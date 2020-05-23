15 Elegant and Easy Prosecco Cocktail Recipes

Fact: A little bit of sparkling prosecco will make any drink a lot more festive. Whip up one of these simple, bubbly cocktail recipes the next time you need to impress your girlfriends. Or your in-laws. Or heck, yourself. Whether you need a crowd-pleasing punch for a New Year's Eve party or a refreshing sipper for a summer brunch, here are 15 prosecco cocktails for every occasion.

1. Pomegranate And Orange Punch

Festive ice cubes with pomegranate seeds and mint leaves add an extra wow-factor.

2. Grapefruit Mimosa

Tart, crisp and goes oh-so well with practically any brunch recipe.

3. Prosecco Margaritas

Make this crowd-pleasing big-batch recipe ahead of time for the easiest fiesta ever.

4. Strawberry Thyme Lillet Spritzers

Pretty as a painting, with soft herbal notes on the finish.

5. Watermelon Mint Punch

This party punch is summer in a glass.

6. Simple Champagne Cocktail

If combining bitters and Champagne (or prosecco) and calling it a cocktail is wrong, we don’t want to be right.

7. Blood Orange Mule

Ginger beer + fresh blood orange juice + topped with sparkling prosecco = not your average mule.

8. French 75

Prep everything but the prosecco ahead of time—then top with bubbly when company arrives.

9. Apple Cider Champagne Cocktail

Bottles of bubbly aren't only for summer. This 3-ingredient prosecco cocktail is meant to be sipped on a crisp fall day.

10. Raspberry-Lime Champagne Punch

Another refreshing big batch cocktail to serve to friends during a summertime get-together.

11. Fig Honey Thyme Prosecco Smash

Elderflower liquor turns this cocktail up a notch.

12. Pineapple Prosecco Punch

Serve with a beach chair and dose of sunshine.

13. Balsamic Peach Spritz

Balsamic vinegar adds a tart splash to this sweet bubbly drink.

14. Grilled Pineapple Strawberry Lemonade Prosecco Sangria

Grilling pineapple brings out the fruit's natural sugars. Serve it with one of these backyard eats.

Aperol Spritz

You can't go wrong with a classic.

