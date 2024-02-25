15 Designs That Are So Dumb And So Dangerous I Can't Believe People Were Paid To Do Them

1.This lighting design that burned the grass and could burn other things:

2.This car with brake lights that are so low people driving behind them often won't see it:

3.These intersecting staircases:

4.These anti-homeless, anti-loitering parking blocks that could cause a gruesome accident if someone tripped near them:

5.These nearly identical bottles for toilet cleaner and dish liquid:

6.These mug handles that are near impossible to keep a steady grip on:

7.This slide that was placed in front of a pole so kids can slide down and risk a chance of hitting it:

8.This trippy tile design that could make someone lose their balance:

9.This stainless steel bench on the beach that will scorch anyone's skin on a hot summer day:

10.This button for two-year-olds that's so small it's a choking hazard for anyone under three:

11.This bathtub that basically acts as a pit someone can slip and fall into:

12.This sidewalk a neighbor wanted to upscale that turned out to be a slipping hazard:

13.These stairs that are at a 45° angle which makes them easy to trip on, not to mention the gaps on the side that people's feet can slip into:

14.And lastly, this bike lane that suddenly ceases to exist: