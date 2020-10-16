15 gifts you should buy now to get ahead of holiday shopping

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With more people opting to shop online (rather than in stores) these days because of the coronavirus pandemic, experts have predicted that holiday shopping is going to pick up much earlier in the season than usual. That means that waiting until the last minute—or even the last few weeks—could leave you desperately trying to find one of the few popular products still available or paying out the nose for rush shipping.

The smart solution is to start your holiday shopping ASAP, especially if you have your eye on one of the year's most popular gifts. Below are 15 of the top gifts that everyone will be buying this year that could sell out quickly once peak shopping season hits. We recommend snagging these items—which includes everything from the coveted AirPods Pro to the celebrity-loved Barefoot Dreams blanket—now while you still can.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Wired headphones are so 2019. Instead, get your music-obsessed giftee a pair of the wildly popular Apple AirPods Pro, which our experts ranked as the top wireless earbuds. When we tested them, the upgraded version of the iconic white buds performed the best in all categories, including sound quality, battery life, and range.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $199 (Save $50)

2. Keurig Coffee Maker

A coffee maker is one of those gifts you could get pretty much anyone on your list—which is why they tend to fly off the shelves. If you're buying one now, we recommend the Keurig K-Cafe, which our experts chose as the number one single-serve coffee maker out there. It brewed the most flavorful cup of joe in just minutes and even has an attached milk frother for when your giftee wants to get a little fancy.

Get the Keurig K-Cafe from Amazon for $153.99

3. Amazon Echo Dot

If last year was the year of the Echo, this year is the year of the Echo Dot. It has all of the features of the Amazon Echo, but at a fraction of the price, making it the best entry-level smart speaker, according to our experts. The newest Dot, while still a tiny four inches in diameter, even has a majorly improved speaker for better sound quality and is a great gift for anyone who wants their first smart speaker or who already has an Echo and wants a complementary device for another room.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot from Amazon for $49.99

4. Gravity Weighted Blanket

Regular blankets are great, but weighted blankets are even better—or at least they make for an even better gift in 2020. Of all the ones on the market (and there are a lot thanks to the growing trend), we found the Gravity Blanket to be the best. It has a super soft velvet exterior that's made for curling up in and provides just the right amount of pressure that's not too light, but not too heavy.