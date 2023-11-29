15 Hospitalized After Collision Between Ambulance, Truck and“ ”Bus Carrying Special Needs Students

Among those transported to the hospital were 11 special needs students who were traveling on the bus involved in the crash

Marion County Fire Rescue/Facebook MCFR ambulance that was hit by a bus and truck on Tuesday

Fifteen people were hospitalized after an ambulance got flipped on its side during a multi-vehicle crash in Florida on Tuesday.

A Marion County Fire Rescue crew was responding to the medical call around 9 a.m. local time when the ambulance was hit at the intersection of SW 90th Street and SW 80th Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

Florida Highway Patrol said the ambulance was hit by a bus while crossing the intersection, and then hit a second time by a truck, NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reported.

Footage of the crash, obtained by NBC affiliate WESH, showed the ambulance entering the intersection with sirens wailing before the collision. The vehicles knocked the ambulance on its side, hitting almost simultaneously, per the footage.

Marion County Fire Rescue/Facebook The bus that hit the ambulance in Tuesday's crash in Marion County

In total, 15 people were transported to local hospitals following the crash, officials said in the release. Among those transported were 11 special needs students who were traveling on the bus involved in the crash.

Three of the students sustained minor injuries, while the other eight were transported out of precaution. It is unclear how old the students are.

Two MCFR firefighters were also hospitalized, as were the drivers of the bus and pickup truck.



The firefighters were transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The conditions of the bus and truck drivers are unclear.

Marion County Fire Rescue/Facebook The MCFR ambulance that was hit by a bus and truck on Tuesday

The bus involved in the crash appears to belong to Bridge To Hope Community Education Center in Ocala, according to photos from the scene of the crash.

The non-profit organization — which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment — offers daytime programming to adults with special needs, per its website.

FHP is investigating Tuesday morning’s crash, according to MCFR. No charges have been announced.

MCFR is reminding people “to yield to emergency vehicles” when their lights and sirens are on.



