15 Fresh New Year Haircut Trends Predicted By Top Stylists

2021 was an incredible year for hair. Trends were born left, right and centre as celebrities, influencers and TikTokers made a case for the coolest cuts. We're talking curtain bangs and '70s waves, through to the mullet (DIY and salon pro) not to mention the iconic shag. But it seems the New Year is shaping up to be just as innovative and Instagram-worthy.



Big movements like instinctive cutting (a cool, freehand technique) and French glossing (the 2022 spin on ombre) have already made their way into the UK's best salons, but there are a handful of ground-breaking — and totally wearable — hair trends just waiting to be uncovered.



Ahead, a dream team of most sought-after UK stylists predict the hair movements that are going to take 2022 by storm.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

