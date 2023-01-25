It’s hard to make it to the UFC.

Thousands of professional fighters try every year – and most fail. For a small percentage, however, they sign their names on the dotted line to fight for the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

Sometimes the opportunity comes a bit too soon. Other times, they’re faced with difficult matchups that time proves were bigger challenges than originally anticipated.

When the pink slip comes and a fighter departs the promotion, there is often a phrase they hear on the way out: “Go get a few more wins, and the UFC will consider bringing you back.”

Easier said than done.

For the vast majority, they won’t be back. However, it’s not impossible. A number of fighters have done it over the years. Just look at UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. He was released from the promotion, built his way back, became a contender, and then won a UFC title.

In recent memory, others like Brandon Davis, Jesse Ronson, Nicolas Dalby, Chase Sherman, Sean Soriano, and Dustin Jacoby have reinforced the possibility.

With the new year upon us, here are 15 former UFC fighters who could return to the promotion in 2023.

Note: Fighters considered for this list had to have competed in at least one UFC bout.

Ali Alqaisi

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 08: (R-L) Ali AlQaisi of Jordan kicks Irwin Rivera of Mexico in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 08, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Age: 32

Overall record: 13-6

Record since UFC departure: 5-1

[autotag]Ali Alqaisi[/autotag] didn’t mope after his UFC departure. Instead, he got back to business. Since he was cut in late 2020, Alqaisi has fought six times and captured Titan FC and UAE Warriors gold. His only loss was due to a cut suffered against Jesse Arnett (a stoppage that led to a post-fight brawl). He avenged the loss one fight later when he tapped Arnett via third-round guillotine choke.

Talita Bernardo

Age: 35

Overall record: 10-4

Story continues

Record since UFC departure: 4-0

Despite her being on the older side of her weight division, [autotag]Talita Bernardo[/autotag] has become difficult for the UFC to deny a second opportunity. Unbeaten since her UFC departure in Bernardo ran through the Invicta FC bantamweight division en route to a Jan. 18 title win over Taneisha Tennant.

Modestas Bukauskas

Age: 28

Weight class: Light heavyweight

Overall record: 13-5

Record since UFC departure: 2-0

[autotag]Modestas Bukauskas[/autotag] was dominant prior to his UFC tenure. Although his promotional stint didn’t end pretty, he immediately got back on the horse after his release and found that dominance once again. After a unanimous decision over Bellator alum Lee Chadwick, Bukauskas defeated Chuck Campbell by fourth-round knockout to win the Cage Warriors light heavyweight title in December.

Dakota Bush

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 17: (R-L) Dakota Bush punches Austin Hubbard in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Age: 28

Weight class: Lightweight

Overall record: 10-4

Record since UFC departure: 2-0

[autotag]Dakota Bush[/autotag] was a two-and-out in his first UFC stint, but is making the case for a second chance. Since a January 2022 loss to Viacheslav Borshchev, “Hairy” Bush has won back-to-back unanimous decisions for FAC, against respectable competition in Josh Streacker and Ivey Nixon.

Shane Campbell

Age: 35

Weight class: Lightweight/welterweight

Overall record: 21-8

Record since UFC departure: 11-2

Put his age aside and it’s difficult to argue anyone on this list deserves a second shot more than [autotag]Shane Campbell[/autotag]. He’s taken on the toughest tests from Canada and beyond in multiple weight classes. Not only did he pass those tests with flying colors, he’s maintained his exciting, threatening style. His only two losses since his UFC release in 2016 had records of 11-1 and 13-1 at the times of the bouts. Campbell rides a six-fight winning streak including three titles captured for Unified MMA and Z Promotions.

Geraldo de Freitas

Age: 31

Weight class: Bantamweight

Overall record: 14-6

Record since UFC departure: 2-0

[autotag]Geraldo de Freitas[/autotag] went 1-2 during his UFC tenure, which ended in 2020 after back-to-back split decision losses. Despite his short stint with the promotion, de Freitas proved to be both game and exciting. Two first-round submissions later, the UFC should take another look.

Carlos Felipe

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 19: (L-R) Carlos Felipe of Brazil punches Serghei Spivac of Ukraine in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 19, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Age: 28

Weight class: Heavyweight

Overall record: 11-2

Record since UFC departure: 0-0 in MMA, 4-0 in bareknuckle/boxing/custom rules bouts

[autotag]Carlos Felipe[/autotag] hasn’t competed in MMA since his abrupt departure from the UFC. While it’s unclear exactly why the UFC decided to diverge from a fighter who won three of his most recent four bouts under its banner, Felipe should be on the call-up list. Perhaps now that his teammate Jailton Almeida is openly advocating for Felipe at every opportunity possible, the UFC will reconsider questionable past decisions.

Joe Giannetti

July 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Joe Giannetti lands a hit against Mike Trizano during the TUF 27 Finale at Pearl Theater. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

Weight class: Lightweight

Overall record: 14-4-1

Record since UFC departure: 8-3-1

Joe Giannetti was one-and-done in the UFC after a split decision defeat to Mike Trizano at the TUF 27 Finale in July 2018. There have been ups and downs since, but Giannetti has really found his stride as of late. Winner of five in a row including four finishes, Massachusetts’ Giannetti has proven himself worthy of a second call-up.

Kurt Holobaugh

Age: 36

Weight class: Lightweight

Overall record: 19-7

Record since UFC departure: 2-0

It’s understandable casual observers wrote off [autotag]Kurt Holobaugh[/autotag] when he departed the UFC on a three-fight skid in 2019 at 33 years of age. However, history has proven Holobaugh was likely a better fighter than his losses showed. He faced a murderer’s row of Raoni Barcelos, Shane Burgos, and Thiago Moises, who at the time weren’t nearly as well known as they are now – and he had his moments. Since then, Holobaugh has struggled to find fights. However, the two occasions he did fight, things ended badly for Holobaugh’s opponents. Now at lightweight, Holobaugh produced two highlight-reel knockouts.

Austin Hubbard

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 21: (L-R) Austin Hubbard punches Vinc Pichel in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Age: 31

Weight class: Lightweight

Overall record: 15-6

Record since UFC departure: 2-0

[autotag]Austin Hubbard[/autotag] was inconsistent in his UFC career. For seven fights, he alternated losses and wins. In 2021 he was released from the promotion. Since, he defeated viral sensation of TUF yesteryear, Julian Lane, and then handed then-undefeated Kegan Agnew a first loss.

Khadis Ibragimov

Age: 27

Weight class: Light heavyweight

Overall record: 13-4

Record since UFC departure: 5-0

[autotag]Khadis Ibragimov[/autotag]’s UFC stint was disappointing. I’m fairly certain he’d even admit that. One of the more highly-touted light heavyweight prospects at the time, Ibragimov went 0-4 under the UFC banner. Sine then, however, the rebuild appears to be real. He’s 5-0 against opponents with a combined record of 40-11 at the time of the fights. Four of those five wins were finishes. Still only 27, Ibragimov could prove to be a nice addition to the always-in-need-of-new-talent light heavyweight division.

Carlo Pedersoli

May 27, 2018; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Carlo Pedersoli (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Bradley Scott (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Echo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29

Weight class: Welterweight

Overall record: 14-4

Record since UFC departure: 3-1

Knocked out in back-to-back fights to conclude his only UFC stint to date, [autotag]Carlo Pedersoli[/autotag] lost his Bellator debut shortly thereafter. However, since that three-fight skid, Pedersoli has rattled off three straight wins inside the distance. The UFC is in dire need of some more Italy representation and perhaps Pedersoli will once again bear the torch, in 2023.

Roosevelt Roberts

Age: 28

Weight class: Lightweight

Overall record: 12-3

Record since UFC departure: 2-0

[autotag]Roosevelt Roberts[/autotag] exited Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018 with as much hype as anyone off the show, partially due to Dana White singling him out as one of the prospects he was most excited for. While Roberts struggled at times, he still had a winning UFC record at 4-3 with one no contest. Since his departure in September 2021, Roberts made stops in LXF and Eagle FC and won both bouts.

Timur Valiev

Mar 19, 2022; London, UK; Jack Shore (red gloves) defeats Timur Valiev (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 33

Weight class: Bantamweight

Overall record: 18-3

Record since UFC departure: 0-0

[autotag]Timur Valiev[/autotag] didn’t get the respect he deserved from fans during his UFC tenure, for whatever reason, especially considering his success in PFL. One of the more underrated fighters on the entire roster, his first official promotional loss resulted in a UFC departure. Valiev recently hinted he has something big in the works for February. Will it be the first step toward a UFC return? Time will tell.

Youssef Zalal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 08: (R-L) Youssef Zalal of Morocco punches Peter Barrett in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 08, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Age: 26

Weight class: Featherweight

Overall record: 11-5-1

Record since UFC departure: 2-0

No fighter wants to get his pink slip, obviously. But for [autotag]Youssef Zalal[/autotag], his break from the promotion could prove to be good in the long run. The UFC parted ways with Zalal after a draw against Da’Mon Blackshear moved him to 0-3-1 in his most recent four promotional bouts. Since then, however, a fire has lit under the factoryX product, as he’s won back-to-back fights by TKO.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie