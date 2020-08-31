15 home decor products under $20 that will revamp your space

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We're spending more time at home these days, and seeing the same things in the same rooms every single day can get old fast. Fortunately, if you're looking to change things up, you don’t need to hire expensive contractors or designers to give your space a makeover. Often, all it takes are a few well-placed home décor accents that cost no more than a couple lattes. From greenery to gold and marble to minimalist geometric patterns, the best home décor items you can buy are both stunning and affordable. Below are some of our top picks—and they all cost less than $20.

1. These lush faux vines

View photos Welcome to your own personal jungle. More

You have low-maintenance plants like succulents, and then you have no-maintenance plants like faux hanging vines. Bring the outdoors inside with this top-selling home décor accent boasting over 840 reviews. Of these five vines, customers note how well they pair with another trendy décor item: “Look amazing and very realistic, nice to decorate any space! Look great when coupled with some fairy lights.”

Get the Decorative Vines Set at Urban Outfitters for $14

2. These fairy lights

View photos Set the mood without all the clunky lamps and fluorescent overhead lighting. More

Fairy lights are a super effective and budget-friendly way to update your space with a dash of glam and nostalgia. As a best-seller with over 20,000 Amazon reviews (you read that right), this decorative must-have includes eight settings like waves, twinkling, and steadily illuminated so you can instantly transform your home's atmosphere. Since they’re waterproof, you can use them to update your outdoor patio, too.

Get Twinkle Star String Lights on Amazon for $17.99

3. This dignified sculpture

View photos A soft feather in a sturdy brass design provides a texture contrast you never thought you knew you needed. More

It doesn’t get much classier than this five-star-rated vintage-inspired metallic quill resting daintily on a white marble base. At six inches tall, it’ll jazz up virtually any corner of your home while accentuating décor styles of all color palettes. Use it as a paperweight or bookshelf accent—you can’t go wrong.

Get the CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Aluminum Feather Sculpture at Home Depot for $18.36

4. These hand-painted hooks

View photos World Market is your hookup for all things unique, hand-painted, and extremely useful. More

The key to décor that works for you—as opposed to against you—is to incorporate it into furniture and pieces around your home that you use every day. These top-rated hooks feature whimsical floral designs aimed to add a dose of levity to your space. Many reviewers note they loved the hooks so much that they even ordered more after their first purchase. Says one reviewer: “I had searched hard for small decorative hooks to use in the kitchen (not for robes, etc). These are well finished and very cute—and just the right size!”