15 gorgeous pieces of jewelry you can snag at a major discount right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With the holidays right around the corner, there's a good chance you may already be thinking about the perfect gift for the special people in your life. Jewelry is a great way to show them you care, and right now, there are some killer sales on all kinds of show-stopping baubles at just about every price point.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

We scoured the web to find the best deals around, from a stunning blush Rebecca Minkoff wristwatch that’s 50% off at Nordstrom to a pair of 14k white gold diamond earrings that are a whopping 70% off at Kohl’s. And who knows? Maybe you'll find a little sparkle to add to your own jewelry collection, too. After, all, just because your daily wardrobe these days may consist of more sweatpants and slippers than gowns and heels doesn’t mean you can’t step up your accessories game for those important Zoom calls and socially distanced meetups with friends. Keep scrolling to check out all the incredible jewelry sales we found online.

1. Nearly $100 off: A classic pair of silver hoops

View photos These oversized hoops are at a huge discount. More

Hoop earrings are a classic choice, and this oversized pair by Giani Bernini, which are set in sterling silver, come without a primo price tag. More than 100 Macy’s customers are singing their praises, and thanks to the store's lowest prices of the season sale, which sees them drop from $120 to $30, you’ll spend less than $50 on these beauties. What could be better than that?!

Get the Giani Bernini Sterling-Silver Graduated Drop Hoops at Macy's for $30 (Save $90)

2. Half off: This chic blush-tone watch

View photos This classic wrist watch is elevated with an always-on-trend blush hue. More

A well-made wristwatch will never go out of style but this blush leather strap watch by Rebecca Minkoff ups the style ante in more ways than one. It's got a classic round dial with a white face and rose-gold detailing sandwiched between delicate blush straps, making it perfect for anyone who wants to rock a more subdued style statement. Normally $95, you can get it for half off right now at Nordstrom—or even less at Amazon. Boasting 4.8 reviews across the board, this watch is one buyers clearly love as much as you—or your gift recipient—will, too.

Get the Rebecca Minkoff Major Leather Strap Watch at Nordstrom for $47.50 (Save $47.50)

3. Save 50%: This stunning diamond band

View photos Pick from 14K yellow, rose or white gold in this delicate diamond band. More

ByChari made headlines last month when Michelle Obama wore the brand’s VOTE necklace at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention, instantly making it go viral. But this Black-owned jewelry brand also has a slew of other equally gorgeous pieces to shop, like this pavé Whisper diamond eternity band: a delicate, slim ring offered in 14K yellow, rose or white gold. Normally priced at $500, it’s now going for 50% off with coupon code 5050.

Get the ByChari Whisper Diamond Band at ByChari for $250 (Save $250)