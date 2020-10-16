15 budget-friendly Halloween costumes, all under $50

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

This Halloween, don't break the bank on your next costume.

The pandemic may have made it impossible to celebrate with large crowds, however that doesn’t mean you have to skip out on everyone’s favourite spooky holiday. Instead of going out this Halloween, you can safely enjoy the evening at home with all your favourite tricks and treats.

Just queue up a horror movie, break out the candy corn, and throw on your scariest costume for a night that’s just as fun as a big get-together.

Whether you’re a fan of over-the-top gore or prefer the comical route, you can still opt for smart, funny or scary costumes this year. Many costumes manage to stay affordable if you know where to shop, so you won’t even have to break the bank to go all-out.

From Hollywood-inspired get-ups to recent trending pop culture moments, there are many options available that will get you in the spirit of Halloween. Check out some of our top recommendations that will have you looking your best, without blowing your budget.

Scary Movie The Nun Masks Deluxe Halloween Cosplay Costume Props for Adults.

If you really want to step up your horror game and dish out scares, this creepy nun mask is a must.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $30

Women's Leopard Leotard Costume.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to Cardi B’s look in the “WAP” music video, grab a leopard leotard like this trending costume idea.

SHOP IT: halloweencostumes.ca, from $27

Coven Countess Witch Costume.