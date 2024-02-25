Advertisement

15 Designs That Are So Dumb And So Dangerous I Can't Believe People Were Paid To Do Them

1.This lighting design that burned the grass and could burn other things:

Lamp post in a garden with trimmed hedge and lawn, sunlight casting a shadow
u/CoopDaWoop / Via reddit.com

2.This car with brake lights that are so low people driving behind them often won't see it:

A car with lights very low on the bumper
u/tangre79 / Via reddit.com

3.These intersecting staircases:

A staircase with a turn, that leads to more stairs but without a safe flat platform
u/Opposite_Strategy_43 / Via reddit.com

4.These anti-homeless, anti-loitering parking blocks that could cause a gruesome accident if someone tripped near them:

Concrete barriers with metal spikes to deter skateboarding or sitting
u/Your1405 / Via reddit.com

5.These nearly identical bottles for toilet cleaner and dish liquid:

Bottles of Earth Choice cleaning products, one for toilets and one for dishes, mistakenly placed together
u/Jonlevy93 / Via reddit.com

6.These mug handles that are near impossible to keep a steady grip on:

handles of the mugs are letters and not easy to grip

7.This slide that was placed in front of a pole so kids can slide down and risk a chance of hitting it:

slide leading straight to a metal pole
u/cheekymrs / Via reddit.com

8.This trippy tile design that could make someone lose their balance:

Sidewalk with an optical illusion of a wavy pattern created by contrasting paving stones
u/ahjumTaeng / Via reddit.com

9.This stainless steel bench on the beach that will scorch anyone's skin on a hot summer day:

Semi-circular outdoor metal bench
u/unfederica / Via reddit.com

10.This button for two-year-olds that's so small it's a choking hazard for anyone under three:

u/Mozzarella_Firefox / Via reddit.com
11.This bathtub that basically acts as a pit someone can slip and fall into:

in-ground tub
u/uglyassdude / Via reddit.com

12.This sidewalk a neighbor wanted to upscale that turned out to be a slipping hazard:

stone walkway with cones to caution for slips
u/KSMO / Via reddit.com

13.These stairs that are at a 45° angle which makes them easy to trip on, not to mention the gaps on the side that people's feet can slip into:

A staircase with metal handrails on both sides leading upwards
u/BeneficialNatural610 / Via reddit.com

14.And lastly, this bike lane that suddenly ceases to exist:

Bicycle lane leads to a patch of grass suddenly