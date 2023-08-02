You Should Absolutely Be Eating More Of These Carbs In Your Diet

Laura Murray

If you're thinking about nixing carbs for health reasons, stop right there—you might miss out on some serious benefits. Not all carbs are created equal, and there are two main categories: simple and complex. Complex carbohydrates are commonly found in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes and they pack a more nutritious punch compared to simple carbs from sugary items like soda, baked goods, and some fruit juices and cereal.

Made up of long, complex chains of sugar molecules, complex carbs are considered "good carbs" because they take longer to digest, avoiding the blood sugar spike you'd probably get with simple carbs, says Ha Nguyen, RDN, the founder of Yummy Body Nutrition. Plus, they provide vitamins, minerals, and fiber that are important to your health, according to the National Library of Medicine.

While simple carbs (think: processed or refined sugars) like juice, ice cream, candy, and white bread are delish in moderation, the majority of your carb intake should consist of complex carbs like whole grains, legumes, and starchy veggies. To make it super easy to add more to your plate, keep this complex carbs list on hand for your next trip to the grocery store.

Meet the expert: Ha Nguyen, RDN, is the founder of Yummy Body Nutrition. She has been featured as a nutrition expert in various national media outlets, including Prevention and Fox.

Bananas

The post-5K mainstay is made up of mostly complex carbohydrates, plus a healthy kick of vitamins and potassium. Yes, it contains natural sugar, but your bod won't absorb it as quickly as it would, say, a candy bar, because of the fruit's high fiber count.

Per serving (1 medium): 105 calories, 0.4 g fat (0.1 g saturated), 27 g carbs, 14 g sugar, 1 mg sodium, 3.1 g fiber, 1.3 g protein

Millet

Meet millet, which is a great go-to if your stomach is sensitive to gluten or you have celiac disease. This gluten-free grain is a rich source of magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, not to mention protein.

Per serving (1 cup, cooked): 207 calories, 1.74 g fat (0.3 g saturated), 41.19 g carbs, 0.23 g sugar, 3 mg sodium, 2.3 g fiber, 6.11 g protein

Broccoli

You know these green guys are good for you, but did you know they're actually an ace source of complex carbs? The carbs primarily come from fiber, which is key for digestive health and regulating blood sugar levels.

Per serving (1 cup, chopped): 31 calories, 0.3 g fat (0 g saturated), 6 g carbs, 1.5 g sugar, 30 mg sodium, 2.4 g fiber, 2.6 g protein

Chickpeas

One cup of chickpeas packs an impressive 11 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber (one-third of the minimum recommended daily fiber intake, which is about 30 grams). They’re also rich in calcium and phosphate, both of which are important for bone health.

Per serving (1 cup, cooked or canned): 270 calories, 4 g fat (0 g saturated), 45 g carbs, 8 g sugar, 11 mg sodium, 13 g fiber, 15 g protein

Carrots

Craving something crunchy? Get your fix with this colorful root veggie, which is a particularly good source of beta carotene, potassium, and antioxidants. We love 'em tucked into a veggie sandwich.

Per serving (1 medium): 25 calories, 0.2 g fat (0.02 g saturated), 5.8 g carbs, 2.9 g sugar, 42.1 mg sodium, 1.7 g fiber, 0.57 g protein

Old-Fashioned Oats

Old-fashioned oats (also called rolled oats) are packed with magnesium, iron, folate, B vitamins, and other important nutrients. Regular intake of the soluble fiber in oats has also been shown to help reduce LDL cholesterol (a.k.a. the bad kind).

Per serving (1/2 cup, dry): 150 calories, 3 g fat (0 g saturated), 27 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 0 mg sodium, 4 g fiber, 5 g protein

Barley

Don’t dismiss this chewy, slightly nutty grain. One cup of cooked barley packs six grams of fiber, which is essential for good gut health and may help lower cholesterol levels too, boosting cardiovascular health.

Per serving (1 cup, cooked pearled): 193 calories, 0.69 g fat (0.15 g saturated), 44.3 g carbs, 0.44 g sugar, 5 mg sodium, 6 g fiber, 3.55 g protein

Sweet potatoes

Although they’re as sweet as their name suggests, the sugar in sweet potatoes is released slowly into your bloodstream, thanks to the fiber that comes along with it. The starchy root vegetable is also high in vitamin C, which helps boost immunity, and beta carotene, which is linked to reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers.

Per serving (1 small sweet potato, 130 g, raw): 112 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated), 26 g carbs, 5 g sugar, 72 mg sodium, 4 g fiber, 2 g protein.

Spelt

Spelt is an ancient grain that delivers more than just a healthy serving of complex carbs. One cup of cooked spelt has 7.6 grams of fiber and 10.67 grams of protein, making it a well-balanced choice. Plus, it has higher amounts of iron, zinc, magnesium, and copper compared to wheat flour and provides roughly one-third of your recommended daily value of phosphorus, a key bone-building mineral.

Per serving (1 cup, cooked): 246 calories, 1.65 g fat, 51.29 g carbs, 10 mg sodium, 7.6 g fiber, 10.67 g protein



Butternut squash

Because butternut squash is starchy but relatively low in calories, it can be a great swap for more calorie-dense potatoes and sweet potatoes. It’s also high in vitamin E, which promotes healthy skin.

Per serving (1 cup, cubed, raw): 63 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated), 16 g carbs, 3 g sugar, 6 mg sodium, 3 g fiber, 1 g protein.

Potatoes

Regular old white potatoes are really good for you, too! One medium potato has more potassium than a banana, which makes them great for managing blood pressure. Plus, they offer resistant starch, which is great for your gut health.

Per serving (1 small potato, 148 g, raw): 110 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated), 26 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 0 g sodium, 1 g sugar, 3 g protein.

Black Beans

“Beans are a good source of protein and fiber, the two key nutrients that promote satiety,” says Nguyen. “They help you feel full longer. Beans are also a cheap and easy substitute for animal protein.” For all you plant-based folks out there!

Per serving (1 cup, cooked or canned): 227 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated), 41 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 2 mg sodium, 15 g fiber, 15 g protein.

Whole-Wheat Bread

There’s no reason to give up sandwiches in favor of lettuce wraps, but it’s worth double-checking labels to make sure you’re buying bread made with 100 percent whole grains (and not a mix of wheats and additives). Not only can the fiber in whole grains help you maintain a healthy weight, whole grains have also been shown to lower your risk of type 2 diabetes, stroke, and heart disease.

Per serving (1 slice): 81 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated), 14 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 146 mg sodium, 2 g fiber, 4 g protein.

Whole-Wheat Pasta

Again, the key here is to make sure you’re scanning the grocery store aisles for pasta that’s made with 100 percent whole grains. The fiber in whole-wheat pasta will help you stay full and satisfied, and a cup of cooked pasta is a great vehicle for other healthy foods like vegetables, olive oil, herb-packed pesto, and lean protein.

Per serving (1.2 cup, dry): 200 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated), 43 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 0 mg sodium, 6 g fiber, 6 g protein.

Quinoa

While it’s technically a seed, not a grain (making it naturally gluten-free), quinoa comes with the same heart-healthy benefits as other whole grains, and works the same way in recipes like stir-fries, salads, and grain bowls.

Per serving (1/4 cup, dry): 156 calories, 3 g fat (0 g saturated), 27 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 2 mg sodium, 3 g fiber, 6 g protein.

Brown Rice

Brown rice contains the germ, bran, and endosperm of the grain, which means it’s got more fiber, protein, and nutrients than white rice (which is just the endosperm, with the germ and bran removed). Its high fiber content makes it great for satiety and weight maintenance, and it’s got a slew of other important nutrients, such as, iron, zinc, selenium, and B vitamins.

Per serving (1/4 cup, dry): 150 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated), 32 g carbs, 0 g sugar, 0 mg sodium, 2 g fiber, 3 g protein.

Farro

Like quinoa and brown rice, this nutty grain has loads of heart-healthy benefits, including reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, stroke, and heart disease. It’s also slightly higher in protein and fiber than most other whole grains (making it another great food for weight loss). One thing to note: Farro is a type of wheat, so it’s not gluten-free. Use it to bulk up this Greek Chicken Salad.

Per serving (1/4 cup, dry): 160 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated) 33 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 10 mg sodium, 3 g fiber, 5 g protein.

Lentils

Low in fat and high in protein and healthy carbs, lentils make for a cheap, filling alternative to meat in simple meals. One cup of lentils contains 18 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber, so these inexpensive legumes are guaranteed to fill you up and keep you satisfied.

Per serving (1 cup, cooked): 230 calories, 1 g fat, 40 g carbs, 4 g sugar, 4 mg sodium, 16 g fiber, 18 g protein.

Green Peas

They’re high in fiber, plus they contain a good amount of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate.

Per serving (100 g) : 81 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated), 14 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 5 mg sodium, 6 g fiber, 5 g protein.

