In this article, we will explore the 15 biggest countries that qualify for the Green Card Lottery. You can skip our comprehensive analysis and proceed directly to the 5 Biggest Countries that Qualify for the Green Card Lottery.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, commonly referred to as the Green Card Lottery, is an initiative that allocates a maximum of 50,000 immigrant visas annually through a randomized selection method. Since its initiation in 1990, its primary objective has been to enhance the diversity of immigrants in the United States by granting visas to individuals hailing from nations with minimal immigration rates. Interested participants are required to complete a straightforward online form within the stipulated registration window, typically spanning from early October to early November.

The Diversity Visa Program comprises a ten-step process: submitting an entry, applicant selection, confirmation of selection, confirming qualifications, submitting the visa application, providing supporting documents, attending an interview, preparing for it, undergoing the interview, and managing post-interview procedures. This systematic approach guides applicants through the program's stages toward potential immigration opportunities.

Successful candidates and their immediate families, upon selection, gain the opportunity to secure permanent residency in the United States. Notably, the application process is free, and winners are chosen randomly by a computer. Those selected must fulfill the same criteria as any other US Green Card applicant. Notification for successful applicants generally occurs approximately 7 months after submission, and the government may take up to 14 months to arrange interviews and issue visas.

According to Travel.State.Gov, the entry window for the DV-2025 Diversity Visa Program was open from October 4, 2023, to November 7, 2023. As of now, no entries are being accepted. As of September 5, 2023, over 54,000 status issuances/adjustments have been recorded globally out of the 54,833 Diversity Visas (DVs) allocated for fiscal 2023. Moreover, according to US immigration regulations, no individual country can obtain more than 7% of the total available DVs within a single fiscal year.

Story continues

The American Dream highlights restrictions on Green Card Lottery participation, barring individuals from specific countries. According to the current regulations, those born in Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Venezuela, and Vietnam cannot apply for the program. These exclusions are based on historical immigration rates to the United States and aim to diversify the pool of immigrants entering the country through this particular visa program.

In certain regions, particularly in Africa, the Green Card Lottery can yield more than 3,500 winners due to the random selection process. Countries with higher applicant numbers, like Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Cameroon, and the Congo, might generate more winners proportionally. However, the actual successful applicants tend to be lower due to factors like some winners not proceeding with the application, educational and professional disparities, and financial constraints.

To maintain immigration diversity, a cap of 3,500 Green Cards per participating country is set, processing only the first 3,500 qualified responses in cases of overflow. Countries with fewer winners have higher chances of obtaining the desired immigrant visa if all requirements are met during the acceptance process, usually assisted within the service tariff for customers.

Diversity Immigrant Visa Program: Impact on the US Economy

The Green Card lottery enables immigrants from less represented nations to enrich diverse sectors such as technology, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. Their presence fuels innovation and economic expansion, evidenced by their entrepreneurial ventures, elevated rates of business inception, and substantial tax contributions. This not only boosts consumer expenditure and government revenue but also aids in tackling demographic hurdles.

According to The White House, immigrants significantly contribute to the U.S. economy by expanding the labor force and boosting productivity. Economists find that immigrants, being more mobile in response to economic changes, help labor markets function more efficiently. Research also shows that a 1% increase in immigrant college graduates leads to a 9% to 18% rise in patents per capita, highlighting their substantial impact on innovation.

American companies are industry pioneers. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sets design and user experience standards with its iconic iPhone, Mac, and iPad. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) revolutionizes automotive technology, promoting electric vehicles and advancing autonomous driving. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has transformed retail through its online platform, branching into cloud computing (Amazon Web Services) and entertainment (Amazon Prime Video).

On November 30, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed its partnership with the new Amkor manufacturing and packaging facility in Peoria, Arizona. Amkor, investing approximately $2 billion, will package Apple silicon from the nearby TSMC fab, where Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the primary customer. This collaboration aims to establish the largest outsourced advanced packaging facility in the U.S., creating over 2,000 jobs upon completion. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) remains committed to its $430 billion investment in the U.S. economy over five years, progressing steadily through direct spending with American suppliers, data center investments, U.S. capital expenditures, and other domestic initiatives.

On November 30, Bloomberg reported that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has begun delivering Cybertrucks resembling Blade Runner's aesthetic. CEO Elon Musk handed over a few trucks, including one to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The base model costs $60,990, up over 50% from the initially speculated price four years ago. However, this model won't be available until 2025. Reservations are open for models priced at $79,990 and $99,990, with the highest battery range at around 340 miles, falling short of the initially advertised 500 miles.

On December 1, CNBC reported that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has purchased three rocket launches from SpaceX for its Project Kuiper internet satellites. This unexpected decision from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) comes as the company's Kuiper system seeks to enter the competitive satellite broadband market, directly challenging Elon Musk's Starlink. Despite SpaceX's assertive stance on launching competitors to its own Starlink program, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opted to collaborate with the prolific rocket operator for its satellite deployment needs.

Let’s now move to the 15 top countries that qualify for the DV lottery.

15 Biggest Countries that Qualify for the Green Card Lottery

frank-mckenna-JB92NeJSxW4-unsplash

Methodology

Our approach to rank the 15 largest countries eligible for the Green Card Lottery involved an analysis of The American Dream's 2023 data, specifically focusing on global winner statistics. The ranking was determined by identifying the countries with the highest number of global winners. The list is in ascending order of winner statistics of the diversity visa program.

15 Biggest Countries that Qualify for the Green Card Lottery

15. Yemen

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3485

The U.S. Department of State has designated the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti as the location responsible for handling the processing of Diversity Visa (DV) applications submitted by individuals from Yemen. This could involve managing the selection process, conducting interviews, and processing the necessary paperwork for Yemeni citizens who have applied for the Diversity Visa Program to potentially obtain a Green Card and immigrate to the US. Facilitating this process aims to provide opportunities for individuals from Yemen to pursue residency in the United States and contribute to its diverse cultural landscape.

14. Tajikistan

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3580

As evident by the DV-24 statistics, many Tajikistanis see the American Dream as a path to improved economic opportunities, education, and a better life through hard work in the United States. Some are attracted by the promise of greater prosperity, rights, and freedoms linked to this dream. Influenced by cultural beliefs and opportunities depicted in American media, some aspire to pursue their dreams in the U.S.

13. Turkey

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3684

As reported by US Embassy and Consulates in Turkiye, Turkish immigration to the United States has fostered strong business connections between U.S. and Turkish firms. Turkey's thriving economy, marked by substantial GDP growth and a burgeoning middle class, has led to increased consumer demand and a dynamic workforce. This has generated a significant market for U.S. exports, valued at $10.0 billion in 2019. Over 1,000 U.S. companies have established offices in Turkey, drawn by its strategic location as a regional hub linking Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia, facilitating bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

12. Kenya

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3760

Culturally, Kenya is diverse, home to numerous ethnic groups, each with its languages, traditions, and practices. The Maasai, Luo, Kikuyu, and Luhya are among the various ethnic communities contributing to the rich cultural fabric of the country. Kenya's participation in the Diversity Visa Lottery program reflects the aspirations of its citizens to seek better opportunities, education, and a different way of life in the US.

11. Armenia

Winner Statistics DV-24: 3869

Armenians in the US have access to better prospects in education, employment across various industries like technology, finance, and healthcare, entrepreneurship, cultural organizations, arts, and professional associations. They can tap into scholarships, job openings, entrepreneurial support, cultural networks, artistic collaborations, and advocacy initiatives.

10. Morocco

Winner Statistics DV-24: 4250

Morroco ranks 10th on our list of biggest Green Card Lottery countries, with a total of 4250 winners in the DV-24 lottery. Morocco represents a substantial portion of the entrants in the diversity visa program, this high number underscores the considerable interest and participation of Moroccan citizens in this immigration opportunity.

9. Ukraine

Winner Statistics DV-24: 4286

4286 Ukrainian individuals applied in the DV-24 lottery, marking a notable interest among Ukrainians in pursuing the chance for a Green Card. The country's participation signals a strong desire among Ukrainians for new prospects, embracing the chance to explore lucrative opportunities and experiences in the US.

8. Kyrgyzstan

Winner Statistics DV-24: 4464

The DV-24 statistics show 4464 applicants from Kyrgyzstan, indicating a strong desire among its citizens to seize the chance for permanent residency to fulfill their American dream. Many hopefuls from Kyrgyzstan are eager to secure permanent residency, viewing it as a pivotal step towards realizing their aspirations in the US.

7. Afghanistan

Winner Statistics DV-24: 4536

Afghanistan's history of political unrest, coupled with economic challenges, has led many individuals and families to pursue opportunities in more stable environments. The Green Card Lottery serves as a beacon of hope for many Afghans looking to escape the pervasive turmoil and secure a chance at a better life abroad.

6. Iran

Winner Statistics DV-24: 5077

Iranians who seek participation in the Green Card Lottery often aim to escape political restrictions, economic hardships, and limited opportunities within their home country. The desire for greater personal and professional freedom, along with the chance for socio-economic advancement, motivates a substantial number of Iranians to take part in this immigration opportunity.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Biggest Countries that Qualify for the Green Card Lottery.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 15 Biggest Countries that Qualify for the Green Card Lottery is originally published on Insider Monkey.