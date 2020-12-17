£15 congestion charge likely to remain in place for another 15 months and could become permanent

The C-charge was hiked from £11.50 in June (Oli Scarff/Getty)

The £15 congestion charge is likely to remain in place for another 15 months and could become permanent, London transport chiefs have revealed.

The C-charge was hiked from £11.50 in June and extended into the evenings and weekends as part of the conditions attached to the Government’s first covid bail-out deal for Transport for London.

TfL’s budget for the next financial year assumes the £15 levy, which was introduced as a “temporary” measure, will remain in place throughout the next financial year, including the longer hours of operation.

Heidi Alexander, the deputy mayor for transport, told the London Assembly that a public consultation and a formal decision from Mayor Sadiq Khan would be needed to allow the charge to remain at the new rate.

She said this was unlikely to happen before next summer and said: “ In the TfL budget, the planning assumption is that the temporary changes to the congestion charge would remain in place for the whole of the financial year 2021-22.”

The income from the congestion charge is expected to be used by Mr Khan to fund free travel for under 18s and the 60+ London Oyster Photocard from April, after the Government said the Mayor could not rely on national funds for these concessions.

TfL officials told the assembly’s budget committee yesterday that an estimated one million vehicles a day will fall within the expanded ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), which is being extended to the boundaries of the North and South Circular roads On October 25 next year.

Of these, 87 per cent of vehicles already comply with the exhaust emissions rules, meaning they will not be liable to pay the £12.50-a-day charge.

TfL expects to see its income from congestion charge and Ulez, and the low emission zone levies paid by HGVs, plus the penalty fines for the three schemes, increase from £408m this financial year to £762m in 2021-22 and £1,157m in 2022-23.

But bosses fear it could take until the end of the decade before Tube passenger numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.

TfL chief financial officer Simon Kilonback said: “On our current modelling, we get back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the 2020s.”

He said predictions on Tube passengers in the next couple of years were based on likely economic activity in the “central activities zone”, and in particular whether social distancing restricted the number of office workers in central London.

“That is just a scenario,” Mr Kilonback said. “None of us know what is going to happen. We have other scenarios that would see demand return much more quickly, as it did after the global financial crisis in 2008/9, where it took about 18 months to get back to 100 per cent of demand.

“[We have] other scenarios in which there are significant changes in the way people use the city, which would see different transport patterns. That is why we have five scenarios for the short term and five scenarios for the long term.”

TfL’s planning also considers the impact of people continuing to work from home or spending more time locally.

This could result in buses being switched from central London to outer London, while “significant capacity” may have to be retained on the Tube, even if passenger numbers do not return to normal, to encourage its use by people keen to maintain social distancing and to prevent a “car-led recovery”.

TfL’s planning assumes that social distancing will continue until near the end of 2021/22, by when the vaccine roll-out is likely to have been completed.

It says it will try to maintain Tube capacity at maximum levels even if passenger numbers are constrained, though is considering cuts to off-peak and weekend services, with the Bakerloo line first in line to have some services reduced.

TfL commissioner Andy Byford said: “I think this pandemic has created seismic change in many ways. People will not want to be rammed in.

“That is why we should resist short-sighted cuts to services, as that would have the opposite effect of not cramming people in.”

