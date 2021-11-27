15 Black Friday Super Deals Hiding in Amazon's Overstock Outlet — All $10 and Under

Amazon Black Friday Outlet deals

Amazon's Black Friday has been in full swing since Thanksgiving, and the deals are better than ever before. Apple AirPods and best-selling Roombas are at their lowest prices ever, Yankee Candle's holiday scents are 50 percent off, and Amazon devices start at $15. But in case you were looking for some extra super steals, Amazon's hidden Overstock Outlet is packed with tons of $10 and under deals on everyday essentials.

The outlet is full of cheap finds that you may not find anywhere else this Black Friday, like Adidas tees starting at $9.77, L'Oreal mascara for $5, a pack of cozy socks for $8, and even dumbbells for just $10.

Here are the 15 best Black Friday deals under $10 in Amazon's outlet:

There are quite a few deals you'll want to add to your cart before they go out of stock, like this super discounted Adidas t-shirt, these cozy Hanes sweatpants, and L'Oreal's volumizing mascara. The Hanes sweatpants have over 19,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they're so comfy that they feel like a "blanket for [their] legs." While they're considered men's sweatpants, tons of women have purchased them and rave that they have a great fit. You can snag a pair for just $9 from the original $22 price point. (And the matching sweatshirt is on sale for the same price, too.)

Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants, $9 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Buy It! L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, $5.09 (orig. $6.74); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Originals Classic Trefoil Tee, from $9.77 (orig. $30); amazon.com

If you've been stocking up on holiday and winter essentials, there are plenty of great finds for less in the outlet, too, like $5 hot chocolate bomb molds, festive pillow covers, and a pack of fluffy socks that makes a great stocking stuffer. You'll even find Yankee Candle's Balsam & Cedar candle for as low as $7 for the small tumbler (or you can snag the larger version for $14).

Buy It! Yankee Candle Small Tumbler Candle, Balsam & Cedar, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tongjude Hot Chocolate Bomb Sphere Silicone Baking Mold, Set of 4, $4.69 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Chalier Fluffy Slipper Socks, 5 Pack, $7.89 with Prime (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

The best part? Amazon's Overstock Outlet refreshes its deals daily, so you're likely to find more amazing deals even when Black Friday is over. And don't forget to check out more of Amazon's Black Friday deals after you're done scouring the outlet for those super steals. Happy saving!