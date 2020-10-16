15 budget-friendly Halloween costumes, all under $50

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.
The pandemic may have made it impossible to celebrate with large crowds, however that doesn’t mean you have to skip out on everyone’s favourite spooky holiday. Instead of going out this Halloween, you can safely enjoy the evening at home with all your favourite tricks and treats.
Just queue up a horror movie, break out the candy corn, and throw on your scariest costume for a night that’s just as fun as a big get-together.
Whether you’re a fan of over-the-top gore or prefer the comical route, you can still opt for smart, funny or scary costumes this year. Many costumes manage to stay affordable if you know where to shop, so you won’t even have to break the bank to go all-out.
From Hollywood-inspired get-ups to recent trending pop culture moments, there are many options available that will get you in the spirit of Halloween. Check out some of our top recommendations that will have you looking your best, without blowing your budget.
The Nun
If you really want to step up your horror game and dish out scares, this creepy nun mask is a must.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $30
Cardi B in WAP
If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to Cardi B’s look in the “WAP” music video, grab a leopard leotard like this trending costume idea.
SHOP IT: halloweencostumes.ca, from $27
Witch
The dress and hat are included in this kit, so just add your own broomstick for the finishing touch on this classic witchy costume.
SHOP IT: halloweencostumes.ca, $33
Vengeful Spirit
It’s easy to guarantee scares with this vengeful spirit costume inspired by “The Ring”.
SHOP IT: halloweencostumes.ca, $40
Taco Costume
This one’s a funny option for Halloween that also gives your friends something to “taco ‘bout”.
SHOP IT: halloweencostumes.ca, $53
Michael Myers
There’s no denying that the Halloween franchise brought back this popular Michael Myers costume after its latest entry in 2018.
SHOP IT: Party City, $50
Elvis Presley
Channel the King of Rock ‘n Roll in this signature white jumpsuit embellished with glittering rhinestones.
SHOP IT: Party City, $50
Fred Flintstone
This is a great costume for couples or for the entire family. Simply dress up as Fred Flintstone while his cute family tags along.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $33
Pink Lady
Grab a Pink Ladies jacket and pair it with black leggings and a pink scarf, and you’ll look like you just stepped off the set of “Grease”.
SHOP IT: Party City, $35
Grim Reaper
This is one scary look, but also an easy and affordable Halloween costume.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $31
The Shining Twins
Grab a friend or family member friend to twin with this Halloween and you’re all set for this spook-tastic costume.
SHOP IT: halloweencostumes.ca, $40
Pennywise
Pennywise from Stephen King’s “IT” just needs a dash of scary makeup to complete the look.
SHOP IT: halloweencostumes.ca, $47
Mona Lisa Smile
Looking for something different but still within budget? This Mona Lisa Smile is a surefire way to get some laughs this Halloween.
SHOP IT: halloweencostumes.ca, $40
Princess Leia
Princess Leia is an iconic look, and perfect for Halloween viewing as season two of The Mandalorian premieres in late October.
SHOP IT: Party City, $35
Mime
This mime costume kit includes a black beret, white gloves, black suspenders, and a red bandana.
SHOP IT: Party City, $25
