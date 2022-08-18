15 famous people who prove you don't need good grades to be successful

Lindsay Dodgson
·8 min read
Benedict Cumberbatch got lazy after his GCSEs (Getty Images)
Benedict Cumberbatch got lazy after his GCSEs (Getty Images)

When you're in the middle of exams, it can feel like they're taking over your whole life.

From the ages of 15 to 18, your summers seem packed full of revision and the existential dread that you won't get into the university you want to.

However, plenty of people who we now consider to be incredibly successful didn't actually do too well at school.

Everyone knows the stories about how Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of university to become two of the richest people in the world, but many other successful people didn't even get that far.

Scroll down to see how academia wasn't suited for 15 highly successful people -- and how it didn't matter anyway.

Richard Branson left school at 16.

(Reuters)
(Reuters)

Branson never had much interest in school, dropping out at 16 to start his first business -- a magazine called "Student."

His headmaster, Robert Drayson, told him he would either end up in prison or become a millionaire, according to The Telegraph.

He achieved the latter, and now the Virgin Group owns over 200 companies in 30 countries around the world.

Simon Cowell passed barely any exams.

In the music industry, very few opinions matter more than those of Simon Cowell. He wasn't always the top dog, though. Cowell left school with just one O level -- the equivalent of GCSEs -- and dropped out at just 16.

He began his career working in the mailroom at his father's company EMI Music Publishing, according to Biography.com. There, he was eventually promoted to a talent scout, then left during the early 80s to form E&S Music with his boss Ellis Rich.

After a few short-lived successes with several companies, Cowell made his name at BMG Records where he sold more than 150 million records and 70 top-of-the-chart singles in the UK and US.

Drew Barrymore quit school after rehab.

(Getty Images for Marni and H&amp;M) (Getty Images for Marni and H&amp;M)
(Getty Images for Marni and H&M) (Getty Images for Marni and H&M)

Drew Barrymore is now an incredibly successful actor, producer, and businesswoman. However, she had a turbulent childhood after being sucked into the acting industry at just three years old.

She was in rehab by her 13th birthday, according to The Guardian, and decided not to carry on with education when she came out.

Despite all this, she turned things around and founded production company Fower Films in 1995, which was responsible for "Charlie's Angels" and "Donnie Darko."

She is also now an Ambassador Against Hunger for the UN World Food Programme.

Clare Balding had to take two years out.

Clare Balding is one of the UK's best known broadcasters, hosting the likes of Wimbledon and Crufts. However, in her youth she was once arrested for shoplifting, according to The Independent.

She wanted to get into Oxbridge, but her mixed A-level results delayed her from doing so. She took two years out, retook exams, and practised her interview technique over this time, which gained her entrance to Cambridge to study English.

Jon Snow got 1 A-level.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Jon Snow is one of the most successful TV journalists in the UK, but he didn't do so well at school. He got a C in English but failed his other subjects at A level, according to the BBC.

In an interview, he told students to play to their strengths and to "want to do what you want to do very badly," adding "there is life after A-levels."

After school, Snow went to college to gain more qualifications, which got him into the University of Liverpool. However, he was rusticated for taking part in an anti-apartheid socialist student protest in 1970.

Lord Alan Sugar has 1 GCSE.

Star of The Apprentice and Amstrad founder Lord Sugar is worth about £1.4 billion. However, he didn't get there by working hard at school.

According to biography website thefamouspeople.com, Lord Sugar started earning money when he was just 12 years old. He dropped out of school with just one GCSE but it didn't stop him setting up his own business Amstrad at 21 years old.

Carey Mulligan was rejected from drama school.

Carey Mulligan as Maud in Suffragette (Steffan Hill)
Carey Mulligan as Maud in Suffragette (Steffan Hill)

Carey Mulligan is now an Oscar-nominated actress, but when she was a teenager she was turned down by Rada, Central, and Drama Centre London, according to The Guardian.

"But fair enough -- I wasn't very good," she said. "I went in and performed a monologue from 4.48 Psychosis by Sarah Kane, who subsequently killed herself. I was 17 years old, this incredibly well-adjusted, happy person. Nothing bad had happened to me. And I was trying to conjure all this pain and drama. So they were like, 'Who's this pretentious public-school kid trying to trick us?'"

In 2005, she met a screenwriter, Julian Fellowes, who put her in touch with a casting agent. Mulligan then landed her role in Pride & Prejudice, which kick-started her career to become one of the UK's most promising young film stars.

Cheryl was a terrible student.

Cheryl -- formerly Cheryl Tweedy and Cheryl Cole -- was vaulted into stardom almost overnight when she appeared on "Popstars: The Rivals." The program created one of the most successful girl bands of all time, Girls Aloud.

Before fame, Cheryl was a feisty teenager whose temper got her into trouble with teachers, according to the Evening Standard.

"I was awful. They used to throw me out of class," she said.

Benedict Cumberbatch got lazy after his GCSEs.

Benedict Cumberbatch has achieved great success as an actor. He went to Harrow, and admits he had a pretty good start in life. However, his interest in academia decreased after his GCSEs.

"I did sort of blow my GCSEs out of the water. I couldn't believe it and neither could my teachers," he told The Metro. "And then there was a lot of pressure on me to achieve an Oxbridge level of brilliance at A-levels. But then adolescence came late and I discovered girls, pot, and all sorts of other things, so I got a bit lazy. That stagnated my growth a bit as far as being academic."

Since getting into acting, Cumberbatch has earned Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.

Russell Brand was a trouble-maker at school.

According to Biography.com, Russell Brand was kicked out of a boarding school for having girls in his room. He was also branded a "waste of space" by one teacher.

At age 16, Brand went to London to study at the Italia Conti stage school. His teachers noticed he was talented, but he started experimenting with drugs and was kicked out "for smashing things up, crying and cutting myself, breaking down in tears all the time."

He battled with addiction for much of his career, but managed to be successful regardless. He is now one of the most famous comedians from the UK, and has also had success as a radio and TV presenter, as well as some acting roles.

He's caused his share of problems along the way, most memorably when he and Jonathan Ross made a series of prank calls to the Faulty Towers actor Andrew Sachs in 2008.

Sarah Millican failed her A-levels.

"To everyone getting A-level results today, good luck but it isn't the end of the world if you don't get what you want," Sarah Millican said in a tweet. "I got a D and and E."

Millican is a highly successful comedian in the UK, and has appeared on many panel shows including QI. She told her social media followers not to despair if they don't get what they want in their exams. Her results have never held her back.

Deborah Meaden left school before her A-levels.

Deborah Meaden is best known for her role on "Dragons Den," but she's also had a long career in business. She ran a multi-million family holiday business before leading a management buyout in 1999.

She told The Telegraph that she started selling flowers at age seven, and early on in her career worked as a salesroom model in a fashion house. However, she left school without completing her A-levels and instead went on to study business at college.

According to The Metro, she is now worth over £40 million, and has three honorary degrees.

Steven Spielberg was rejected from film school.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Steven Spielberg is arguably the most famous director in the world, being the brains behind "E.T.," "Jurassic Park," "Indiana Jones," and "Gremlins."

According to Biography.com, Spielberg was an amateur filmmaker as a child. However, when he was older, he was rejected from the University of Southern California School of Theater, Film, and Television three times. It didn't prevent him from achieving world-wide acclaim, though.

Spielberg returned to school in 2002 to earn his BA, 35 years later, as a thank-you to his parents.

"And as a personal note for my own family -- and young people everywhere -- about the importance of achieving their college education goals," he said in a statement.

Jeremy Clarkson got two Us.

Most years on results day, Jeremy Clarkson reminds everyone on Twitter that he wasn't particularly academic.

It goes along the lines of: "If your A-level results aren't joyous, take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz."

Despite this, he managed to become one of the most popular TV show hosts in the UK on "Top Gear," and now "The Grand Tour."

Cameron Diaz dropped out at 16 to pursue a modelling career.

Cameron Diaz, one of Hollywood's most sought after actresses, dropped out of school at age 16 to follow a modelling career, according to the IBTimes.

From some success with modelling, she landed her first acting role and is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

Read more:

• 13 facts about cheating that couples — and singles — should know
• These are the world's top 10 most livable cities
• Inside the daily routine of billionaire Bill Gates

Read the original article on Business Insider UK. © 2017. Follow Business Insider UK on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior