15 Food Storage Containers That’ll Make Your Kitchen Look Like A Pinterest Board

Cortne Bonilla

If you're like me, the sight of a highly curated, particularly arranged kitchen really gets ya going. (Based on this tweet I sent out, you all agree.) There's something about opening a refrigerator or pantry to see glossy containers filled with fresh produce, and glass tubs brimming with bubbly drinks or leftovers that entices my inner Marie Kondo. When I spot items out of place, no, it does not spark joy.

The Pinterest-inspired home doesn't have to be a mission impossible, however daunting it may seem to get it right within a small space. With the plethora of organizational tools available at a variety of retailers, it can be done and it will be Instagrammed. From cereal dispensers and modular dome jars to stackable canisters and stainless steel salad bowls — we found it all. Ahead, shop the best food storage containers to live your best-curated life on and off of social media.

EKOBO Recycled Bamboo Storage Jar Set


EKOBO Recycled Bamboo Claro Large Storage Jar Set, $, available at made trade
Blue Botanica Lidded Bamboo Bowl



Blue Botanica Blue Botanica Lidded Bamboo Bowl, $, available at Zulily
Urban Outfitters Small Bamboo Lidded Containers



Urban Outfitters Small Bamboo Lidded Container, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Lékué Ice Box



Lékué Ice Box with Reversible Lid, $, available at Food52
Rig-Tig Modern Bread Box



Rig-Tig Modern Bread Box with Reversible Lid, $, available at Food52
Crate & Barrel Glass Container



Crate and Barrel Cooper Large Glass Canister, $, available at Crate and Barrel
Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers



Rubbermaid Rubbermaid Premier Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containe, $, available at Amazon
OXO 10-Piece POP Container Set



Oxo OXO 10-Piece POP Container Set, $, available at Oxo
Core Home Fridge Bin Essentials 4-Piece Set



core home Core HomeFridge Bin Essentials 4-Piece Set, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Jar Storage Set 4-pc.



Honey-Can-Do Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Jar Storage Set 4-pc., $, available at Target
Pyrex 12-Pc. Storage Set



Pyrex Pyrex 12-Pc. Storage Set, $, available at Macy's
ProKeeper Baker Storage Set of 10



prokeeper ProKeeper Baker's Storage Set of 10, $, available at The Container Store
MePal Airtight Stackable Storage Containers



Mepal Airtight Stackable Storage Containers, $, available at Food52
West Elm Kaloh Stoneware Kitchen Canisters



West Elm Kaloh Stoneware Kitchen Canisters w/ Wood Tops, $, available at West Elm
Made by Design 4pc Refrigerator Storage Bin Set



Made By Design 4pc Refrigerator Storage Bin Set, $, available at Target

