlands Trail are exceptions. The park sits within a dedicated Kentucky state nature preserve, and pets are not permitted as part of their management guidelines.

General Burnside Island State Park

Just south of Somerset, General Burnside Island State Park encompasses roughly 430 acres in the middle of Lake Cumberland. Today, it remains the Bluegrass State’s only island state park.

The park is named after Gen. Ambrose Burnside, a Union officer who stationed his troops during the American Civil War on land the park now occupies. Visitors can set up at the park’s 75-acre campground, take a trip to the scenic Cumberland Falls, sail on Lake Cumberland or hit the links on an 18-hole golf course.

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Marketed as “The Houseboat Capital of the World,” Lake Cumberland at this state park is one of the premier destinations for boating in Kentucky.

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park is nestled in Southern Kentucky near Jamestown. The park’s key feature is its 50,250-acre lake, which supports boating, fishing, swimming and more. Guests are invited to hike nearby trails, scout for rare birds in on-site forests or take a break by the pool or on the disc golf course.

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park is a good destination for geocaching, the park says online.

My Old Kentucky Home State Park

One of Kentucky’s more quaint state parks, this site centers around the former plantation that inspired the imagery featured in “My Old Kentucky Home,” which is recognized as the official state song and arguably best known for its ties to the Kentucky Derby.

My Old Kentucky Home State Park offers tours of the historic Federal Hill mansion, though tickets are required. Guests can also hit the links on the park’s 18-hole golf course and, in the summer, visit the outdoor theater to catch a production of “The Stephen Foster Story” music, which features more than 50 songs from the creator of “My Old Kentucky Home.”

The history of “My Old Kentucky Home” is often complicated by the insensitivity of its original lyrics, which include a racial slur. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Foster originally wrote the song as “the lament of an enslaved person who has been forcibly separated from his family and his painful longing to return to the cabin with his wife and children.”

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

This state park sits on the eastern shore of Lake Barkley just west of Cadiz in Southwestern Kentucky. The destination covers nearly 4,000 acres near the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky and Tennessee.

As you might imagine, the lake is open for boating and fishing, while swimming along the public beach is open between Memorial Day and Labor Day each summer. A swimming pool is available exclusively for lodge and cottage guests, the park says.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park offers more than 7 miles of mountain biking trails, plus another 9 miles of hiking trails. Those with a keen eye for bird-watching can spot at least 200 avian species within the park’s borders.

Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Finally, Rough River Dam State Resort Park is a popular destination for boaters and lake-life lovers in the Louisville area, according to the Kentucky Department of Parks. The park is located along Rough River Lake in Grayson County.

According to the parks department, Rough River Lake was formed after the construction of Rough River Dam in 1959. Today, the lake is roughly 5,100 acres and offers boating, fishing and more.

Those visiting the park can also take a hike along the shoreline, play on the 18-hole miniature golf course or scout the area for rare birds, including bald eagles. An orienteering course is also available for those hoping to brush up on their navigation skills.

Do you have a question about recreation in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.