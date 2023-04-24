The 15 Best Workout Shorts to Show Off Your Strong Legs

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Head into summer workouts with shorts designed to support you and keep you cool.

InStyle / Kristin Kempa

When the temperature starts rising, it’s time to start shedding winter workout layers—and there’s no better feeling than the freedom of that full range of motion that comes with wearing shorts versus leggings. But finding the right workout shorts—ones that don’t ride up or bunch in weird places or show too much skin—can be challenging.

Whether you’re running outside or pretzeling yourself into yoga poses, good workout shorts should fit like a second skin and be so comfortable you barely notice they’re there. A lot of that comes down to personal preference: Do you live for the retro gym class vibes of classic mesh shorts? Have you fully jumped on the biker short bandwagon? Or do you feel best in itty-bitty, super soft yoga shorts? Whatever your style, these options will get you excited to stow your leggings away until next fall.

Best Overall: lululemon Align High-rise Short 6"

Buy at Shop.lululemon.com

What We Love: They’re versatile enough for yoga and running and everything in between.

What We Don’t Love: The hidden waistband pocket is only big enough for a credit card or key.

Multiple trainers recommend Lululemon’s popular Align shorts. “The fabric is super soft and there aren’t any seams, which means fewer opportunities to snag when you’re doing floor work,” says Becky Codi, a personal trainer and group exercise instructor based in Montclair, New Jersey. “They also dry super fast, so they last beyond the workout, just in case you find yourself running errands post-workout.” They’re also available in four-inch and eight-inch lengths. “They’re soft and stretchy but still compressive, and stay in place no matter the activity,” adds Mikala Maiers, a performance coach at the app Future. “If you’re curvier, I would recommend going for the eight-inch length. The waistband features a pocket, too, but it can only hold a credit card or key, so it's not the most functional.

Story continues

Price at time of publish: from $64

Size: 0-20 | Colors: 11 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Nylon, elastane

Best Budget: Champion Mesh Shorts 4"

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Champion.com

What We Love: This is a classic (dare we say retro?) style.

What We Don’t Love: There’s no pocket.

The brand that invented mesh athletic shorts still delivers quality gear at an affordable price. “These shorts are lightweight, breathable, and provide excellent ventilation during workouts,” says personal trainer Tonya McIntosh. The relaxed fit of this four-inch inseam pair can be tweaked to your size via an internal drawstring, and the smooth lining prevents chafing. But you'll need to take a bag with you because these have no pockets.

Price at time of publish: $20

Size: XXS-2XL | Colors: 5 | Pockets: No | Material: Polyester

Best Splurge: Outdoor Voices Snacks 6-inch Short

Buy at Outdoorvoices.com

Buy at Publiclands.com

What We Love: There are so many storage options.

What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers have experienced durability issues.

These six-inch shorts have everything: pockets for snacks, a removable mini backpack, and shirt loops for stowing layers. They’re designed for hiking, but Outdoor Voice’s SuperForm fabric — which is compressive, uses anti-slide technology, and has built-in UPF 50 protection — can handle any sweaty, intense workout, whether that’s running or a HIIT class. After a few washes, though, we noticed that the seams start to become loose. We recommend keeping them in a delicates bag or hand washing them to preserve the shorts for as long as possible.

Price at time of publish: $78

Size: XS-XL | Colors: 2 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Nylon, lycra

Related:These Are The 10 Best Pairs of Workout Underwear for 2023

Best Biker: Spanx Booty Boost Active Bike Shorts

Buy at Spanx.com

Buy at Nordstrom.com

What We Love: There’s no center seam, which prevents camel toe.

What We Don’t Love: They’re only sold in black



Nearly every activewear company sells bike shorts these days — but Spanx’s bike shorts get to work sculpting your butt before you step foot in the gym. The brand’s sculpting performance fabric lifts your butt so it looks perkier (no squats required), and the flattering contoured, high-rise waistband stays put once you start working. There’s even a hidden pocket big enough for a phone. It only comes in black, but at least it's versatile enough to go with all your other activewear.

Price at time of publish: $62

Size: XS-3X | Colors: 1 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Nylon, lycra elastane



Most Comfortable: GapFit Recycled High Rise Running Shorts

Buy at Gap.com

What We Love: They’re made with 88 percent recycled polyester, which is good for the environment.

What We Don’t Love: You may see the lining through certain colors.

“These Gap shorts are IT,” says Cordi, who thinks they have "the perfect length". Plus, "they’re loose enough that they ‘go with the flow’ of whatever you’re doing," she adds. Because of the looser fit, we appreciate that the shorts have a liner, too, "just in case you find yourself in an exercise class doing ‘legs up’ anything (if you know, you know), and the fabric holds up so well to washing and drying," says Cordi. But you can see the liner through some of the lighter, less vibrant colors, like green and purple, so keep that in mind when you go to choose which color you want.

Price at time of publish: $40

Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 6 | Pockets: No | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best on Amazon: YUNOGA High Waisted Yoga Shorts / Workout Athletic Biker Shorts

Buy at Amazon.com

What We Love: They’re available in a 6-inch or 8-inch length.

What We Don’t Love: There’s less compression for high-impact activities.

These could pass as a dupe for the Lululemon Align High Rise Shorts, says Maiers — except they’re a little more wallet-friendly and less compressive. Like the Lululemon version, you can also get these in multiple lengths, depending on what you’re comfortable width; either way, the polyester and spandex blend is supportive enough for low- or medium-intensity workouts.

Price at time of publish: $19

Size: XS-XL | Colors: 22 | Pockets: No | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Maternity: Old Navy Maternity Rollover-Panel PowerChill Biker Shorts

Buy at Oldnavy.gap.com

What We Love: The elasticized rollover waistband rolls up or down for added support.

What We Don’t Love: There are limited color options.

“For maternity, Old Navy is where it’s at. The fabric is so stretchy, you will live in these shorts — trust me,” says Codi. “I remember so vividly pulling the top over my bump (I had August babies!) and feeling the immense relief that maternity shorts bring. The 8-inch length is perfection; they stay put and you won’t want to take them off.” Thanks to the inexpensive price point, you can easily stock up your closet with more than one pair — and might we remind you, Cordi thinks you'll wear them all the time — but because we know there aren't too many colors to choose from, we wouldn't judge you for buying the same pair twice.

Price at time of publish: $25

Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 2 | Pockets: No | Material: Cotton, polyester, modal, spandex

Related:The 14 Best Leggings of 2023 for Working Out and Living In

Best High-Waisted: BMJL Elastic High Waisted Shorts

Buy at Amazon.com

What We Love: The side pocket is big enough for smaller smartphones.

What We Don’t Love: They’re not entirely moisture-wicking.

This pair can also pass as a more affordable dupe for the popular Lululemon Speed Up Short, says Maiers. With an elastic waistband, relaxed fit at the rear, and tulip cut hemline, these shorts will flatter all body types. Plus, they even have a side pocket. They’re made from an anti-wrinkle fabric with four-way stretch capabilities and sweat-wicking, quick-drying technology — although they may not stand up to your sweatiest workouts, Maiers warns.

Price at time of publish: $27

Size: XS-3X | Colors: 37 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best With Pockets: Athleta Ultimate Stash 7 Short

Buy at Athleta.gap.com

What We Love: The no-slip waistband supports stuffed pockets.

What We Don’t Love: They aren’t available in a shorter length, only longer.



Hate taking a bag to the gym? That's fine, just get a pair with pockets to hold all your essentials. “These pockets are huge and can fit your phone, keys, a couple of bucks, credit card, pool pass, whatever,” says Codi. “My main concern with pockets is that they stick out sometimes even when they’re empty — these lay flat despite holding so many things! The fabric is great, too; it’s super compressive. They also come in a bunch of different lengths, depending on what you’re comfortable with.” We wish they had a shorter length, though, as the seven-inch inseam isn't for everyone.

Price at time of publish: $69

Size: XXS-3X | Colors: 3 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, lycra

Best for Running: Korsa Challenge 5” Short

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Roadrunnersports.com

What We Love: Two front zip pockets and two back pockets let you store all your essentials.

What We Don’t Love: They may run a little baggy.

“I’m obsessed with the Korsa Challenge 5” Running shorts,” says Jenny Fletcher, a professional triathlete of these unlined shorts. “A great short is one that you don’t even notice you’re wearing because they’re so comfortable, and these are lightweight and breathable. I especially love them for trail runs." With a four-way stretch, this fabric moves with you. The shorts even have four pockets — two in the front and the back — to hold your essentials. But they do fit a little baggy compared to the other shorts on this list and can feel a bit weighed down when you have things in your pockets.

Price at time of publish: $50

Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 14 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, spandex



Related:The 11 Best Flared Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Compression: 2XU Aero 2-in-1 4" Inch Shorts

Buy at Us.2xu.com

What We Love: Top layer provides extra coverage if you don’t love wearing tight shorts.

What We Don’t Love: Two-in-one shorts can feel hotter and heavier.

These shorts combine an internal liner and woven mesh outer layer to provide compression and full coverage during your workouts. The extra firm PWX fabric reduces muscle jiggling and uses graduated compression profile to boost blood flow to your muscles, which may aid recovery. They’re still flexible enough to allow for full range of motion, though.

Price at time of publish: $80

Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 2 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, nylon, lycra

Best Moisture-Wicking: Nike Pro 365 Shorts

Buy at Nike.com

Buy at Yoox.com

What We Love: You can choose your ideal length.

What We Don’t Love: There are no pockets.

Made from a polyester-spandex blend, Nike’s classic compression shorts are super popular (and affordable!). “These shorts have a high-rise waistband that provides a secure and comfortable fit,” says McIntosh. Plus, they’re made with the brand’s breathable, sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology, and “have a seamless design that helps reduce chafing,” she adds. They’re also available in three-inch and seven-inch versions. But none of the options come with pockets.

Price at time of publish: $30

Size: XS-2XL | Colors: 9 | Pockets: No | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Quick-Drying: Janji 3" AFO Middle Short

Buy at Janji.com

Buy at Rei.com

What We Love: Bonded hem seams keep you from chafing in heat and humidity.

What We Don’t Love: The waistband is low-rise.

Janji’s best-selling shorts are made from the brand’s super lightweight AFO stretch woven fabric, which is known for its fast dry time, high breathability, and sweat-wicking ability. These also have an integrated moisture-wicking performance brief liner and perforated knit waistband to help keep you cool no matter how hot the conditions. The low-rise waistband offers less support than other options, but that's easy to look past, considering these shorts also have a liner and multiple storage options, including a back pocket big enough for your phone, an internal pocket for a credit card, and a bungee to attach a keyring.

Price at time of publish: $64

Size: XS-XXL | Colors: 12 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, elastane, spandex

Best Spandex: BALEAF Women's 8"/ 7"/ 5" High Waist Biker Shorts

Buy at Amazon.com

What We Love: They’re available in three different lengths.

What We Don’t Love: They may run a little small.



It’s hard to beat a wide, seamless elastic waistband that doesn’t bunch or roll as you move through your workouts… oh, wait, these shorts have pockets, too? Sold! Choose from five-inch, seven-inch, and eight-inch lengths; they’re all made from four-way stretch fabric (that’s not see-through, promise) designed to move with you no matter what your preferred workout type. But they run a tad small, so size up if you're nervous about the fit.

Price at time of publish: $30

Size: XS-3X | Colors: 23 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Skort: Halara Everyday Cloudful Air Crossover 2-in-1 Side Pocket Pickleball Skirt

Buy at Thehalara.com

What We Love: There are a ton of color options.

What We Don’t Love: It’s not designed for high-impact activities.



The classic tennis skirt gets a sleek makeover for the pickleball era in Halara’s 2-in-1 skirt. The flared design is a little bit retro, but the mini-length design extends to the thigh and there’s slightly more coverage in the back. Underneath the super lightweight, moisture-wicking Cloudful Air fabric — “a great material,” says Maiers — is a built-in pair of shorts with two side pockets for storing your essentials.

Price at time of publish: $40

Size: XS-XL | Colors: 29 | Pockets: Yes | Material: Nylon and elastane

What to Keep in Mind



Length

“When you’re buying workout shorts, the length has to be just right — you cannot have running shorts that ride up between your legs," says Cordi. Pay close attention to the inseam length when you pick a pair of shorts. Longer shorts tend to have a seven- or eight-inch inseam, like the Baleaf high-waist bike shorts — we recommend those for activities like biking — but shorter pairs will have closer to two- or three-inch, which, obviously, offer much less coverage. We found options in all different measurements, so it all comes down to personal preference.

Pockets



Pockets are not always a given on workout shorts, but they sure do make our lives easier. Some shorts offer side pockets, while others only have a back pocket that zips to keep your phone safe or an internal option big enough for just a key and credit card. If you prefer not to carry a bag, pay close attention to which ones can allow you to leave the house without one.

Your Questions, Answered

Should workout shorts be tight or loose-fitting?

This is totally a matter of personal preference. Tight-fitting workout shorts can be better if you’re using machines or you’re participating in classes like yoga and pilates—basically any activity where you don’t want your clothing to get in the way. Tighter shorts may also offer some compressive benefits, like increasing blood flow and oxygen delivery to your muscles. But even in those cases, your shorts shouldn’t be so tight they restrict your movement. Looser shorts may allow for more freedom of motion, which may be preferred during aerobic activities, and may provide more coverage, if that’s something you prefer.

Can you put workout shorts in the washing machine and dryer?

You can absolutely throw your workout shorts in the washing machine. But washing them in cold water using the delicate or gentle cycle can help maintain their shape, breathability, and overall lifespan; hot water, on the other hand, may break down synthetic fabrics and cause shrinkage. It’s also best to hang dry workout shorts for the same reason. You should always check the tags to see if there are any specific laundering instructions before you wash workout shorts for the first time.

Why Shop With Us

Ashley Mateo is an award-winning journalist and editor who currently works as a freelance editorial consultant. She was previously the site director of Redbook and the deputy digital editor at Shape. Not only is she a running coach and marathon runner, making her a particularly well-suited person to report on this topic, but she also consulted additional experts to make this roundup as thorough as possible.

Related:The 16 Best Leggings with Pockets for Bringing Your Necessities On-The-Go

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.