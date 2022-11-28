15 Cant-Miss Huckberry Deals to Shop on Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ask any discerning gent where they like to shop online and they’ll most likely extol the virtues of Huckberry. It certainly needs no introduction at this point, but for the uninitiated, here’s the gist: Huckberry was founded over a decade ago as a multi-brand site that carries a slew of goods with an outdoorsy bent. Think Patagonia coats, waxed jackets from Flint and Tinder, pocket knives from The James Brand and grills from Snow Peak: the kinds of things that would delight a modern-day Mark Twain. Over time, it expanded to offer some of the chicest items for city life: the best whiskey glass, spiffy trousers for the office and some of the sleekest game sets in the market.

It’s durability and timeless style that Huckberry offers, and if you’re a man who values both—here’s looking at you, old sport—along with a sweet deal, you know where you need to go. This rings especially true during Cyber Monday. Why? Because all those aforementioned styles get a significant discount.

Today, Cyber Monday, Huckberry is offering 40 percent off its entire site. Which mean’s now’s the time to scoop all the amazing sales on the best bikes, sofas, bags, sneakers and more while they’re still available.

It’s cold out there, so bundle up with this handsome fleece pullover from Proof.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $148 $103

Here’s an eye-catching bike perfectly suited for cruising city streets.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $1,755 $1,404

These Pilot jeans from Religh Denim will definitely take your style to new heights.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $295 $221

Don’t be caught with a dead battery in the middle of the woods. This handy station—complete with a combination lantern—is sure to keep all your electronics fully charged.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $80 $56

Simply put, this corduroy puffer jacket is a beauty—and will serve you well in winter.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $268 $174

We can always count on Verve Culture to serve up glassware that’s worth toasting to.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $98 $63

If your couch is looking a little worse for wear, spruce up your home with this elegant sofa from Neighbor.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $2,509 $2,125

You’ll have no need to venture into the cold for an early-morning cup of joe when you have this smart coffee maker in your home.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $999 $899

We are now in the midst of sweater weather—and this cable-knit option is one of the most reliable in the market.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $188 $112

If you’re in need of the ultimate hiking sneaker, look no further than this bad boy.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $209 $130

This porcelain, energy-efficient table lamp is the ultimate device for a chic minimalist home.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $265 $212

This shirt is soft and insulating, making it worthy of its name: blanket.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $148 $125



Do you have an architecture enthusiast on your holiday shopping list? Well, here’s the perfect gift.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $98 $44

Here’s a camo-printed bag that’s made for standing out, not blending in.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $168 $100

Equal parts durable and dashing, these corduroy pants won’t fail you come winter.

Buy Now on Huckberry: $198 $138

