15 details you may have missed on Sunday's 'The Walking Dead' premiere

Mercer is torn between his alliance to the Commonwealth and to its people as "TWD" returns for its final block of episodes. AMC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season 11, episode 17 of "The Walking Dead," "Lockdown."

Insider rounded up a few details you may have overlooked on Sunday's episode.

The main credits and logo have changed again and some people want Mercer for president.

Negan is wearing his Whisperer mask.

You shouldn't have been surprised to see Negan wearing his Whisperer mask. AMC

That wasn't a new mask that Negan made. That was his old Whisperer mask.

On season 11, episode seven, Negan told Maggie that he kept his mask for "practical and sentimental" reasons.

Negan probably knows that it's a more efficient and safer way of blending in with the dead than covering yourself in walker guts. When he previously did that with Father Gabriel, Gabe wound up getting an infection, losing sight in one of his eyes.

Two new animated sequences were added to the opening title sequence.

The new title sequences in the final eight episodes showcase the Hilltop and Alexandria being taken over by the Commonwealth. AMC

Don't fast-forward through the opening credits or you'll miss an expanded title sequence which now features the Hilltop and Alexandria taken over by the Commonwealth.

Additionally, to accommodate the new intro, the show's iconic theme song has been slightly tweaked.

10 cast members have been added to the show's title sequence.

From Eleanor Matsuura to Laila Robins, more of "TWD" cast finally appears in the opening title sequence for the final eight episodes. AMC

In addition to the new animation sequences, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Nadia Hilker, Cassady McClincy, Angel Theory, Paola Lazaro, Michael James Shaw, Josh Hamilton, and Laila Robins have all been added into the main title sequence for the final eight episodes.

Previously, their names were seen as the show started. It's a nice send-off since they all made it to the show's final episodes.

The "TWD" logo has changed once again.

Here's how the "TWD" logo has changed since the mid-season finale. AMC

The last time we saw the show's logo, it was covered in green and growth. As we head into the show's final eight episodes, the logo is crisper than it has been in a long time, with a slight smudge of blood.

For years, the "TWD" logo was in a state of decay until the past few seasons when the survivors found their footing and some hope at their respective communities.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the logo stays the same or gets bloodier as the show carries forth towards its finale.

Lance tries to radio a man named Calhoun, but gets zero response.

In case it wasn't clear, Calhoun is the name of the man who is chasing after Jerry and the kids on Sunday's premiere. AMC

In case you're wondering who Calhoun is, he's one of the shady Commonwealth members who is working for Lance in some unknown capacity.

Later in the premiere, we see Calhoun and Shira trying to track down Daryl inside the Commonwealth and targeting Judith and R.J. to do so. Clearly, Lance got through to Calhoun and Shira at some point.

Connie tells Kelly that there are still people in the Commonwealth who are missing.

Are other missing people being traded to another community we may already know? AMC

We wouldn't be surprised if Lance's secret group in the Commonwealth is responsible for some of these disappearances.

Seasons earlier, showrunner Angela Kang told Insider that Jadis was trading people to the Civic Republic Military for supplies. Earlier on season 11, we saw Lance was setting some supplies aside for some unnamed group. Perhaps he's also trading people and supplies to the CRM.

April's death is being used to replace that of a man murdered by a member of the Commonwealth militia.

April's death causes unrest in the Commonwealth on the show. A man's death caused by police brutality causes it in the comics. AMC, Skybound/Image Comics

In the comics, the Commonwealth community doesn't get riled up and demand Sebastian's head. They rally up against the Commonwealth army after a street dispute turns violent and unexpectedly results in the death of a civilian, Anthony Keith, in issue No. 183.

Here, the Commonwealth start protesting after Connie's article reveals that Sebastian has been responsible for the death of several civilians in the community, including a woman named April who was briefly seen in the last block of episodes.

Instead of making a big statement about police brutality, some of which is seen on Sunday's premiere when tear gas is thrown into a crowd of protestors, the series leans into the dynamics of the rich vs the poor.

In the comics, Rick Grimes helps bring peace to the Commonwealth as they're on the brink of war. As a result, he's later murdered by Sebastian.

Negan plays an important role in the Commonwealth on Sunday's episode, but that wasn't the case in the comics.

Negan's taking it all in. AMC

Negan didn't even appear in the Commonwealth arc of Robert Kirkman's comics. That's largely because Kirkman originally planned to have Maggie kill the character before his artist, Charlie Adlard, helped talk him out of it.

Negan never appeared in the Commonwealth story because Kirkman previously had the rest of the comic plan laid out for years.

"I knew the end of the series was coming nearly 20 issues later, and I didn't want to alter my plans by adding more Negan stories," Kirkman wrote in 2020's "Negan Lives!" comic of why the character didn't show up during the Commonwealth story.

So on Sunday's episode, it's cool to finally see Negan inside the Commonwealth.

In a small moment, without saying anything, Negan takes in the community with an appreciative smile. Before he snaps back to reality, he seems thoroughly impressed with how someone else pulled off a stabilized community even better than he ever could have at the Sanctuary.

Negan tells Carol that maybe he should've stayed in the cabin, a nod to both the show and comics.

Negan reminds Carol of when she attempted to banish him to Leah's cabin on "Here's Negan," season 10, episode 22 of "TWD." AMC

Negan references when Carol led him to Leah's cabin on season 10, episode 22 to live out the rest of his days after Maggie returned to Alexandria.

The joke is also a subtle nod to comic fans who know that Negan did stay away for the comic's final run of issues.

There's a reason Governor Milton wonders if Connie may know who's behind the article that exposed her son's misdeeds.

Connie and Kelly tell Carol and Daryl about Connie's previous connection to the Milton family on season 11, episode 10 of "TWD." AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

It's not the first time Connie's journalism has taken down Milton's political family.

Governor Milton's family and Connie had some beef before the world ended. On season 11, episode 10, Kelly revealed that her big sis exposed Pamela Milton's uncle, pre-apocalypse, as corrupt. Surely, that isn't something Pamela has forgotten.

The Commonwealth is much larger than what we get to see on TV.

We get a small glimpse of just how large the Commonwealth is on season 11, episode 17. Compare that with an official map of the community from AMC. AMC via Goldin

The Commonwealth is comprised of 50,000 people, but the show wouldn't have you think that. It's mostly relegated to a few locations.

On Sunday's premiere, we finally get a peek at the community's true size as you see a horde of the undead approaching its massive border.

Just how big is the Commonwealth?

An official map of the Commonwealth, which is being auctioned off on goldin.com, shows the community is blocked off into eight different sections: Public space (which is seen on TV), city parks, the Estates, military sector, lower ward, middle ward, east ward. Other sections are labeled "Industrial allotment" and "Agriculture allotment."

It's worth noting that the living districts are separated by wealth. Those with money and the military live in the northern sectors of the Community. That's where "The Estates" and expansive military sector are located.

The, presumably, poorer members of the Commonwealth live in the southern regions of the community in either the lower, middle, or east wards.

Unlike other communities we've seen over the years, the Commonwealth has seven gates that you can enter into from all sides. You can see a high-res version of the map here and a legend of the map here.

At least some of the Commonwealth members want to see Mercer as president.

Is this a hint at what's to come? AMC, Jace Downs/AMC

It's easy to miss, but you can briefly spot a citizen of the Commonwealth holding up a sign that reads, "Mercer for President."

Mercer, of course, is the beloved leader of the Commonwealth army who has been struggling with his responsibilities to both Pamela Milton and the people.

Is that a hint at what's to come?

That's interesting to me because during interviews with the cast, Margot Bingham, who plays Mercer's sister, told me she doesn't want to see his character die because she believes he'd be a great leader for the Commonwealth.

"You look at him and you're like, 'Oh wow, Maybe there is hope in the future,'" Bingham said of Mercer. "If there was a leader of the future, that's who I would want it to be — somebody strong, somebody passionate who believes in its people and just supports everybody and gets behind any fight for a good cause."

Daryl tells Maggie she never needs to apologize to him when she brings up Leah.

Daryl and Maggie's bond runs deep. AMC

On Sunday's episode, Maggie starts to discuss Leah's death with Daryl. On season 11, episode 16, Daryl shot his former flame in the back of the head to save his longtime friend.

"I know that Leah meant something to you. I'm sorry," Maggie tells him.

Without looking her in the eyes, Daryl immediately responds in the episode's most tender moment.

"Glenn would've wanted me to look after you," referencing her husband. He then turns to her, adding, "You don't have to ever say sorry. Not to me."

Daryl has always felt massive guilt and responsibility for the death of Maggie's husband, Glenn. He acted out after Abraham's death on the season seven premiere. As a result, instead of killing Daryl for his outburst, he decided to randomly kill Glenn, which affected Daryl greatly.

Kang confirmed that's the case on a bonus feature for the episode on AMC+.

"I think that Daryl really feels like he still owes this debt to Maggie because of what happened to Glenn. He blames himself still," Kang explained of Daryl's response to Maggie.

On aftershow "Talking Dead," Norman Reedus said bringing up Glenn was his idea.

One of the walkers that Daryl killed was based on Freddy Krueger.

The Freddy walker can be seen 31 minutes into season 11, episode 17. AMC

"We duplicated the make-up from the first original movie," "TWD" executive producer Greg Nicotero said on "Talking Dead" of the blink-and-you'll-miss-it zombie that looks like the horror icon.

"He had the sweater, had a glove that was all burnt up, but I had to make it just different enough so that it looked like a burnt walker," Nicotero added.

Apparently, Magna and Yumiko are officially broken up.

Magna and Yumiko meet up on Sunday's premiere. Jace Downs/AMC

It seemed like the pair were just going through a rough patch, but this was confirmed on "Talking Dead" in a look behind-the-scenes.

"Beyond being exes, they were in the same survivor family and very little can break that type of bond," executive producer Denise Huth said on the aftershow. "They will always care deeply for each other and protect each other."

