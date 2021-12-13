15 of the Best Women's Sneakers of 2021

While the sneaker industry has made strides for women, there’s still a long way to go before women and non-binary folks feel truly represented within the space. 2021 saw an increase in silhouettes targeting women, although gatekeeping in sneaker culture still proves to prohibit women from accessing these coveted styles.

Brands and designers that choose to release women-sized or unisex models deserve their flowers. Aleali May honored her childhood drill team and strong women within her family with two successful Jordan releases, Beyonce’s IVY PARK released yet another sneaker/lifestyle shoe hybrid under adidas, while Chitose Abe of sacai continues to push the boundaries with her Nike drops. The cherry on top of 2021? The A Ma Maniére Jordan 3, arguably the shoe of the year, was inspired by and dedicated to Black women. We love to see it.

Read on for a list of some of the best women’s releases of 2021. Cheers to way, way more in 2022.

Best Women's Sneakers of 2021 Nike Air Jordan adidas IVY PARK Converse Aleali May sacai AMBUSH Fen Chen Wang Swarovski Asphaltgold

The AMM Air Jordan 3s captured attention for its premium construction, but it was its purposeful and wholehearted dedication to Black women that made it an incredibly special release.

Aleali May brought attention to a slept-on Jordan model all while representing her Black and Filipina backgrounds. This release set the stage for other successful women's AJ14s that followed.

Anytime Nike and Swarovski link up, it's a moment. This Air Force 1 took the partnership to another level with jewel encrusted, removable overlays and an adorable Nike branded screwdriver.

While some may say the Air Jordan 1 saw too many releases in 2021, the classic silhouette still draws hype. The forthcoming "Bubblegum" earns a spot on this list for its patent leather touches and the unexpected pink/"Obsidian" color combo.

You don't have to be an Avocado to like Billie Eilish's AJ15s. The muted colorway is extremely versatile and highlights the design elements of this retro model.

BAPE STA Women's Gingham Check Multi

BAPE rolled out a few women's BAPE STAs in 2021 and this print-on-print version was the clear standout, perfectly complementing the resurgence of early aughts fashion we saw throughout the year.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Court Purple"

At this point, we've seen the Jordan 1 stylized in so many ways that a simple take on the silhouette looks fresher than ever, such is the case with this crisp white/purple colorway.

Vintage-inspired sneakers had a big moment in 2021 and these Air Force 1s were a perfect take on the trend, from the tumbled leather to the aged sole.

Yoon Ahn took the Dunk High to new levels with an exaggerated Swoosh. The "Cosmic Fuchsia" was the first of the silhouette to release, followed by "Deep Royal Blue" and "Flash Lime" colorways.

Aleali May's AJ1 Zoom uplifted both her childhood drill team and Queen Califia, the Black queen of legend also known as "the spirit of California." The release also brought attention to the Zoom CMFT, a more cushioned take on the AJ1.

2021 saw a resurgence in Dunks in nearly every color of the rainbow, but this muted "Moon Fossil" colorway stood out among the crowd.

Teaming up with adidas, Beyoncé's IVY PARK blends sport and style with a platform to dress up or down.

sacai's take on the Nike Blazer Low got the KAWS treatment in a vivid four-part collaboration.

Following in the footsteps of the Aleali AJ14, Jumpman released "Lipstick Red" and "Shocking Pink" colorways. The "Shocking Pink" boldly features a mix of magenta, fuchsia and pink, making for a head-turning pair.

Feng Chen Wang and Converse continued their partnership in 2021 with an avant garde 2-in-1, deconstructed design.