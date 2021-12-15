15 Christmas film locations you can actually visit IRL

If watching Christmas movies on repeat just isn't enough to satisfy your festive film craving, it might be worth checking out these sets and locations you can actually visit IRL.

1. Amanda's House, The Holiday

The exteriors of Amanda's ridiculously beautiful house were filmed at a real house in Pasedena, California, apparently - which is actually currently up for sale via Brent & Linda Chang of Compass! True to the film, the house was built in 1928 by architect Wallace Neff and located at 1883 Orlando Road - but this is where it gets disappointing, because the interiors were actually built at Sony Studios. Boo.

2. The village where Iris lives, The Holiday

Wanna hear something heartbreaking? The exterior of the cottage was BUILT specifically for the film and the interiors were filmed at Sony Studios - so Iris's idyllic British dream doesn't actually exist. With that said, the village with the church and the pub does - and it's called Shere. It's in Surrey, it's beautiful and we want to go.

3. CF Cole's department store, Miracle on 34th Street

In the remake of Miracle on 34th Street, Macy's reportedly wanted nothing to do with it, which is why producers created 'CF Cole's' department store - and whilst this was made to look like it was in NYC, the facade is actually the State Of Illinois Building on 160 La Salle Street in Chicago.

4. Selfridges, Love Actually

The infamous gift wrapping scene with Harry and Rufus takes place in the luxury section of Selfridges. This isn't ~that~ surprising considering we know he's shopping in Selfridges in the film, but here's to hoping they've got a gift wrapping stand with cinnamon sticks in real life, too.

5. The Empire State Building, Elf

Want us to ruin another Christmas movie dream? There aren't actually that many buttons in the Empire State Building lift - and they don't really look like a Christmas tree. But you can visit the place IRL, elf suit not included.

6. Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Elf

The Rockefeller Christmas tree is renowned for being ridiculously festive anyway, but if that wasn't enough of a pull to get you there - the fact it features in Home Alone 2 when he's reunited with his mum (spoiler alert) and Elf might be.

7. Stoke Park, Bridget Jones's Diary

Alright alright so this miiiiight not exactly be a Christmas film as such, but it does feature OTT Xmas jumpers and snow, so that counts, right? It turns out the luxury weekend getaway Daniel Cleaver whisks Bridget away for is, er, exactly that - a lavish spa and golf hotel in Buckinghamshire.

8. Ralphie's House, A Christmas Story

Ralphie's house in A Christmas Story is situated on 11th St in Cleveland, and is still fit with the original props and sets, and is open all year round to the public for tours. They've also opened a museum across the street with costumes and memorabilia from the film (yes really), and you can't find out more about it here.

9. Beach bar, Bad Santa

When Willie goes to the Florida beach bar in Bad Santa, it very much is a Florida beach bar - and it's situated 54th Place, Long Beach - a block North of Ocean Blvd And just East of 54th Place. Y'know, if you fancy a beer there.

10. Jamie's house and 'the dodgy end of Wandsworth', Love Actually

We've had to group these two together, 'cos otherwise it'll just become a feature on Love Actually film locations (lol). What Natalie says is 'the dodgy end of Wandsworth' is actually Poplar Road in Herne Hill, South London. As for Jamie's house where he catches his girlfriend cheating? It's 2a Blenheim Road in Chiswick, West London. HAPPY CHRISTMAS STALKING.

11. The Plaza Hotel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Head to The Plaza Hotel (aka the lobby where Donald Trump makes his cameo appearance) if you feel like living out Kevin's best life with room service and giant festive trees.

12. Frank's Office, Scrooged

It may look like any old New York office block, but if you're in search of Frank's actual official office in Scrooged, head to 375 Park Avenue to find the exact place where Charles Dickens's story unfolded.

13. The Duke of Dunbar's castle, A Castle for Christmas

This is the newest cheesy-beyond-cheesy Christmas film that for some reason we're all a bit obsessed with. Starring Brooke Shields the film follows author Sophie who heads to Scotland to get away from her chaotic life and ends up meeting a Duke with a castle, as you do. The castle in the film is actually Dalmeny House, in South Queensferry near Edinburgh, and the good news is it's open to the public!

14. The Montenaro Royal Palace, The Princess Switch

Obviously Montenaro, the country where The Princess Switch is set, is not a real place. However, the Montenaro Royal Palace very much is, and it's not even that far away. The movies are filmed in various locations around Scotland and the Montenaro Royal Palace is actually Hopetoun House near Edinburgh.

15. The Phoenix Garden, Last Christmas

In one of the film's most tear-jerking moments Kate realises that Tom has actually passed away and she received his heart in her transplant operation. She then heads to a snowy garden where they pair have a heart-wrenching moment. The Phoenix Garden, which also appears earlier in the film, is a community garden in Covent Garden, nestled behind The Phoenix Theatre.

So, who fancies a Christmas themed tour of the world, then?

