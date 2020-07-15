15 Earth-friendly products to use at home during Plastic Free July

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been wanting to introduce zero-waste products into your home, now is the perfect time to take the plunge. This month is Plastic Free July, and it’s a great starting point swap out the plastic products you use most often.

The Plastic Free July organization educates how to be part of the solution to plastic pollution, which can start in your own home. By choosing products that don’t use single-use plastic, we’re on our way to cleaner streets, oceans and communities.

There’s over 300 million tons of plastic used globally every year, and 50 percent of that is for single-use purposes, according to Plastic Oceans International. These single-use plastic items are only used for moments, yet they can last on Earth for hundreds of years, turning into microplastics that never fully decompose. Plus, more than eight million tons of that plastic ends up in the ocean every year.

But, you can do your part. From plastic wrap to toothbrushes, there are plastic-free alternatives to the products you most often use throughout your home. And these simple swaps can help reduce global plastic pollution in the long run.

Plus, when there’s plenty of sustainable companies to shop, like By Humankind, Public Goods, Blueland, Stasher, Hydro Flask and Baggu, buying Earth-friendly products is easier and more accessible than ever.

To start reducing your plastic footprint at home, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best items to buy online to live plastic-free this month and beyond.

Credit: Amazon

An obvious place to start when replacing plastic goods in your home is by swapping out plastic sandwich bags for Stasher’s silicone options. Available in several variations including a bundle pack, sandwich-size, snack-size, pocket-size and a stand-up option, these reusable bags are perfect for leftovers, snack foods, travel-sized toiletries or anything else you need to stash away. With a pinch-lock, air-tight seal, the bags are guaranteed to keep food fresh. You can also use them in the microwave, oven or freezer, and they are dishwasher-safe.

Credit: Blueland

In an effort to eliminate the need for more than 100 billion single-use plastic bottles, Blueland has reimagined the packaging for household cleaning supplies. With the brand’s Everyday Clean set, you’ll get to test out the company’s entire line of cleaning supplies, which include non-toxic formulas that come in tablet form.

In the kit, you’ll receive six reusable containers, including three spray bottles plus their three cleaning tablets (multi-surface cleaner, bathroom cleaner and glass and mirror cleaner), one glass hand soap bottle and the hand soap tablet, one silicone dish soap shaker and its 16-oz powder dish soap and a steel dishwasher tablet tin that includes 40 dishwasher tablets.

Credit: Amazon

Say goodbye to traditional plastic wrap for leftovers. These reusable beeswax wraps are made from organic cotton infused with sustainably harvested beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin. The wraps can be used over leftover containers or directly on food items, like that other half of an onion you aren’t using just yet. Durable enough to last up to a year, this pack of three wraps can be reused after simply washing with soap and water.

Credit: By Humankind

The essentials brand By Humankind has been specializing in sustainable personal care products since 2019. One of its recent launches includes a three-pack of hand sanitizer in aluminum bottles, which include 220 uses per bottle.

Credit: Baggu

If plastic grocery bags have been banned in your area, Baggu’s reusable bags are an errand game-changer. While you can use them for grocery store hauls, the 100 percent ripstop nylon bags can also be used for toting just about anything. Each one holds up to three traditional plastic bags worth of stuff, and won’t rip after wear and tear. Plus, they fold up into a tiny pouch for easy storage. Shop them individually or in sets of three.

Credit: Amazon

Ditch your single-use Keurig K Cups for this pack of four handy reusable single-cup filters that not only eliminate plastic usage but allow you to use the ground coffee of your choice in your Keurig machine. They’re currently compatible with multiple models, but some older versions of the coffee maker won’t accept the reusable cups. Be sure to check your Keurig model before purchasing.

Credit: Grove Collaborative

When you sign up for a Grove Collaborative subscription, you not only have access to the reusable soap bottle and soap refills above, but you can receive dozens of other Earth-friendly alternatives for your home and personal care routine. Once you opt for the hand soap starter kit, you can continually buy the soap refills that help reduce packaging waste.

Credit: Amazon

With so many reusable water bottle options these days, there’s virtually no excuse to continue using plastic water bottles to stay hydrated. One of our favorite brands that continually keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours is Hydro Flask, which also happens to be a best seller on Amazon. Not only does this bottle’s TempShield vacuum-insulated stainless steel technology actually work, the company’s #RefillForGood initiative is at the forefront of educating consumers on the harm of single-use plastics.

Credit: Public Goods

When it’s time to replace your disposable toothbrush, Pubic Goods’ environmentally-friendly bamboo option is your best bet. The handle is 100 percent biodegradable, yet its bristles are still soft for sensitive teeth and gums.

Credit: Amazon

As another alternative to plastic wrap, this set of five reusable silicone food huggers is great for keeping halves of fruits and vegetables fresher for longer. They’re also dishwasher-safe and free of BPA, so you can feel good about using it directly on your food.

Credit: Amazon

If you’re one who loves using straws with any type of drink, these these reusable metal straws are a must-have. Available in five different colorways, this set of 12 straws has the potential to eliminate up to 6,000 plastic straws over its lifetime. Plus, this handy set comes with two brushes for easy cleaning.

Credit: Amazon

There’s no reason to use traditional plastic trash bags at home when these corn and plant starch-based options are better for the environment. They actually fully decompose in 180 days. With more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon, they’re our top pick for sustainable trash bags. Plus, if you want to order in bulk, these 13-gallon kitchen trash bags come in packs of 50, 80, 100 or 200.

Credit: Amazon

Skip plastic produce bags at the grocery for these genius mesh alternatives. The produce bag set comes with 15 total, and the bags are color-coded for their size — it includes five small, five medium and five large. Not only are they multi-functional in use, but the mesh bags have the potential to eliminate up to 1,000 plastic bags in their lifetime.

Credit: Amazon

For dog owners that want to play their part in reducing single-use plastics, one of the easiest ways is to swap out your traditional doggie poop bags for these bags made with recycled materials. You’ll receive 15 leak-proof bags per roll, and they come in lavender-scented or unscented options.

Credit: Amazon

Instead of using plastic wrap when you can’t find the lid for your leftover containers, these best-selling silicone lids that come in seven different sizes are a great alternative. With their naturally stretchy material, they’ll fit on a variety of containers, including pots, soup bowls, glass jars and more.

If you liked this story, you might like to read about this chic glass water bottle that has a secret spot for lip balm.

