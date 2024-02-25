15 Designs That Are So Dumb And So Dangerous I Can't Believe People Were Paid To Do Them
1.This lighting design that burned the grass and could burn other things:
2.This car with brake lights that are so low people driving behind them often won't see it:
3.These intersecting staircases:
4.These anti-homeless, anti-loitering parking blocks that could cause a gruesome accident if someone tripped near them:
5.These nearly identical bottles for toilet cleaner and dish liquid:
6.These mug handles that are near impossible to keep a steady grip on:
7.This slide that was placed in front of a pole so kids can slide down and risk a chance of hitting it:
8.This trippy tile design that could make someone lose their balance:
9.This stainless steel bench on the beach that will scorch anyone's skin on a hot summer day:
10.This button for two-year-olds that's so small it's a choking hazard for anyone under three:
11.This bathtub that basically acts as a pit someone can slip and fall into:
12.This sidewalk a neighbor wanted to upscale that turned out to be a slipping hazard:
13.These stairs that are at a 45° angle which makes them easy to trip on, not to mention the gaps on the side that people's feet can slip into:
14.And lastly, this bike lane that suddenly ceases to exist: