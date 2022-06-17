These 15 California tourist spots are among the most photographed in the US, Yelp says
Yelp released a list of the 50 most photographed landmarks in the U.S. and Canada.
Fifteen popular spots in different California cities made the list, ranging from San Diego to Hollywood and Sacramento.
To find the most photographed locations, Yelp looked at businesses in the landmark category. Then each landmark was ranked based on the frequency users posted photos of it.
Each landmark on Yelp’s list has hundreds of photos.
Balboa Park in San Diego ranked No. 1 as the most photographed spot, according to Yelp.
The park has multiple museums, fountains, trails, gardens and the San Diego Zoo.
“Love. That is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of this historical landmark,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.
The 15 California spots are:
Balboa Park — San Diego
Alcatraz Island — San Francisco
Hearst Castle — Sam Simeon
Golden Gate Bridge — San Francisco
Palace of Fine Arts — San Francisco
Mission San Juan Capistrano — San Juan Capistrano
Hollywood Walk of Fame — Hollywood
Cabrillo National Monument — San Diego
Coit Tower — San Francisco
Twin Peaks — San Francisco
Old Town San Diego State Historic Park — San Diego
The San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge — Oakland
California State Capitol Museum — Sacramento
San Francisco City Hall — San Francisco
Mission Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara
