15 gifts under $25 that you can order right now at Amazon

Rachel Murphy, Reviewed
·6 min read
These are the best gifts under $25.

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Get ahead of the Black Friday rush by shopping now to gather up those gifts for upcoming holiday parties and white elephant exchanges. You can find many of the best gifts on Amazon. By purchasing the best gifts under $25 that are available to ship now, you'll avoid potential price hikes and shipping delays.

As usual, Reviewed is here to help: We have rounded up 15 of the best gifts on Amazon under $25 from a variety of categories to help you find the best gifts under $25. You may even find a few great stocking stuffers for your partner, kids, in-laws and more while you're shopping around.

Here are the 15 best Amazon gifts under $25.

1. For the one who's always asking for a charger: Anker Portable Charger

Best gifts under $25: Anker portable phone charger
Nobody likes an uncharged phone. Keep them powered up at all times with a top-rated Anker Portable Charger. It's one of those gifts that keeps on giving every time they're out and about. Roughly the size of a large candy bar, the portable charger can fit in a small purse or pocket, and offers a full charge to their iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

$18 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)

2. For the breakfast lover: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best gifts under $25: Dash Waffle Maker
Give them the gift of breakfast morning after morning with the Dash Mini Waffle Maker. This popular model is one of the best waffle makers we've ever tested and they'll will love whipping up waffles for one with it. The waffle maker heats up quickly, making adorable tasty treats.

$13 at Amazon

3. For the one who loves to nap: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Best gifts under $25: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask
We all need our beauty sleep, so why not set them up for a successful slumber with one of the best sleep masks we've ever tested? Thanks to the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask's contoured design, this cushy mask is like a blackout curtain for your eyes, preventing any light from creeping in.

$18 at Amazon

4. For the one who likes their hair up: Invisibobble

Best gifts under $25: Invisibobble
With more than 22,000 reviews, the Invisibobble is a popular choice for all hair types, making it an ideal stocking stuffer for anyone on your holiday shopping list who's rocking long hair.

$5 at Amazon

5. For the one who needs to relax: InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser

Best gifts under $25: InnoGear Upgraded Diffuser
Sweet and calming scents can help them relax after a stressful holiday season—and an essential oil diffuser like this one from InnoGear can get the job done right. It. is one of our favorite aromatherapy diffusers and can run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus for up to 11 hours.

$16 at Amazon

6. For the one who needs their caffeine fix: Counter Culture Coffee

Best gifts under $25: Counter Culture Coffee
If you know someone who weighs out their coffee beans and uses a gooseneck kettle, chances are they’re always on the hunt for fresh beans. When we tried various coffee subscriptions, we found Counter Culture Coffee delivers the freshest beans at an affordable price. You can give your recipient a subscription or a fresh bag of beans—they'll be happy with either.

$18 at Amazon

7. For the one who drops their phone: Popsocket

Best gifts under $25: Popsocket
Popsockets are the perfect phone accessory as they can be popped in or out to create an easy carrying handle or stand. This makes talking on the phone, FaceTiming, taking photos, watching YouTube, and anything else you might need your phone for much easier. Each one is swappable, so you can get a bunch of different tops to mix and match.

$10 at Amazon 

8. For the one with cold hands: Achiou Touchscreen Winter Gloves

Best gifts under $25: Achiou Touchscreen Winter Gloves
Keep their fingers warm while they are texting with a practical and useful gift like the Achiou Touchscreen Winter Glove. These are one of the best touchscreen gloves because they are super warm and are touchscreen compatible.

$8 at Amazon

9. For the home chef: Lodge Mini Cast Iron Skillet

Best gifts under $25: Lodge Mini Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge makes our favorite cast iron skillet, and you can gift them the adorable miniature version, the Lodge Mini Skillet, perfect for desserts, side dishes and other single-serving baking.

$12 at Amazon

10. For the one who can never find their keys: Tile Mate

Best gifts under $25: Tile Mate
A handy Bluetooth digital tracking tag like Tile Mate can help them find missing keys, wallets, headphones and more with just a few clicks of a button in the Tile app. The next time they lose their keys, they can just use an app to ping the Tile and quickly find them to actually meet you on time.

$25 at Amazon

11. For the wine lover: Yeti Rambler 10 oz. Tumbler

Keep your wine chilled with this Yeti wine tumbler.
The Yeti Rambler 10 oz. tumbler makes a great gift for the wine drinker who like to keep their wine at temperature. Keep your recipient's glass full and cold this season with Yeti’s stylish, stemless wine "glass" (that is a mouthful—no pun intended). They're dishwasher safe, too, and can also be used for other hot and cold drinks.

$25 at Amazon

12. For the beanie lover: Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat

Best gift under $25: Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat
The Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat beanie has a lot of fans, thanks to its classic design and tightly woven acrylic fabric that keeps the wearer warm, comfortable and stylish. Best of all, the cap comes in more than 25 colors, so you can choose one that best matches their style.

$20 at Amazon

13. For the one who is always working out: JLab Go Air Pop

Best gifts under $25: JLab Go Air Pop
Headphones don't have to be expensive. One of the  best earbuds under $100 we've tested are the JLab Go Air Pop earbuds. For the money, they are durable with great sound and battery life.

$25 at Amazon

14. For the one with a beard: Beard Grooming Kit

Best gifts under $25: Beard Grooming Kit
Help them take care of their beard with the Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit. It comes with everything they'll need to care for their beard, like oil and shampoo. 

$17 at Amazon

15. For the one who forgets to unplug devices: Wyze Smart Plug

Best gifts under $25: Wyze Smart Plug (2-pack)
Smart plugs offer a lot of peace of mind and flexibiliy when it comes to turning things like the TV, hair tools, lamp and more on and off when you're not at home. For reliable remote use, the Wyze Smart Plug, which can be controlled via the Wyze app, Google Assistant and Alexa, is the best smart plug you can buy them.

$15 at Amazon

