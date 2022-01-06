15 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

The following article contains discussion of body image issues and eating disorders that some readers may find triggering.



Next week on Coronation Street, Yasmeen feels betrayed by her grandchildren as they confess all.

Elsewhere, Chesney and Gemma fear for Joseph when he runs away, while Emma and Faye's nightmare seems far from over.

Here's a full collection of 15 big moments coming up.

1. Yasmeen makes a discovery

Yasmeen turns her attentions back to Stu by offering him a full-time job at Speed Daal. After the false start at the end of last year, Yasmeen also says that Stu can have a roof over his head at her place.

Yasmeen clears out the spare room for Stu, but makes a shocking discovery in the process.

2. Alya and Zeedan confess all

Alya tells Zeedan that it's the right time to come clean with Yasmeen about everything that happened at the end of last year. Yasmeen is horrified to hear about the money laundering and the real story behind the Speed Daal fire.

Yasmeen tries to focus her attentions on the restaurant's big re-launch, where she makes a speech about family values and respect. Afterwards, she decides that it's time to cut ties with her grandchildren.

3. Zeedan faces another tough decision

Marrium is surprised when she hears that Yasmeen has disowned Alya and Zeedan. She asks to know what's going on, but Zeedan refuses to tell her. Marrium suggests they should end their relationship again if he's unable to be honest with her.

Later, Zeedan explains to Alya that he'd like to tell Marrium the truth about the money laundering to avoid losing her for good. Alya points out he's in danger of losing his own family if he stirs up any more trouble.

4. Joseph runs away

Chesney is concerned when he learns that Joseph is being bullied at school because the family can't afford to buy him things. He offers to speak to Joseph's teacher, but the youngster asks him not to as he fears this would make everything worse.

Later, Joseph gets upset when he learns that Chesney has gone behind his back and contacted the school anyway. Chesney tries to apologise, but discovers that Joseph has run away.

5. Chesney and Gemma fear the worst

After a night passes without any word on Joseph, Chesney and Gemma have to step up their efforts to find him. Dev offers to set up a fundraising appeal so he can offer a reward for information. Chesney and Gemma also make a public appeal for the safe return of Joseph.

As we catch a glimpse of Joseph wandering the streets carrying a hold-all and rolled-up tent, Chesney starts to fear that he'll never see his son again.

6. Hope does a disappearing act of her own

As the appeal takes place, Hope watches on thoughtfully from her bedroom window.

Evelyn worries when she realises that Hope has slipped out of the house without her noticing. Fiz calls Tyrone to check whether Hope is with him and becomes worried when he has no idea where their daughter is.

7. Yasmeen has an idea

Bernie visits Speed Daal with a collection box for Joseph's appeal. Yasmeen watches on and seems thoughtful.

Later, Zeedan and Alya discover that an anonymous donor has given £30,000 to the appeal. They wonder whether Yasmeen has handed over Hashim's dirty money for the good cause.

8. Tim misses a chance to tell Sally the truth

Tim follows some advice from Aggie and heads off to see the cardiologist, who explains the triple bypass operation in more detail. Tim is visibly scared about what the future may hold for him.

Later, Tim tries to tell Sally what's going on, but he's unable to do so when his wife receives a worrying call about Sophie being involved in a moped accident in Crete.

9. Sally realises Tim is hiding something

Sally grows increasingly unhappy over Tim's distant attitude, but she's pleased when Jenny mentions that Tim bought a big bunch of flowers earlier on. Neither of them realise that Tim bought the flowers for Aggie to thank her for supporting him through his health scare.

When Tim returns home without any flowers in sight, Sally fears the worst and suspects that he's hiding something.

10. Tim confides in Peter

Needing someone else to talk to, Tim confides in Peter about his triple bypass operation. He admits that he hasn't been able to tell Sally, which leaves Peter concerned.

Later, Tim risks further trouble at home when he accidentally smashes his wedding photo.

11. Emma and Faye worry as the clues mount up

When Craig suffers a sprained ankle during a run, Tyrone lends him the crutch that belonged to Ted before his death.

Craig is curious to spot the initials on the crutch, so Emma and Faye worry that it's only a matter of time before he discovers their involvement in Ted's demise.

12. Jacob reappears again

Amy accompanies Summer to the hospital for her diabetes appointment. When they leave, they spot Jacob Hay, who has his arm in a sling.

Jacob explains that he has left the drugs gang and wants to turn his life around, but Amy isn't impressed (for now…) and orders him to stay away.

13. Summer's troubles escalate again

Amy and Summer later find Max looking at an upskirting photo on his phone. Summer is devastated to realise that it's a photo of her. Although Amy and Asha encourage Summer to tell the police, she feels embarrassed and decides not to.

As Amy rebukes Max for crossing a line with his behaviour again, Summer struggles in private with her eating disorder by bingeing on chocolate and making herself sick.

14. Shona is unleashed on The Kabin

Brian recruits Shona to keep an eye on The Kabin while he's on holiday with Cathy. Shona's time in charge gets off to a bad start when she's rude to a client called Gordon, making it clear that she can't handle his boring stories.

Jenny warns Shona that she could be making the wrong move, as Rita and Gordon are close friends.

15. Sally and Maria clash again

Sally takes a look at Maria's election pamphlet. With Maria crusading against Weatherfield County's plans for a new training ground, Sally realises that Tim must have let slip about this secret proposal.

Later, Sally and Maria clash at The Rovers over the rights and wrongs of the training ground plan.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30pm on ITV.

Beat (www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk) is a charity which raises awareness and understanding of eating disorders, and supports those affected by them. Beat now has a one-to-one secure messaging service. Its phone helpline for those aged 18 and over is 0808 801 0677, and there's also a dedicated Youthline for those under 18 – 0808 801 0711.

