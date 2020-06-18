15 gorgeous Pride makeup looks you can recreate right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

June is Pride Month and there’s no better way to show your pride than truly basking in who you unapologetically are. Whether you’re learning all about drag culture or learning more about different Black-led LGBTQIA+ organizations to donate to, the work happening around us doesn’t start and stop in June. It’s all year round.

Even though Pride will look significantly different this year as many marches are cancelled due to COVID-19, creating Pride beauty looks is easily doable wherever you are, and still lets you celebrate Pride in a beautiful and bold way.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Many makeup artists and beauty influencers on Instagram have recently started showing off Pride makeup, clad in bright colors, glitter and jewels. The Pride flag, which made its first appearance at the San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza for Gay Pride Day on June 25, 1978, has had a long history in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The flag, designed by activist Gilbert Baker, originally had eight colors — hot pink, red, orange, yellow, green turquoise, blue and violet. After its successful debut, Baker removed the pink and turquoise to make it easier to mass produce.

Then in 2017, black and brown stripes were added to the flag by Amber Hikes, a queer civil rights activist and community organizer, in an effort to also highlight LGBTQIA+ individuals of color. A year later, Portland-based designer Daniel Quasar modified the iconic flag to also encompass colors of the trans flag as well as the black and brown stripes to further represent queer and trans identities of Black and brown people.

While the flag has changed over the years, one thing that has remained the same is the innovative way people celebrate Pride through the use of makeup. Looking for some products to get you started? Thankfully Sephora has a curated collection of beauty products you can shop to get your Pride makeup looks ready and set! If you already have what you need, you can also tune into helpful YouTube tutorials that’ll help you achieve the look of your dreams.

Story continues

Now, if you need a bit more inspiration for Pride makeup ideas? We’ve got you on that. Below, we’ve rounded up 15 different looks on Instagram that’ll get you in the Pride mood and ready to strut your stuff.

CASSPERALTA

TABBY BARRETT

MAKEUPALII

Blendnslaythekiway

NATURALLYBELLA

ANDREACIMATTI

NEBULAVOMIT

LESLIE MUNOZ

RONESHASHEREE

Gerabeautylover

Shivangi Sharma

J.nayara.p

Enhancedbylexx

JaimeCoburn

Violetbombay420

If you liked this story, check out these Black-led LGBTQIA organizations you can support.

More from In The Know:

Fashion influencer uses chalk to create rainbow hair in seconds

Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

Save up to 50 percent on these chic handbags during Coach’s huge summer sale

Band-Aid is launching its first diverse line of bandages in the brand’s 100 years

The post 15 gorgeous Pride makeup looks you can recreate right now appeared first on In The Know.