15 Casseroles for Your 9x13 Pan Just Like Mom Used to Make
These delicious and comforting casserole recipes are straight from Mom's kitchen.
There's nothing more comforting than a warm, hearty casserole — especially when it was baked in your mom's kitchen. These 9x13 casseroles, from a classic broccoli-cheese dish to a kid-friendly dinner topped with tater tots, are sure to fill up your stomach and soothe your soul.
Cheesy Sausage Zucchini Casserole
"This recipe was easy and wonderful. I prepared it exactly as suggested, other than using hot ground pork in lieu of mild, and fresh mushrooms instead of canned. The result was a really, really tasty dish that I will definitely prepare again. If you're not into grilling, I can't think of a better use of summer zucchini than this recipe." —Majordobie
Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
"This is my go-to broccoli casserole. I use fresh broccoli and steam it just 'til it changes color. Other than that I didn’t change anything. Sometimes I add either crispy onions or buttered breadcrumbs to the top, but it really isn’t necessary." —Auntylene
Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole
"This is an excellent meal! Full of flavor and hearty. A little too spicy for my palate but I ate it all nevertheless!" —PaigeW
Old School Mac n' Cheese
"Nothing says 'comfort food' quite like mac and cheese. This recipe was simple, has a great flavor, and was enjoyed by my whole family." —RainbowJewels
Ground Beef Casserole with Brown Rice
"Delicious! I was looking for a ground beef casserole that does not include tomato and this was a real hit with my family." —Elaine Barnett
Grandma's Hamburger Casserole
"My hubby asked me to make this recipe for his birthday dinner. It was delicious! I made it exactly as written and I will be making it again very soon!" —Heather J Tedrick
Chicken, Stuffing and Green Bean Casserole
"As a single mom, I'm always looking for quick and simple recipes. Well, this definitely fits the bill — I didn't change it much at all. Even my picky 7-year-old scarfed it down and she even asked for seconds. This will become a staple for us." —Christina
Ladybug's Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
"Fans of poppy seed chicken will enjoy this recipe. What makes this one different from my usual recipe is the layer of buttery crumbs on the bottom of the pan in addition to a layer sprinkled on top." —AMYNTEXAS
Hamburger Rice Casserole
"This was really simple and tasty! I think it could have used a little more salt for my taste, but I love that it’s a one-and-done meal, and smelled so much like a cheeseburger while it cooked! Just adjust seasonings to your tastes and you have a family-friendly dinner." —fabeveryday
Cheeseburger Casserole with Tater Tots
"I enjoy the simplicity of this recipe and have made it a few times for an easy weeknight dinner! I recommend adding dill pickle slices for serving and even ketchup and/or mustard if you're feeling froggy." —Carter
Broccoli Cheese Casserole
"This recipe is in rotation at my house. My 4-year-old always requests it. So yummy! Goes well with several main dishes!" —tahsmom07
The Casserole
"Made it exactly as printed except I stirred the grated cheddar into the mashed potatoes, then added just a light sprinkle of shredded Parm on top with a few shakes of smoky paprika for color. It was great. Easy, filling, and requires no brain cells after a busy day!" —Lisa Lefebvre
Mom's Yummy Onion Casserole
"Reading this recipe does not give you a full picture of the dish. You have to try it, and when you do, it will disappear!" —BUDSUE
Spaghetti Bake
"I absolutely loved this dish. I would probably add garlic salt for a bit more flavor. I added a red bell pepper as well as a green, and I'm glad I did; it added just a hint of sweetness. The thing that really sold me on this, though, was how filling it was. I made the pan for my husband and me, and it lasted us almost a whole week." —Shan Spaff
Tater Tot Taco Casserole
"Amazing! Everyone loved it. Served with traditional taco toppings on the side and it was a huge hit." —Katie Terry
More Inspiration
Read the original article on All Recipes.