15 Hilarious Muslim Tweets That Have Gotten Me Through Ramadan So Far This Year

We're a little over halfway through Ramadan, and it's genuinely frightening how fast time is flying.

ramadan needs to act like January. that month didn't wanna end — RhysLarsenWife🇵🇸🍉 (@leyyaaaaaaaa_) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @leyyaaaaaaaa_

If you don't know what Ramadan is, it's the ninth month of the Islamic calendar where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

But just because we can't eat or drink doesn't mean we can't crack a joke or two. So here are 14 that gave me a good chuckle:

1.

me on the first day of ramadan pic.twitter.com/96wF6JQSFz — 𓆩🖤𓆪 (@belarushy) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @belarushy

2.

rejected the cookies from a website cause it’s ramadan — mal (@mvlqk) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @mvlqk

3.

Twitter: @notgloh

Talk Valentina! Ally!

4.

fasting is a true test because there’s nothing harder than not hating for 14 hours — 🌟 (@peachcrises) March 12, 2024

Twitter: @peachcrises

5.

Asked my mum if she needs help with iftar and she goes “Yh by leaving the kitchen” pic.twitter.com/2NKfwQPxuG — R.H (@rhassan___) March 29, 2024

Twitter: @rhassan___

6.

Fasting actually makes me realise how I just eat out of boredom💀 — A (@Am_bxv) March 14, 2024

Twitter: @Am_bxv

Story continues

7.

Are Orange County Muslims okay pic.twitter.com/IVVUNNXO4x — Huda (@highkeyhuds) March 10, 2024

Twitter: @highkeyhuds

Selling parking spots at the mosque is unhinged behavior.

8.

You people who go gym while fasting need to sign yourself up for the army — m (@maryamfitzz) March 19, 2024

Twitter: @maryamfitzz

9.

a muslim man asking me, a muslim woman, why i’m not fasting today pic.twitter.com/Yy9qX8L5qA — manal🫧 (@rue2mars) March 27, 2024

Twitter: @rue2mars

10.

whenever i get hungry while fasting during Ramadan i visit your page and suddenly i’m not hungry anymore https://t.co/7PF2RQGoAs — zak (@zakareeee) March 24, 2024

Twitter: @zakareeee

11.

Imma pass out if I take an everything shower while I’m fasting? — BIGBODYNADI (@_nadirahp) March 14, 2024

Twitter: @_nadirahp

12.

day 1 suhoor: oats and yoghurt with fresh fruits, electrolytes ✨day 10: pic.twitter.com/Ej8mN20Kzk — uyghur维吾尔 | 🍊 Maria 🇵🇸🇸🇩 (@mariaalcoptia) March 20, 2024

Twitter: @mariaalcoptia

In my kitchen: bagels, oatmeal, cereal, eggs, turkey bacon

Only thing I have an appetite for: Exactly two apples

13.

idk who needs to hear this, but I'm never too old for eid money btw — RhysLarsenWife🇵🇸🍉 (@leyyaaaaaaaa_) March 24, 2024

Twitter: @leyyaaaaaaaa_

14.

taking bookings for eid x pic.twitter.com/ep1ORuSPvV — yasmin 𐐪𐑂 (@digiyasmin) March 24, 2024

tiktok.com / Via Twitter: @digiyasmin

And finally, because it's just so wholesome:

15.

I met up with my 75-year-old friend and we chatted in the free space of the supermarket as I'm fasting. She brought a cup of hot water for me. So, I said, "I can't drink". She said, "This is not for drinking. Your hands get cold when fasting, so warm them up by holding this". 🥹 — 𝙰𝚁𝙸𝚂𝙰 🇯🇵 أريسا (@TheJPMuslimah) March 22, 2024

Twitter: @TheJPMuslimah

Ramadan Mubarak to all the homies, and be sure to give whoever made you laugh a follow.