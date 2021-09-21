20 of The Great British Bake Off's most awkward moments ever

Anna Lewis
·3 min read
Photo credit: BBC
1. When that naughty little squirrel nearly caused our nut allergies to flare-up.

Photo credit: Giphy
2. When Mary Berry gave her super-sassy opinion on the Channel 4 version of Bake Off.

Photo credit: Giphy - Giphy
3. #Bingate. Remember when Iain decided all was in fact lost during the Baked Alaska challenge as his BA had melted.

Photo credit: Giphy
4. But why had it melted? Well, word on the street was that Diana had tried to sabotage Iain's chances by *accidentally* taking it out of the freezer. She quit the show soon after...

Photo credit: BBC
5. When the French Bake Off contestants had to make Jaffa Cakes. But no one knew what Jaffa Cakes were. Sacré bleu.

Photo credit: Bake Off
6. When Prue Leith somehow forgot how the world works and tweeted the winner in 2017 before the show had aired. So yeah, pretty big spoiler there...

Photo credit: Mark Bourdillon / Channel 4 Television
7. When Deborah *accidentally* stole Howard's custard and popped it in her own trifle.

Photo credit: BBC
8. When a load of ex-contestants got into a Twitter spat and Iain called John a twat. lol.

9. When Noel Fielding got in a fridge for a laugh but it majorly backfired and Channel 4 received a crazy amount of Ofcom complaints.

Photo credit: Channel 4
10. When Sura accidentally knocked Dave's pineapple upside-down cakes all over the floor.


11. When The Bake Off 2016 was accused of sexism.

12. When Sue Perkins accidentally elbowed Howard's muffins. Oo-er!?

"Howard, I need to break something to you. I think that's my elbow - I think that's my elbow on your muffin."

Photo credit: BBC
13. When Paul Hollywood went full Ross Geller.

14. The entire celebrity bust showstopper challenge.


15. Oh, and when The Bake Off moved to Channel 4 and everyone stayed loyal by refusing to go too. Except Paul Hollywood. Awkward...

Photo credit: Giphy
16. The time Enwezor used store-bought fondant causing Mary Berry to make this face.

Photo credit: BBC
17. When Mel measured Frances's biscuit tower with a ruler and it immediately toppled.

(Mel then had to sheepishly hold the construction up while Frances presented to the judges)

Photo credit: BBC
18. Back in 2017 when Paul Hollywood gave out a whopping three handshakes in one round, prompting outrage from fans.

19. When Nancy forgot Paul Hollywood's name and called him "the male judge".

20. The moment in 2016 when Dorret tried to catch her collapsing black forest gateau.

Photo credit: BBC
