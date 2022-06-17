These 15 California tourist spots are among the most photographed in the US, Yelp says

Yelp released a list of the 50 most photographed landmarks in the U.S. and Canada.

Fifteen popular spots in different California cities made the list, ranging from San Diego to Hollywood and Sacramento.

To find the most photographed locations, Yelp looked at businesses in the landmark category. Then each landmark was ranked based on the frequency users posted photos of it.

Each landmark on Yelp’s list has hundreds of photos.

Balboa Park in San Diego ranked No. 1 as the most photographed spot, according to Yelp.

The park has multiple museums, fountains, trails, gardens and the San Diego Zoo.

“Love. That is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of this historical landmark,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

The 15 California spots are:

