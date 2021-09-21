20 of The Great British Bake Off's most awkward moments ever

Photo credit: BBC

1. When that naughty little squirrel nearly caused our nut allergies to flare-up.

2. When Mary Berry gave her super-sassy opinion on the Channel 4 version of Bake Off.

3. #Bingate. Remember when Iain decided all was in fact lost during the Baked Alaska challenge as his BA had melted.

4. But why had it melted? Well, word on the street was that Diana had tried to sabotage Iain's chances by *accidentally* taking it out of the freezer. She quit the show soon after...

5. When the French Bake Off contestants had to make Jaffa Cakes. But no one knew what Jaffa Cakes were. Sacré bleu.

6. When Prue Leith somehow forgot how the world works and tweeted the winner in 2017 before the show had aired. So yeah, pretty big spoiler there...

7. When Deborah *accidentally* stole Howard's custard and popped it in her own trifle.

8. When a load of ex-contestants got into a Twitter spat and Iain called John a twat. lol.

@John_Whaite .... not cool you twat. Not sure what goes through your head, that you think this is the right thing to post 🤔 — iain watters (@iain_watters) March 2, 2018

9. When Noel Fielding got in a fridge for a laugh but it majorly backfired and Channel 4 received a crazy amount of Ofcom complaints.

10. When Sura accidentally knocked Dave's pineapple upside-down cakes all over the floor.





11. When The Bake Off 2016 was accused of sexism.

Pink icing for female contestants and blue for male contestants. Really? Not cool Great British Bake Off 2016 https://t.co/OdGlxRzia0 — Beth Brewster (@BethEleri) August 16, 2016

12. When Sue Perkins accidentally elbowed Howard's muffins. Oo-er!?

"Howard, I need to break something to you. I think that's my elbow - I think that's my elbow on your muffin."

13. When Paul Hollywood went full Ross Geller.

14. The entire celebrity bust showstopper challenge.

Freddie Mercury’s head exploded… but the Dough Must Go On! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hlEdJpbxKC — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

The David Bowie Showstopper - more Gobbling King than Goblin King. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/j43FmQbJG4 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020





15. Oh, and when The Bake Off moved to Channel 4 and everyone stayed loyal by refusing to go too. Except Paul Hollywood. Awkward...

16. The time Enwezor used store-bought fondant causing Mary Berry to make this face.

17. When Mel measured Frances's biscuit tower with a ruler and it immediately toppled.



(Mel then had to sheepishly hold the construction up while Frances presented to the judges)

18. Back in 2017 when Paul Hollywood gave out a whopping three handshakes in one round, prompting outrage from fans.

are channel 4 paying Paul for each handshake????? Getting ridiculous! #gbbo — luce xxx (@lucybestx) September 26, 2017

19. When Nancy forgot Paul Hollywood's name and called him "the male judge".

When Series Five winner Nancy would only refer to @PaulHollywood as ‘the male judge’! 😂😂😂 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/m9FSRExDI1 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) December 1, 2020

20. The moment in 2016 when Dorret tried to catch her collapsing black forest gateau.

