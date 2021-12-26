15 gifts to buy yourself for the New Year

The best new years gifts to buy yourself.

After a season of giving to others, we deserve a little something for ourselves, too. Whether you swear off resolutions or go to bed on New Year’s Eve like it's any other night, we can all use a little self-love. And after the tumultuous year(s) we’ve had, we'd say we have every reason for a little self-indulgence. Here's the best gifts you can snag yourself to celebrate the New Year, based on Reviewed's product experts' top-notch knowledge.

1. For the organizer: A 2022 planner

Best New Year gifts: Weekly planner

This Moleskine calendar gives you options, options, options. There's a weekly spread on the left that features spacious horizontal sections. It’s easy to fit in daily appointments and even cute stickers. On the righthand side, an entire page awaits to use as a grocery list, doodling space, or whatever your heart desires. Beyond that, there's plenty of sizes and colors to choose from, and even soft- and hardcover versions. We love a fresh start to the year.

2. For the kitchen whiz: The pan you’ve been eyeing

Best New Year gifts: Always Pan

You may have come across the Our Place Always Pan while scrolling through Instagram. The social media darling has sold out numerous times, likely because this Swiss Army knife of kitchen needs can replace eight (!) pieces of cookware. Use it as a skillet, saucepan, steamer and saute pan, plus there's a spatula and spoon rest built into the design. The pan is deep enough to fry some foods but shallow enough to cook veggies and more. It’s also nonstick, which is a big bonus for kitchen items that get heavy use. Our cooking experts tested out the pan and gave it a big thumbs up.

Get the Always Pan at Our Place for $145

3. For the one who wants to mindfully eat: Noom

Best New Year gifts: Noom

We all could use a little help staying on track with healthy eating. A new-age weight-loss program, Noom is based on scientific data and psychology. There's an easy-to-use and detailed logging system to keep track of progress and goals. But users may especially get a leg up with an extensive library of videos, articles, quizzes and on-demand health experts. We dove into how Noom works, but if you have any health resolutions this year, Noom is a great way to stay on track.

Try Noom for $59.99/month

4. For the lounger: A cozy robe

Best New Year gifts: Parachute bathrobe

We tested the beloved Parachute Classic Robe at the start of quarantine—spoiler alert: We loved it. Our reviewer likened the absorbent Turkish cotton to a high-end bath towel, and was a fan of the design's simplicity: two spacious pockets, a thick collar and a waist tie. Don't just take our word for it. Online reviewers describe it as “plush,” “luxurious” and “perfection." If you'd prefer a more lightweight option, there's something for everyone. Check out the Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe or its Waffle Robe.

5. For the perfect hair day: Custom shampoo

Best New Year gift: Function of Beauty shampoo and conditioner

A short quiz may be all that stands between you and a better hair day. Function of Beauty creates personalized products based on your hair type and more. Tell the brand what you're looking for in a shampoo and conditioner—Deep condition? Define curls? Soothe your scalp?—and then choose size of the bottles depending on your shower routine. You can even customize the dyes and scent, from mango to eucalyptus and fragrance-free. Our beauty editor says it left her tresses feeling smooth to the touch, and helped protect her colored hair.

Get the Function of Beauty Custom Shampoo & Conditioner starting at $29.99

6. For the leisure lover: A lounge-friendly outfit

Best New Year gifts: Athleisure

Girlfriend Collective keeps environmentally conscious practices at the forefront of its production. Its leggings are made from recycled water bottles, yet remain surprisingly soft, and stretchy but opaque. The fact that the brand promotes inclusivity across all demographics—race, age, body shape and size—is a breath of fresh air, too. There's plenty of options to mix and match your dream lounge-fit. The Dylan Tank Bra features a high neckline, racerback and stretchy fabric, while the Scout Half-Zip Fleece can even be recycled with the ReGirlfriend program.

7. For the fitness fanatic: The Mirror

Best New Year gifts: The Mirror

Bring the gym to you with lululemon's high-tech Mirror. From the comfort of your living room, choose from more than 10,000 on-demand classes. That means you can tackle a Pilates session, indulge in some yoga or get your sweat on with a few rounds of boxing. You'll also get in-depth stats from your heart rate to calories you've burned, and even see modifications. During testing, our former editor enjoyed the quality of the instructions and that she could squeeze in a 30-minute workout any time of the day.

Get the Mirror starting at $995

8. For the stylish go-getter: Chelsea boots

Best New Year gift: Chelsea boots

We all need a pair of shoes that can take us anywhere, whether that's running weekend errands, dressing up for a date night or trudging through bad weather. Enter Chaco's Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boots. After testing them, our reviewer is still wearing them nearly every time she steps outside of her house. Like all Chaco styles, she says the boots are extremely comfortable, and that the footbed is especially supportive for a Chelsea boot. The sleek shoes have a slightly rounded toe that doesn’t squish toes, and the soft, high-quality material repels water and snowy slush alike.

Get the Women's Fields Chelsea Waterproof Boots at Chaco for $150

9. For the studio regular: A new yoga mat

Best New Year gifts: Yoga mat

If you’re anything like us, your yoga mat has seen better days. The New Year is the perfect excuse for an upgrade. We tested more than a dozen popular options, and the lululemon Reversible Mat reigned supreme. Its polyurethane surface and rubber base cushion joints and provide a flat, nonstick expanse for maneuvering between poses. After class, it's easy to clean and rolls up with no trouble to get you off to your next stop.

Get the Reversible Mat 5mm at lululemon for $88

10. For the voracious reader: A book subscription

Best New Year gifts: Book subscription

Subscriptions make great gifts, especially to yourself. After you initially sign up, you often forget about it and then get a lovely surprise in your mailbox. If you love reading, this one's for you. With Book of the Month, you pick from five titles. There's everything from fantasy to thrillers and historical fiction—and the company often features brand-new tomes that will arrive ahead of their publication dates! Choose the one you most want to dive into, or even add a second for an extra cost. Not to worry if nothing tickles your fancy, or you've got a backlog in your library queue—you can easily skip a month without any trouble.

Get a Book of the Month subscription, starting at $14.99 per month

11. For the wannabe esthetician: Popular, affordable skincare

Best New Year gifts: Skincare products

Step one: Clean out your medicine cabinet for a fresh start to the New Year. Step two: Order highly rated products to treat yourself. Our beauty editor tried out the mega-popular Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant for herself. For reference, it has nearly 50,000 Amazon reviews, and three-quarters of them are 5 stars. The serum unclog pores with 2% salicylic acid and soothe irritated skin with green tea. Our beauty editor took it for a spin herself, noting that it gently exfoliated her complexion—in fact, she says it's gentle enough to use twice daily.

Get the Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant at Amazon starting at $10

12. For the caffeine fiend: Fresh coffee beans

Best New Year gifts: Coffee beans

Can a pantry ever have too much coffee? We recommend Counter Culture Coffee, our favorite coffee subscription service. For one, it's transparent about its beans, with the origin, altitude, roasting date and variety right there on the minimal labels. Choose blends based on the tasting notes that the brand provides, or opt for single-origin beans that it switches up every four weeks. You can snag a few bags of Counter Culture beans from Amazon to test the waters. Or for the full experience, sign up for the subscription service directly on the site.

13. For the plant parent: Bright foliage

Best New Year gifts: Plants

A plant on a shelf here, another plant in the corner over there. Surround yourself with even more green things to bring you joy every day. An online plant shop, the Sill ships plants (and pots) right to your door, even if you don't exactly have a green thumb. Beginners can try a philodendron, and pet owners have a selection to pick from, too. There's even options for someone whose apartment isn't all that sun-drenched.

Shop the Sill

14. For the enthusiastic napper: New bedding

Best New Year gift: Brooklinen sheets

There are few things nicer than turning down the covers and slipping into clean bed sheets. Perhaps the only thing better is that same feeling with new bedding. Whether you're looking for sateen or percale sheets, Brooklinen makes our favorite sets. We admit that they aren't cheap, but they're well worth the splurge. We're talking high-quality stitching, deep pockets, easy-to-clean fabric and even labels on fitted sheets to ensure making the bed is less of a hassle. Our tester thought they were deliciously soft and comfortable and that they held a steady temperature throughout the night.

15. For the always-on-the-run: A water bottle

Best New Year gifts: Water bottle

Hydro Flask water bottles are incredibly popular; this particular one has more than 24,000 reviews! We've tested more than a dozen water bottles ourselves, and we can see why it's got a following. Its double-wall vacuum keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. Plus, it prevents condensation from forming on the outside. You'll have your pick of colors (Orange! Green! Purple!) and can even buy additional mouthpieces if you prefer a straw or clip-top. We love that it's made from recycled materials and has a lifetime guarantee, making the initial investment worth it in the long run.

Get the Hydro Flask Water Bottle at Amazon from $25.85

