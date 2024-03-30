Advertisement

15 Hilarious Muslim Tweets That Have Gotten Me Through Ramadan So Far This Year

We're a little over halfway through Ramadan, and it's genuinely frightening how fast time is flying.

Twitter: @leyyaaaaaaaa_

If you don't know what Ramadan is, it's the ninth month of the Islamic calendar where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

But just because we can't eat or drink doesn't mean we can't crack a joke or two. So here are 14 that gave me a good chuckle:

1.

Twitter: @belarushy

2.

Twitter: @mvlqk

3.

Twitter: @notgloh

Talk Valentina! Ally!

4.

Twitter: @peachcrises

5.

Twitter: @rhassan___

6.

Twitter: @Am_bxv

7.

Twitter: @highkeyhuds

Selling parking spots at the mosque is unhinged behavior.

8.

Twitter: @maryamfitzz

9.

Twitter: @rue2mars

10.

Twitter: @zakareeee

11.

Twitter: @_nadirahp

12.

Twitter: @mariaalcoptia

In my kitchen: bagels, oatmeal, cereal, eggs, turkey bacon

Only thing I have an appetite for: Exactly two apples

13.

Twitter: @leyyaaaaaaaa_

14.

tiktok.com / Via Twitter: @digiyasmin

And finally, because it's just so wholesome:

15.

Twitter: @TheJPMuslimah

Ramadan Mubarak to all the homies, and be sure to give whoever made you laugh a follow.