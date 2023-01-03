15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With Warren Buffett

Sam X Renick
·7 min read
Nati Harnik/AP
Nati Harnik/AP

In 2008, the managing partner and principal of Aquamarine Capital, Guy Spier, and his colleague Mohnish Pabrai got the rare opportunity to attend a charity lunch with famed investor Warren Buffett.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review
Consider: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

Although more than a decade has passed since the pair made their $650,000 donation and met with Buffett, the lessons Spier learned are still vivid in his mind.

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Family Is Important

"Warren Buffett was super excited to see us. I think part of the reason why he was excited is he knew it was going to be a family meal. There was me and my wife, ... Mohnish Pabrai, his wife and two children," Spier said. "As my wife, Laurie said pretty early on, (Buffett) is just like a grandfather."

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

freemixer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
freemixer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's OK To Have Fun

"On another level, (Buffett) is a bit like a child. He is having fun every day in a way that is sort of rather surprising. You expect a serious guy -- and he can be serious -- but he was just super happy and excited to meet us."

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Never Take On Debt If You Don't Have To

About Buffett and debt, Spier said, "I do not remember how, but we got into a discussion about debt. He said he would never have liked to have gotten into debt because he was afraid of discovering how he was capable of behaving. The idea that even somebody of Warren Buffett's stature and ethics could be afraid of himself is an insight into how dangerous getting into debt can be."

AJ_Watt / Getty Images
AJ_Watt / Getty Images

It Can Be Hard To Admit Your Mistakes

"We didn't talk about specific investments. We knew that was off limits and those topics would not be addressed. (But) there was this interesting moment (in) the beginning when I talked about some of my investing mistakes, and he looked (at me) and said, 'I never make mistakes.' That kind of took me back a bit ... (because) it is not true. He has made mistakes. And he talks about his mistakes. But still, there is a part of him, it seems, that wants to say he does not make mistakes," Spier said.

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

Equity Is Invaluable -- Hold On To It!

"Something he reiterated is he is not planning on selling his shares ever. He will never sell them for his own benefit. The only thing he is going to do is give them away."

chee gin tan / Getty Images
chee gin tan / Getty Images

Just Because You're Rich Doesn't Mean You Can't Live Frugally

"He pays himself and lives on a salary of $100,000. So, ... in a certain way, that big sum of money -- his wealth (was) $70 or $80 billion at the time we met -- is completely irrelevant. He is as wealthy or not wealthy as the next person who does not have $70 or $80 billion of Berkshire shares. ... When you stop and think about that, I think it is a very powerful insight," Spier said.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

That Said, Being Frugal Doesn't Mean Being Stingy

"Buffett's frugality is legendary. Yet, he was extraordinarily generous in the way he tipped our waiters. It really demonstrated to me, you can be frugal without being stingy. I think it is (an) extraordinarily important lesson, so I want to repeat it, you can be frugal without being stingy!"

Robb1037 / Shutterstock.com
Robb1037 / Shutterstock.com

Be Generous and Create Opportunities for Others To Do the Same

"The whole point of the lunch was to support (the Glide Foundation), a charity his wife supported," Spier said.

According to its site, "GLIDE has been serving the people of the Tenderloin and San Francisco since 1963. As a social justice movement, social service provider and spiritual community, GLIDE offers individual and collective transformation through compassionate, sustained, comprehensive care to all in need.

"(Buffett's) wife had died at that point. (But) she was certainly a very, very generous and giving soul, (and) he clearly loved her very, very much. He was very grateful for her presence in his life which is evidenced by the fact he runs this ... lunch that benefits ... a charity that she picked."

Related: 11 Ways That Warren Buffett Lives Frugally

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Have Fun ... but Not Too Much Fun

"(Buffett ordered) a diet coke -- no wine! A part of me regrets not ordering some expensive wine because the lunch was on the restaurant, (but) I ordered diet coke as well."

bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stay Down to Earth

About Buffett's tastes, Spier said, "(I remember) he chuckled and said, 'I don't order anything to eat that I would not have wanted when I was five years old.' It was funny and felt so normal. And he had a steak with hashbrowns, I believe."

"(Of course), I ordered exactly the same thing. What else would I have done?"

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

Don't Get Caught Up on Formalities

"There were so many normal and modest things about him. ... Of course, I (was) calling him 'Mr. Buffett' during the lunch. And, at some point, he holds up his hand and ... he says, 'Listen, we have (Mohnish's children) Monsoon and Momachi calling me 'Warren.' I know by the end of the lunch you will be calling me 'Warren.' So, why don't we just cut to the chase and (you) call me 'Warren' from now on?'"

urbazon / Getty Images
urbazon / Getty Images

Learn Everything You Can and Never Stop

"(Overall), there is very little that is not normal about him. What I would say is the most abnormal thing about him is this intense intelligence that was clearly sucking up information out of everybody. I just felt I was in the presence of somebody who was processing things way faster than I was capable of processing," Spier said.

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

Lead By Example, Both Personally and Professionally

"(Buffett) has taught and led by example. I tend to be suspicious and distrustful of books that say, 'This is what you should do.' Warren Buffett does not tell anyone what to do. He just sets an example of what to do and a fantastic example at that."

Robert Daly / Getty Images
Robert Daly / Getty Images

Sometimes You Have To Concede That Someone Is Better Than You at Something

"The strongest takeaway for me, which is a difficult takeaway, was (that) I came into that lunch -- and I feel like I am (a) pretty smart guy -- (and) I thought, maybe I (would) find a guy who (was) my equal. I feel like having had lunch with him, I can be in no doubt his mind is superior to mine in all sorts of ways. There is this famous statement, "How do you beat Bobby Fischer?" the famous chess grandmaster. The way you beat Bobby Fischer is to play him at anything but chess. So, I am not saying Warren Buffett's mind is better than mine in all regards, but, coming out of that lunch, I think the chances of my mind being better than his at investing -- there is zero chance of that," Spier said.

Creative-Family / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Creative-Family / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Be Yourself -- and Be the Best Version You Can Be

"Don't try and be Warren Buffett. Let Warren Buffett be Warren Buffett. And hopefully (by) accepting that, I can go away and do the best job I can of being Guy Spier. Cause that is one thing I can do way better than Warren Buffett. He'd do a really terrible job of being Guy Spier -- that is for sure."

lechatnoir / Getty Images
lechatnoir / Getty Images

If You Want To Know More About Buffett

"(If you want to get more guidance from Buffett) ... Roger Lowenstein('s) biography on Warren Buffett, ('Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist') is my favorite book on personal finance. 'Snowball' by Alice Schroeder is also an excellent book on Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett's life story really teaches so much about what one ought to be doing when it comes to personal finance," Spier said.

More From GOBankingRates

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Genius Things I Learned at Lunch With Warren Buffett

Latest Stories

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul