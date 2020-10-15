15 Food Storage Containers That’ll Make Your Kitchen Look Like A Pinterest Board

If you're like me, the sight of a highly curated, particularly arranged kitchen really gets ya going. (Based on this tweet I sent out, you all agree.) There's something about opening a refrigerator or pantry to see glossy containers filled with fresh produce, and glass tubs brimming with bubbly drinks or leftovers that entices my inner Marie Kondo. When I spot items out of place, no, it does not spark joy.



The Pinterest-inspired home doesn't have to be a mission impossible, however daunting it may seem to get it right within a small space. With the plethora of organizational tools available at a variety of retailers, it can be done and it will be Instagrammed. From cereal dispensers and modular dome jars to stackable canisters and stainless steel salad bowls — we found it all. Ahead, shop the best food storage containers to live your best-curated life on and off of social media.



At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.



