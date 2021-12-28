Funny, Relatable Tweets About Working Between Christmas And New Year's

The period between Christmas and New Year’s Day can be an odd time.

The days are sandwiched between two holidays and can feel like a kind of purgatory, especially if you are stuck working while the people around you are free to log off, sleep in or do what they please.

Naturally, there are people on Twitter making light of the experience. Here are the best, most relatable tweets about the struggle of working through the final days of the year.

This awkward week between Christmas and New Years has a Purge-like quality. I am maintaining a pretext of “working” but it very much feels like there are no laws, no rules, and nothing that happens now can be used against us later. Time to confess your secret love and rob a bank. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) December 27, 2021

the mood of everyone working the last two weeks of 2021 pic.twitter.com/h7JXbz7PrJ — Karen K. Ho (@karenkho) December 21, 2021

december is so bizarre because you really never know where anyone is at with their "fuck it, turning off my brain until next year" journey — rachel syme (@rachsyme) December 8, 2021

my favorite time in december is when everyone sort of wordlessly agrees “okay well work-wise that’s pretty much it for me this year i’ll see y’all in january” — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 10, 2021

FYI I am CLOSED to queries through the new year. (i'm not an agent. I just don't want anyone to ask me questions) — Erin Somers (@SomersErin) December 22, 2021

The week between Christmas and New Year's is like hey we should do some work no stop you're on vacation I know but work will you please stop it okay fine how about we just check email. — 𝖠𝖺𝗋𝗈𝗇 𝖶𝗂𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋 (@Wieneraaron) December 27, 2021

I know I’m *technically* still working but I’m getting so offended every time someone emails me with work on a new matters, like this really can’t wait until after the New Year?? Will you die??? — D. (@manlikedami) December 22, 2021

The week between Christmas and New Year is when I float into space and absolutely forget how time exists — Joe Zieja (@JoeZieja) December 27, 2021

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is the longest Sunday of the year. — Emily ™ (@emily_tweets) December 26, 2021

Before you email me during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, don’t ❤️ — Sara Levine (@saralememe) December 26, 2021

I been telling people “let’s pick this up in the new year” knowing that my contract ends on the 31st of December. Work smart, not hard. — the mother (@glowmutha) November 25, 2021

This is limbo week



The time between Christmas and NYE where no one wants to work — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 28, 2021

My last two brain cells fighting to put together a work email during the week between Christmas and New Year’s:

pic.twitter.com/4evtPjDyKx — RIFF Outdoors (@riffoutdoors) December 27, 2021

anyone who sends a work-related email, text, fax, page or tiktok the week between Christmas & New Year's, don't forget to cc um and bcc no — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 28, 2019

Ohhhh sorry I thought EOD meant End of December my bad. Sending now — Work Retire Die (@WorkRetireDie) October 21, 2021

