15 Black-Owned Beauty Products I'm Buying This Season, Starting at $17

It’s that time of year again: Everyone is asking me which items I have on my wishlist, and just like every other year, the problem I find I continuously run into is that I’m an impulsive shopper. If a product makes it on my wishlist, it rarely sits there for longer than a week because most times, it’s already in my cart, ready for checkout. So, what products are currently on my holiday wishlist? I’ve been wanting to replenish my beauty stash with some new and familiar Black-owned brand products, so I rounded up 15 makeup and skincare items that have been taking up a temporary residence on my wishlist. The list includes new and old faves from brands like Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Topicals, Brown Girl Jane, and more.

15 Editor Picks of Black-Owned Beauty Brands:

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum



Thanks to Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum, I plan on having the softest skin despite the looming winter. I’ve been using it for over a year now, and it has been a game-changer in my body care routine. It’s great for sensitive skin; it makes it touchably soft after just one use, and a little goes a long way. And now that the holidays are here, I’m letting everyone who plans on giving me a gift know that this body serum is at the top of my wishlist.

The Slather Body Serum is formulated with retinol that improves skin's elasticity while also toning and reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles (InStyle even named it one of the best body retinols on the market). It also includes niacinamide, which acts as an anti-inflammatory to diminish the appearance of redness and hyperpigmentation. But the product's spotlight ingredient is urea, which eliminates skin buildup that traps hair under the surface, creating bumps, making this product great for those with keratosis pilaris. There’s also lactic and glycolic acid that further exfoliates and smooths rough, textured skin.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blur and Smooth Tint Stick Foundation



The Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Stick Blur and Smooth Tint Stick Foundation has been on my wishlist for a while now because I’m always looking for products that simplify my makeup routine. This stick foundation would allow me to conceal my dark spots and even my complexion without the mess you usually get from a liquid foundation.

The Fenty Beauty stick foundation comes in 25 shades ranging from fair to deep, with options of neutral and warm to better match undertones. It has a hydrating and creamy formulation that offers buildable coverage. There's no fading or transfer after it sets, and the twist-up stick makes it easy to swipe across the skin for full coverage or spot-correcting.

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Protection and Repair Set



A year ago, I made the decision that I would no longer be going to nail salons to get my nails done. Going twice a month for the last two years has left the state of my hands and nails in shambles. With that said, I’ve been searching for products that can get my hands back up to par, and I’m starting with tackling my cuticles with Deborah Lippmann’s Cuticle Protection and Repair Set.

The cuticle care set includes a cuticle oil and a cuticle remover. You apply the cuticle remover to the cuticle so it can gently loosen and remove dead skin around the cuticle, then push the skin back and rinse off any excess residue or skin. You then apply the cuticle oil to the same area, and the jojoba, coconut oil, and vitamin E will leave your cuticles feeling nourished and hydrated and your nails looking healthy.

Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo



I’ve had microlocs for about two years now, and while my haircare regimen has simplified a lot, I’m still in the market for a good, clarifying shampoo that can clean from my scalp to the root of my locs. So when my mom told me she’s been using Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo on her locs for the last few months — and how it has gotten her thick locs clean without stripping them — it was an immediate wishlist add.

The clarifying shampoo is formulated to address dryness, dullness, and scalp buildup by using key ingredients like tea tree, peppermint, and black cumin seed to deep clean, soothe scalp irritation, and enhance hydration and shine. It also has a blend of earthy tones with peppermint and rosemary that makes for a refreshing sensory experience. The shampoo works on all hair types and thicknesses.

Shop more of my black-owned beauty wishlist items below.

Brown Girl Jane Casablanca Eau de Parfum





Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation



Topicals Faded Under-Eye Brightening and Clearing Eye Masks



Juvia's Place Blushed Liquid Blush



Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder



