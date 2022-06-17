These 15 California tourist spots are among the most photographed in the US, Yelp says

Helena Wegner
·1 min read
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press file

Yelp released a list of the 50 most photographed landmarks in the U.S. and Canada.

Fifteen popular spots in different California cities made the list, ranging from San Diego to Hollywood and Sacramento.

To find the most photographed locations, Yelp looked at businesses in the landmark category. Then each landmark was ranked based on the frequency users posted photos of it.

Each landmark on Yelp’s list has hundreds of photos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Balboa Park (@balboapark)

Balboa Park in San Diego ranked No. 1 as the most photographed spot, according to Yelp.

The park has multiple museums, fountains, trails, gardens and the San Diego Zoo.

“Love. That is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of this historical landmark,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

The 15 California spots are:

  1. Balboa Park — San Diego

  2. Alcatraz Island — San Francisco

  3. Hearst Castle — Sam Simeon

  4. Golden Gate Bridge — San Francisco

  5. Palace of Fine Arts — San Francisco

  6. Mission San Juan Capistrano — San Juan Capistrano

  7. Hollywood Walk of Fame — Hollywood

  8. Cabrillo National Monument — San Diego

  9. Coit Tower — San Francisco

  10. Twin Peaks — San Francisco

  11. Old Town San Diego State Historic Park — San Diego

  12. The San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge — Oakland

  13. California State Capitol Museum — Sacramento

  14. San Francisco City Hall — San Francisco

  15. Mission Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Visit San Simeon (@visitsansimeon)

This esteemed California chef is a 2022 James Beard award winner. Meet Brandon Jew

The best ice cream shop in California also serves custard, Italian ice. What to know

These California doughnut shops rank among best in the country, Yelp says. Here’s why

