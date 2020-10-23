15 Gifts for Astrology-Lovers That Are Out of This World

People who are true lovers of astrology don’t just read their daily horoscopes—they believe in the divine power of the Universe as it was written in the stars, of course. In layman’s terms, astrology is all about appreciating and understanding the alignment of the planets at different points in our lives.

For example, your zodiac sun sign is determined by where the sun was at the time of your birth. It has an impact on your personality, likes, dislikes, and more. So, when your friend turns to you and says, “I’m such a Leo” they’re referring to the unique traits assigned to them based on where the planets were when they were born. It may sound weird to some, but to others, the cosmic laws of astrology and the celestial planets are both interesting and important ways of viewing life.

So, what do you get for your most zodiac-obsessed friend who is always sending you astrology memes and forwarding you horoscopes to analyze? We rounded up a few stellar gift ideas that these star-lovers are sure to treasure.

Gift for astrology-lovers to shop now:



hellogiggles - $65 Available at Gorjana

Honor your loved one's sun sign by gifting them with this stylish coin necklace that's dainty enough to layer with other jewelry pieces. The coin features each sign's unique constellation in sparkling rhinestones reminiscent of the shimmery night's sky.



hellogiggles - $21.80 Available at Etsy

Allow your loved one to write down their most cherished thoughts and dreams in this custom notebook. Pick out the color, desired star sign constellation, and up to two lines of text in gorgeous gold foil for a luxe, yet thoughtful gift.



hellogiggles - $10 Available at Urban Outfitters

Your astrology-loving friend is likely the kind of person who reads their horoscope daily, so they'll get a kick out of this cute and cheeky mug.



hellogiggles - $29.99 Available at Amazon

Prove that you love your friend to the moon and back with this fun lamp that mimics the look of the lunar rock (after all, a true astrology-lover knows not only her sun sign but her moon sign, too).



hellogiggles - $17 Available at Uncommon Goods

Each of these custom zodiac tea blends—from lemongrass to mango, ginger, and lime—are combined to reflect a specific sun sign.



hellogiggles - $40 Available at Casetify

Your friend can rep their zodiac sign proudly with this customizable phone case that comes in several colors. Plus, they'll feel good about directing some cosmetic energy towards the planet, as this case is not only protective but fully compostable and biodegradable. How's that for points from the universe?



hellogiggles - $16 Available at Urban Outfitters

Send love and good vibes from the stars with this celestial-printed wine bag that's truly too cute to pass up. Pop in her favorite libation for fun and celebratory zodiac gift idea.



hellogiggles - $9.97 Available at American Eagle

Your friend will love being able to add a little cosmic karma to any outfit with this sweet denim baseball hat. It's available in all 12 zodiac signs, so snatch up one for you and one for your bestie.



hellogiggles - $12.99 Available at Barnes and Noble

We could all stand to practice a little more self-care, and these individualized sun sign books tell you the best ways to unwind, according to the stars. Each one details stellar self-care activities tailored to the specific sign's unique personality traits and ruling elements. From indulging in silk pajamas to opening writing in a dream journal, the receiver of this gift will find more than one hundred ways to heal their mind, body, and active spirit.



hellogiggles - $19 Available at Urban Outfitters

Did you know that astrology and tarot cards are loosely related? Each zodiac sign has a corresponding tarot card, something a true astrology whiz is sure to know. Both subjects also draw on the energy of solar objects: such as the moon, the star, and the sun, as shown on these festive, bohemian tapestries.



hellogiggles - $40 Available at Etsy

This custom birth chart print is great for anyone who wants to know all of their celestial placements and have them in one place. Your astrology-loving friend will swoon at the detailed descriptions of each planet.



hellogiggles - $14.95 Available at Amazon

This trendy print shows the different phases of the moon—from waning crescent to full and back—in pretty copper and pink earth-tone hues. No matter what your loved-one's star sign is, they're bound to appreciate this subtle nod to the planet that rules all feeling and emotion.

