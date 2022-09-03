15 Handy Refillable And Reusable Products That'll Save You Money In The Long Run

Refillable products that will keep your costs low (Photo: Amazon)

Refillable products that will keep your costs low (Photo: Amazon)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

We’re in a cost of living crisis and it’s tough for many of us right now. The reality is that we’re all trying to find little ways to cut costs and reduce our spending where we can.

One way to potentially do so is to swap to using more earth-conscious products (think refillable and reusable buys). We know what you’re thinking, they’re super spenny, right?

While it’s easy to assume that eco-friendly products are going to be more expensive than their traditional counterparts, that isn’t always the case. Often, they actually work out cheaper in the long run. If you’re smart about what you buy, you can actually save money and create more sustainable habits.

Intrigued? We’ve rounded up a selection of all the best money-saving eco-buys that are worth trying, from laundry detergent to menstrual products and everything in between.

These reusable mop pads

Amazon

These reusable mop pads

Instead of buying single-use mop pads and floor wipes, swap to using these washable mop pads. They fit a variety of mop heads and work wonderfully when it comes to giving your floors a clean.

Get four from Amazon for £16.95

This natural laundry cleaning alternative

Amazon

This natural laundry cleaning alternative

Swap out your go-to laundry liquid for these low-cost laundry soapnuts. They're hypoallergenic, antibacterial, chemical-free, and fully compostable and vegan too. Plus, one bag does over 160 washes, which makes them a great low-cost alternative to regular detergent.

Get them from Amazon for £12.48

This ultra long-lasting shampoo bar

Amazon

This ultra long-lasting shampoo bar

This açai berry, peach, argan oil and coconut shampoo bar might cost a little more to buy than a bottle of shampoo but, if properly taken care of, should last far longer.

Story continues

Get it from Amazon for £8.95

This solid washing up bar

Amazon

This solid washing up bar

Tough on grease but gentle on hands, this washing up bar smells amazing and washes like a dream. Plus, it lasts a hell of a lot longer than washing up liquid, making it a great bargain buy.

Get two from Amazon for £9.99

These eco-friendly household cleaner refills

Amazon

These eco-friendly household cleaner refills

Whether you're cleaning the kitchen, floors, bathroom – or anywhere else in your home – these eco pods will keep the cost low.

Get the set from Amazon for £8.99

These eco-friendly dryer eggs

Amazon

These eco-friendly dryer eggs

For reducing how much energy your tumble dryer uses, these dryer eggs are a total godsend. They're also hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and will leave your clothes oh so soft.

Get two from Amazon for £7.99

This reusable menstrual cup

Amazon

This reusable menstrual cup

Swap out your usual period products for this reusable menstrual cup and save on buying tampons and pads every month.

Get it from Amazon for £24.99

These reusable period pads

Amazon

These reusable period pads

While the initial outlay might be more than grabbing a box of single-use pads, in the long-run washable towels will save you a hell of a lot of money.

Get six from Amazon for £19.99

These refillable hand soap tabs

Amazon

These refillable hand soap tabs

Stop wasting money (and plastic) on hand soap by swapping to refillable tabs. All you need to do is pop them in the soap dispenser, add water, shake, and you'll have a long-lasting, foaming hand wash.

Get four refills from Amazon for £7.20

These low-cost floor cleaning tabs

Amazon

These low-cost floor cleaning tabs

At just 4p per cleaning pod, these eco-friendly, non-toxic floor cleaning tabs are an absolute steal.

Get 60 from Amazon for £24

These budget-friendly eco laundry balls

Amazon

These budget-friendly eco laundry balls

Say goodbye to expensive laundry tabs and swap to using these reusable, hypoallergenic laundry pods (complete with pellets inside) to clean your clothes. They're natural, vegan and eco-friendly, with each pod lasting up to 250 washes before it needs refilling.

Get it from Amazon for £9.49 (was £9.79)

This refillable washing up liquid

Amazon

This refillable washing up liquid

Instead of having to buy a whole new bottle of washing up liquid each time it runs out, swap to using a refillable alternative. This vegan, cruelty-free and biodegradable liquid works just as well as traditional washing up detergent but is a hell of a lot cheaper longterm, thanks to low-cost refills.

Get it from Amazon for £13.50

This multipurpose cleaning starter kit

Amazon

This multipurpose cleaning starter kit

Once you've got your starter kit, complete with a refillable aluminium spray bottle and six plastic-free refills, cleaning will become a breeze, as all you'll need to buy are tab refills.

Get the set from Amazon for £15

This refillable cleaning bundle

Amazon

This refillable cleaning bundle

Complete with three refillable bottles (made from 100% recycled plastic) and a selection of 13 mixed non-toxic cleaning tabs (for multi-surfaces, glass and bathroom cleaning), this set is the ideal starter for more earth conscious, and most cost-efficient cleaning.

Get the set from Amazon for £32

This concentrated multi-purpose cleaning spray

Amazon

This concentrated multi-purpose cleaning spray

Complete with a refillable and reusable bottle and four tab refills, this vegan and cruelty-free spray set is a steal. Plus, I have this set at home and can confirm it smells absolutely heavenly and cleans like a dream.

Get it from Amazon for £14

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping