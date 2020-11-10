At 15% CAGR, Lithium Ion Battery Market Share Will Reach USD 80 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [195+ Pages PDF] research report, the global Lithium Ion Battery Market was estimated at USD 30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 80 billion by 2026. The global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2020 to 2027.

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lithium Ion Battery Market By Type [Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), and Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)], By Power Capacity (60,000 mAH & Above, 10,000–60,000 mAH, 3,000–10,000 mAH, and 0–3,000 mAH), By Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Power, and Marine), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Lithium Ion Battery Market was estimated at USD 30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 80 billion by 2026. The global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Growing On The Back Of Growing Emphasis On Electric Vehicles And Use Of Lithium-Ion Battery In Vehicle Production Line At Multiple Stages

Lithium-ion battery is a rechargeable battery with advanced technology that uses lithium ions as a key component in electrochemistry. These batteries are used in portable electronics applications and electric vehicles and are now increasingly used in aerospace and military applications. No scheduled cycling is required for a lithium-ion battery to prolong its life and as compared to nickel-cadmium, the self-discharge of lithium-ion battery is less than half which makes it suitable for modern fuel gauge application. However, the lithium-ion battery is fragile and to maintain the operation of the battery it requires protection to the circuit as it virtually eliminates the possibility of occurring metallic lithium plating.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in consumer electronics and are being increasingly used in portable consumer electronics due to its safety levels and high energy density. Apart from consumer electronics, the automotive sector holds a major application of lithium-ion batteries to power electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries have the right mix of cost, weight, performance, and size which makes them the right choice for electric vehicles. LG Chem works on research and development of differentiated materials for mobile and automotive batteries. The energy solution division of LG Chem integrates the latest technology in mobile, automotive, and energy storage system batteries. LG Chem mobile batteries division works on delivering polymer, cylindrical, prismatic batteries for mobile devices, electric bicycles, smartwatches, and electric tools.

The market is driven by the growing demand for smartphones and electronic devices globally along with the growing market of electric vehicles. Strict government regulations due to the growing pollution levels are anticipated to boost the electric vehicles market which is anticipated to create a significant demand for lithium-ion batteries. However, the high price of lithium-ion batteries is anticipated to restrain market growth. Also, increasing demand for other kind s of batteries such as flow battery, lead-acid, lithium-air, and sodium nickel chloride batteries in consumer electronics, energy storage systems, and electric vehicles is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, technologically upgraded consumer goods and gadgets with high energy efficiency requirements are anticipated to create new opportunities for the key players.

