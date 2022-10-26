15 Cleaning Habits To Start Now That Future You Will Thank You For

Georgia Lockstone
·5 min read
Save your future self some hassle by picking up these day-to-day saviour products (Photo: Amazon)
Save your future self some hassle by picking up these day-to-day saviour products (Photo: Amazon)

Save your future self some hassle by picking up these day-to-day saviour products (Photo: Amazon)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

I don’t know about you, but after a week at work, there’s quite frankly nothing I want to do less than spend my Saturday or Sunday morning carrying out the ‘big clean’. But considering I’m the kind of person who can’t quite relax if I know the floors might not be clean, I’ve had to find other ways to prevent build-up, blockages, and bacteria, on a day-to-day basis.

Whether you hate pulling clumps of hair out of the drain, loathe scrubbing the loo, or dread doing the monthly comprehensive clean of the coffee machine, I’ve pulled together my top selection of cleaning products and habits to put in place if you want to say goodbye to these time-consuming tasks for good.

Keep tiles cleaner for longer by using this no-rinse spray after every shower
Keep tiles cleaner for longer by using this no-rinse spray after every shower

Amazon

Keep tiles cleaner for longer by using this no-rinse spray after every shower

Spritzing the wet tiles and shower screen with some of this fabulous spray after each shower takes literally two seconds, but has helped my shower stay looking cleaner for longer, by preventing the build-up of soap suds, limescale, and even mould. Plus, you don’t even have to rinse it away!

£4 from Amazon

And wipe the shower screen down to prevent the build-up of water marks
And wipe the shower screen down to prevent the build-up of water marks

Amazon

And wipe the shower screen down to prevent the build-up of water marks

The ultimate duo, once I’ve spritzed the shower screen, I use this silicone squeegee to wipe it all away and leave my screen shining. It takes barely any time to do, but has massively helped stop unsightly soap scum and hard water marks building up.

£8.99 from Amazon

Whack on this compact and affordable dehumidifier
Whack on this compact and affordable dehumidifier

La Redoute

Whack on this compact and affordable dehumidifier

Mould is the worst, so why not stop it before it even develops. Most dehumidifiers are bulky and expensive, but this tabletop one is compact and not even ugly. Remember to turn this on semi-regularly and you'll be saved a massive job of scrubbing the black stuff off in the long-run.

£39.99 from La Redoute

Pop this mat under your shoe rack to catch any fallen dust and dirt
Pop this mat under your shoe rack to catch any fallen dust and dirt

Amazon

Pop this mat under your shoe rack to catch any fallen dust and dirt

Our floors were getting so dirty thanks to dust, dirt, and gravel that was falling off the soles of our shoes in the hallway. So I put this clever and easy-to-clean mat underneath the shoe rack to catch it before it hits the floors, and I’ve noticed a real difference.

£5.99 from Amazon

Quickly lift animal fur from the furniture with this self-cleaning lint brush
Quickly lift animal fur from the furniture with this self-cleaning lint brush

Amazon

Quickly lift animal fur from the furniture with this self-cleaning lint brush

Perfect for pet owners who feel like their sofa is always covered in fur, the clever lint brush will refresh your furniture without you having to get the vacuum out. A really clever gadget, it’s got a self-cleaning base, and has been designed to hold on to fur until it’s emptied.

£20.75 from Amazon

Stick a toilet cleaning disc on the bowl and it’ll refresh your loo with every flush
Stick a toilet cleaning disc on the bowl and it’ll refresh your loo with every flush

Amazon

Stick a toilet cleaning disc on the bowl and it’ll refresh your loo with every flush

Nobody likes cleaning the toilet – but I’ve found stamping one of these discs onto the toilet bowl really helps it stay fresh for longer. Each disc lasts up to seven weeks, prevents the build-up of stains and limescale, and, best of all, releases a gorgeous lime scent each time you flush.

£4.86 from Amazon

Quickly clean your coffee machine with these descaling tablets
Quickly clean your coffee machine with these descaling tablets

Amazon

Quickly clean your coffee machine with these descaling tablets

If you don’t deep clean your Tassimo machine at least a couple of times a year, then it can stop working as effectively. A super boring job, I pop one of these clever descaling tablets in my machine instead, follow the simple instructions, and they quickly clear the limescale for me!

£6.99 from Amazon

Say goodbye to fishing hair and food out the drain thanks to these silicone covers
Say goodbye to fishing hair and food out the drain thanks to these silicone covers

Amazon

Say goodbye to fishing hair and food out the drain thanks to these silicone covers

There’s nothing worse than when the shower water stops draining away as quickly, and you realise it’s once again time to try and fish hair out of the drain. But thankfully, I’ve managed to completely avoid having to do it since I popped one of these clever silicone hair catchers over the plug hole.

£6.99 from Amazon

Use this microfibre duster to clean under appliances without having to move them
Use this microfibre duster to clean under appliances without having to move them

Amazon

Use this microfibre duster to clean under appliances without having to move them

The floor underneath my TV cabinet gets really dusty, but I hate having to pull it out so I can hoover. So I regularly swoop this fluffy and flexible microfibre duster underneath to stop any build-up, and I’ve found it to be really effective.

£29.99 from Amazon

Stop the build-up of mould and mildew with these moisture absorbers
Stop the build-up of mould and mildew with these moisture absorbers

Amazon

Stop the build-up of mould and mildew with these moisture absorbers

Especially if you’ve got a windowless bathroom, then it’s well worth strategically placing these moisture absorbers around the room so it’s less likely to start getting smelly and mouldy.

£10.99 from Amazon

Save time with this powerful oven spray that works its magic in minutes
Save time with this powerful oven spray that works its magic in minutes

Amazon

Save time with this powerful oven spray that works its magic in minutes

Leaving the big oven clean until it’s time to move out is one of the worst mistakes you can make as a tenant, so I stay on top of it by regularly using this super strong solution that’s capable of removing even burnt-on bits of food.

£6 from Amazon

Whizz this spray mop over hard floors for a quick and thorough clean
Whizz this spray mop over hard floors for a quick and thorough clean

La Redoute

Whizz this spray mop over hard floors for a quick and thorough clean

Disgusted by how dingy the dirty water in the bucket was every time I tipped it away, I got this sleep rose-gold handled spray mop instead, and carry out the odd mid-week spritz. Super easy to use, all you do is attach one of the microfibre mop heads, add your favourite cleaning solution to the bottle, and pull the trigger to release the liquid.

£39.99 from La Redoute

Use this nifty gadget to clear lint and dust from washing machines and radiators
Use this nifty gadget to clear lint and dust from washing machines and radiators

Amazon

Use this nifty gadget to clear lint and dust from washing machines and radiators

Instead of letting dust build-up between your radiator, use this long and flexible brush to regularly get rid of it. Plus, you can also use it to clean lint out of your washing machine.

£9.99 from Amazon

Keep fridge shelves clean by lining them with these antibacterial mats
Keep fridge shelves clean by lining them with these antibacterial mats

Amazon

Keep fridge shelves clean by lining them with these antibacterial mats

As well as being far easier to clean than your classic fridge shelves, these liners are antibacterial, anti-mould, and moisture-proof, and will therefore keep your produce far more fresh.

£5.99 from Amazon

Let this 6-in-1 sachet deep clean the grubby washing machine for you
Let this 6-in-1 sachet deep clean the grubby washing machine for you

Amazon

Let this 6-in-1 sachet deep clean the grubby washing machine for you

A smelly washing machine is counterproductive for the cleaning of your clothes — but having to scrub it yourself is so boring. A great alternative, this clever cleaning solution will dissolve hair, kill bacteria, and get rid of odours for you. Plus, there are six sachets in a pack.

£4.99 from Amazon

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping

Latest Stories

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Nick Robertson looks like he belongs in the NHL

    Nick Robertson's breakout two-goal performance against Dallas has Maple Leafs fans raving but the 21-year-old is also showing defensive grit and has struck up a good relationship with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea