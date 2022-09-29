The 15 Best Winter Coats to Keep You Warm and Looking Cool

Barry Samaha
·11 min read

I’ve collected my fair share of coats and jackets throughout the years. Bomber, chore, Chesterfield, trucker, trench, biker: You name a style, and I probably have it. My collection is vast and diverse; I have plenty of options, each suited for a given season and occasion. For winter, when the temperature drops to a debilitating degree and the streets are blanketed in snow, there are only three coats that suffice.

The first is a long parka from Canada Goose. When I look out my window and see a squall or hear Al Roker say that a storm is looming, this is the option I reach for instantly. The extremely durable outer shell, made of a water-resistant polymer, and the incredibly insulating goose down keep me warm and dry like none other. What’s more, the tailored silhouette is so flattering, allowing me to walk into the office with style. The second is a black puffer jacket from The North Face, the same one I wore when I was kid, only bigger. I’m a product of the ’90s, and I’m from the Bronx, which means I was conditioned to believe that it’s simply the coolest. Gucci agrees with me. Last is a big brown hoodless fur from Dennis Basso. Though exceptionally warm and cozy, it’s the most impractical of the lot, especially when it snows. I wear this one on cold winter days when the sky is clear. It also allows me to show off my collection of beanies. Yes, I have a lot of those, too.

More from Robb Report

As you can surmise, the best winter coats are all about combating bitter gusts, sleet and the all-around chill that the season is known for. They need to protect you from inclement weather and retain as much body heat as possible. Styles padded with goose down or lined with shearling are excellent. Top that off with a sturdy shell—preferably treated leather, nylon or any polymer that’s water- and abrasion-resistant—and you can rest assured that your suit will stay dry. But don’t forget that it also has to look good. Thankfully, there are brands that specialize in outerwear, hitting all these points with aplomb, which we’ve gathered below. Some started out in mountaineering and Alpine sports, others as fashion labels, but all have styles that’ll more than suffice come winter.

Most Durable Coat

Citadel Fusion Fit Parka

Ask most arctic explorers what brand they prefer, and they’ll likely extol the virtues of Canada Goose. For over six decades, the outwear label—first called Metro Sportswear, then Snow Goose—has been churning out styles built for the most adverse conditions. They act as a fortress, the ultimate protective barrier in the harshest of winters. Case in point: the Citadel Fusion Fit parka. The shell is made of Arctic Tech, the brand’s extremely durable and water-resistant proprietary fabric, and the lining is stuffed with 625-fill power down. And if that isn’t enough, the silhouette is streamlined, perfect for walking down city streets.

Buy Now on Canada Goose: $1,450

Most Versatile Coat

Patagonia Tres 3-in-1 Parka

Patagonia was founded in the ’70s by Yvon Chouinard, a rock climber who understood what was needed to combat the elements. Throughout the decades, the brand continues to live up to his legacy, amassing a vast assortment of styles primed for the coldest environments. Any one of its insulated outerwear will work great, but the hottest commodity, the coat that sells out regularly, is the Tres 3-in-1 parka. Why? Perhaps because you’re getting three toppers for the price of one: a waterproof shell, an insulating zip-out jacket with 700-fill power down and a breathable liner—all of which detach. Perhaps it’s because of the magnetic snap-flap closures. Or that it’s sustainably made. The right answer: all of the above.

Buy Now on Back Country: $649

Buy Now on Rei: $599

Best Heavy-Duty Coat

Parajumpers Bold Down Coat

Massimo Rossetti is a sportsman and avid explorer. He’s traveled the world, from trekking through the deep forests of Iceland to sailing the high seas. But it was his time in Anchorage, Alaska, meeting the 210th Rescue Squadron, that inspired him to create Parajumpers. The officers take to the skies in helicopters, outfitted in heavy-duty uniforms equipped with hooks, clips and other details that aid in their missions—something Rossetti wanted to bring to the masses. This down jacket, for example, features bungee-style fastenings, lanyard clasps and adjustable velcro tabs on the cuff. Most importantly, the jacket is incredibly insulating. It’s as close to what servicemen wear in the tundra as it’s going to get.

Buy Now on Ssense: $1,135

Most Eye-Catching Jacket

Aether Torino Jacket

Aether’s coats all have a cinematic quality; they draw the eye instantly. This should come as no surprise, considering that the brand was founded by Palmer West and Jonah Smith, two erstwhile movie producers. The duo makes it a point to offer styles that push the boundaries of design, playing with colors and fabrics, all while keeping the silhouettes sleek. Their Torino coat is a great example of this sentiment. It comes in a striking red color with black panels and is cut to flatter. What’s more, the jacket is waterproof, wind-resistant, abrasion-resistant and seam-sealed. It’s a star.

Buy Now on Aether: $825

Best Reversible Jacket

Nobis Oliver Reversible Puffer Jacket

Nobis is a brand that emphasizes performance, offering outerwear that is meticulously constructed to keep you warm while allowing you to move with ease. Its Oliver puffer, for one, is made of a three-ply micro denier exterior, a nylon that’s as lightweight as its hardwearing. It’s also water-resistant, windproof, breathable and machine washable. And if all this isn’t enough, the jacket is completely reversible, with one side puffy and the other smooth.

Buy Now on Nobis: $1,095

Best Fitted Jacket

Arc’teryx Therme Insulated Jacket

Arc’teryx’s coats are rock solid. In fact, Rock Solid was the company’s original name before it rebranded itself in 1991. Several years later, it introduced a line made of Gore-Tex, a breathable, waterproof fiber that’s now become an industry standard. As a leader in outdoor apparel, pieces specially made for harsh conditions, Arc’teryx has always been ahead of the curve. It offers styles, like this jacket, that are incredibly insulating, protective and sharply tailored. It’s the kind of topper that’s great for trekking, strolling and everything in between.

Buy Now on Arc'teryx: $600

Most Unique Jacket

C.P. Company Padded Quilted Ripstop Hooded Down Jacket

If you’re a techwear enthusiast or true fashion lover, C.P. Company needs no introduction. But here’s a refresher: Massimo Osti founded the company in 1971, gaining renown by infusing military-style construction into everyday wear. He was one of the first to experiment with fabrics, paying close attention to the technical aspects of a garment and how it performed in the real world. This jacket definitely lives up to this reputation. It’s made of quilted ripstop, a polyamide that’s both water- and abrasion-resistant, and padded with down—which is surprisingly not so common when it comes to winter coats. But as we all know, C.P. Company doesn’t do common.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $840

Most Ergonomic Jacket

Stone Island Crinkle Reps Down Jacket

A decade after founding C.P. Company, Massimo Osti (the man truly deserves more recognition) created Stone Island. He brought the same technical prowess to the secondary line, but experimented more with dyeing and creating colors that gave garments greater dimension. They were also more ergonomic, allowing wearers to move with ease. Now under the direction of Carlo Rivetti, the brand continues to offer the same kind of quality, evidenced by this lightweight but completely insulating puffer.

Buy Now on End Clothing: $1,080

Sleekest Puffer Jacket

Moncler Puffer Jacket

Visit any lodge in Montbeliard, Aspen or Cortina D’Ampezzo, and you’re bound to see a bevy and puffers from Moncler. Founded in the ’50s, the storied brand has become synonymous with high-end skiing, a label that imparts instant cachet. Its renown is rooted in unquestionable quality; every stitch and placement of panels is carefully considered, and the materials are always the best of the best. Not to be outdone is the brand’s signature glossy surface and the sleekness of its designs. They may be built for the slopes, but they work just as great, if not better, for walking down the streets in winter.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $1,850

Best Classic Coat

Woolrich Arctic Anorak

Woolrich is as classic as they come. The company has been in business for over two centuries—a tremendous feat to achieve in an industry that sees brands come and go at a rapid rate. The key to Woolrich’s longevity? It doesn’t offer flash-in-the-pan styles. It offers stalwarts, pieces that, no matter the era, will always be de rigueur. But this doesn’t mean the brand doesn’t evolve with the times. In fact, it continuously improves its fabrics and how they are constructed. A great example is Woolrich’s iconic Arctic anorak, which is made of its signature Ramar Cloth, a water-resistant and wind-resistant material that’s incredibly durable. Factor in the detachable fur trim on the hood and pockets lined with Polygiene ViralOff, a material that kills viruses, and you have a coat that’ll last a lifetime.

Buy Now on Woolrich: $825

Most Elegant Puffer Coat

Mackage Antoine Down Coat

Mackage offers an assortment of styles for every season, but it specializes in coats for winter. Indeed, the brand is not lacking in parkas, bombers, and puffers. There are plenty to choose from. But the one that tops our list is the Antoine, a down coat with an elegant nylon exterior that’s made to resist wind and water. The construction is near faultless, and the streamlined silhouette wraps around without adding too much bulk. It also features a detachable bib, which will come in handy when you get in a snowstorm.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $1,290

Buy Now on Ssense: $1,220

Best Oversized Coat

Rick Owens Jumbo Peter Coat

Rick Owens, Paris Fashion Week’s reigning prince of darkness, is renowned for his forward-thing designs. He toys with proportions and fabrics, elevating standard styles to new heights. Prime example: This Peter coat, with its oversized silhouette that mimics a duvet. Yes, its large and enveloping, but if you’re the kind of fella that likes to make a statement with fashion, Owens, in more ways than one, has got you covered.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $3,075

Coolest Puffer Jacket

The North Face x Gucci Down Jacket

The North Face’s jackets are street-style icons, worn by a number of celebs. But before it became fodder for the paps, the brand’s goose-downs—noted for their boxy shape—was a mainstay in ’90s hip-hop culture. Biggie, Method Man and LL Cool J have all rapped about The North Face it in their tracks, influencing a generation of urban dwellers. In 2021, Gucci seeing The North Face’s hold on the zeitgeist, partnered with the outerwear label on a collection that had many standing on blockbuster lines. It was so fruitful that a sequel just had to happen. It’s a collaboration that instantly imparts luxury and swagger; it’s cool to the core.

Buy Now on Gucci: $3,200

A Sharp Shearling Jacket

Overland Classic Sheepskin B-3 Bomber Jacket

Overland creates styles made for the Great Outdoors, but look polished enough for urban settings. The brand’s best-selling B-3 Bomber jacket, for one, is made of rich Nappa leather and lined with plush shearling, one of the most insulating materials out there. It also features a detachable hood, buckle details on the collar and elegant top-stitching. It is beautifully brawny. Considering all these characteristics, it’s hard to believe that the topper is only $695. But seeing is believing.

Buy Now on Overland: $695

Best Eco-Conscious Coat

Everlane The ReNew Long Parka

When Everlane launched over a decade ago, its goal was to offer quality basics, all sustainably made, at prices that spoke to a broad range of people. Sounds simple enough, but with the market so saturated with brands tooting the same spiel, most of which is smoke and mirrors, Everlane needed to break through the noise. And it did. Now, the label is a juggernaut, with its styles selling out often. One of them is the ReNew parka, a coat made from 55 renewed plastic bottles and filled with Primaloft insulation. It’s so reliable and effective in winter that it’s no wonder it flies off the virtual shelves.

Buy Now on Everlane: $228

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out

    Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government's warning to get out of those countries. The 48 Canadian players currently on KHL club rosters this season is the most from any country outside Russia. Forty-four are playing for clubs within Russian and Belarusian borders, with the other four in Kazakhstan. Russia, with Belarus a supporter, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Canada has been firmly on the side of Ukraine in the co

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season. The story is getting old, but the kids are, too, and the Devils' Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt want to do something about it. There's no d

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,