Funny, Relatable Tweets About Working Between Christmas And New Year's

Monica Torres
·3 min read

The period between Christmas and New Year’s Day can be an odd time.

The days are sandwiched between two holidays and can feel like a kind of purgatory, especially if you are stuck working while the people around you are free to log off, sleep in or do what they please.

Naturally, there are people on Twitter making light of the experience. Here are the best, most relatable tweets about the struggle of working through the final days of the year.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories